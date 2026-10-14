noon Beauty Fest Debuts at Dubai Festival City Mall Where beauty Is felt first, then bought

(MENAFN- wemakeitmumkin) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: When it comes to skincare, elements like texture, scent, formula suitability and skin compatibility play a crucial role that digital screens are unable to convey. This October, noon is answering those questions in person. noon Beauty Fest - Skincare Edition is all set to take place from 23rd to 25th October 2026 at Dubai Festival City Mall. The event will be open from 7 PM to midnight on 23rd October, and from 4 PM to midnight on 24th and 25th October. Entry is free for all visitors.

Skincare brands that are coming together under one roof to showcase their offerings span across derma, pharmacy and Korean beauty: Medicube, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Cetaphil, ISDIN, Vichy, AXIS-Y, QV, Abib, Dr. Althea, numbuzin, Celimax and VT Cosmetics.

The event concept is built on the idea - beauty is felt first, then bought. Online shoppers typically discover products through a screen. At noon Beauty Fest, they can see, touch, smell, try them in person, get expert advice driving trials to gauge the efficacy and the authenticity of the products and then buy instantly on the noon app. It is where online discovery becomes a real-world experience that turns into a purchase.. making it a "phygital" beauty playground.

Visitors can explore their way through the themed brand booths to discover the latest launches, learn about key ingredients and receive expert advice tailored to their skincare needs. Additionally, each booth offers gamified engagement activities with the opportunity to win freebies and product samples as well pick up exclusive coupons to shop their favourite brands at noon.

As the largest online marketplace in the GCC, noon understands the behavioral diversity of shoppers in the region. The homegrown E-commerce retailer brings local, global and hard-to-find international brands all in one place at competitive prices and with great deals. noon Beauty Fest is a step towards bringing that promise straight to customers through an immersive, real world experiential event.

Florian Jansen, General Manager, Lifestyle, noon commented, “Beauty is one of noon’s fastest-growing categories - up 45% in 2026 and noon Beauty Fest sets the tone by bringing that momentum to life in person for the first time at Dubai Festival City Mall. Over three days, shoppers can experience a hybrid activation hosted exclusively by noon with 13 of the most loved skincare brands on the noon app - just ahead of the region’s biggest shopping period in November. For each brand, this event is a direct line to real-time customer feedback; for noon, it’s the start of becoming the primary destination for beauty online and building a loyal community over time.”

Dubai Festival City Mall will host noon Beauty Fest at Festival Bay from 23rd to 25th October 2026. The event will be open from 7 PM to midnight on 23rd October, and from 4 PM to midnight on 24th and 25th October. Entry is free for all visitors.

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