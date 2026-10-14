BMW Q3 Deliveries Slide 6.3 Percent as China Sales Plunge 24.8 Percent
(MENAFN) BMW Group global automobile deliveries slid 6.3% from a year earlier to 551,072 in the third quarter, as a steep downturn in China more than offset gains in Europe and the US, the German automaker said Tuesday.
The damage was concentrated in China, where deliveries of BMW and MINI vehicles collapsed 24.8% to 114,355 over the July-September period.
Elsewhere, the picture was brighter. European deliveries climbed 2.7% to 235,628, and US sales edged up 2.5% to 106,741.
Fully electric vehicles were a standout. Worldwide deliveries surged 7.2% to 110,257, powered by a 37.5% jump in Europe to 81,941 units. Electric models made up 34.7% of all BMW Group vehicles delivered in Europe during the quarter.
Board member Jochen Goller said sustained strong demand for electric vehicles backed the company’s strategy, with the new BMW iX3 adding to growth.
Other brands posted declines. MINI deliveries fell 2.4% to 70,712, while Rolls-Royce sales dropped 18% to 1,069. BMW Motorrad shipped 46,605 motorcycles and scooters, down 12.5%.
For the first nine months of the year, group automobile deliveries tumbled 4.9% to 1,707,799. In the US, deliveries of BMW and MINI vehicles totaled 307,402 for the period, up 3.4%.
The damage was concentrated in China, where deliveries of BMW and MINI vehicles collapsed 24.8% to 114,355 over the July-September period.
Elsewhere, the picture was brighter. European deliveries climbed 2.7% to 235,628, and US sales edged up 2.5% to 106,741.
Fully electric vehicles were a standout. Worldwide deliveries surged 7.2% to 110,257, powered by a 37.5% jump in Europe to 81,941 units. Electric models made up 34.7% of all BMW Group vehicles delivered in Europe during the quarter.
Board member Jochen Goller said sustained strong demand for electric vehicles backed the company’s strategy, with the new BMW iX3 adding to growth.
Other brands posted declines. MINI deliveries fell 2.4% to 70,712, while Rolls-Royce sales dropped 18% to 1,069. BMW Motorrad shipped 46,605 motorcycles and scooters, down 12.5%.
For the first nine months of the year, group automobile deliveries tumbled 4.9% to 1,707,799. In the US, deliveries of BMW and MINI vehicles totaled 307,402 for the period, up 3.4%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment