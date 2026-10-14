Colombian President Espriella Signs Decree Barring Street Blockades Ahead Of Mass Protests

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 14 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella signed a security decree empowering authorities to block street barricades, ban road closures, and counter disorder ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"In Colombia, the right to protest is respected, but there is no right to destroy, to block roads, to attack security forces, to commit assault, or, of course, to sow chaos," Espriella said in a video address. He said the measure grants the government "the teeth it needs" to defend citizens and "combat vandalism and urban terrorism disguised as protest."

The order comes after mobilisation calls by major labour unions, including the teachers' federation Fecode and the Central Union of Workers, alongside left-wing organisations planning rallies across Bogota, Medellin, Cali, and Barranquilla.

Former President Gustavo Petro announced plans to join demonstrators marching from Parque Nacional to Plaza de Bolivar in the capital over demands concerning education, healthcare, labour protections, and living costs.

Espriella maintained that authorities will establish unified command posts to coordinate police, military, and municipal leadership, pledging that security forces will document disruptive acts while preventing demonstrators from stopping cargo transport or blocking emergency vehicles.

--NNN-ANADOLU