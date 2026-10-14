Two Killed, Five Injured In Shooting In S. Africa

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting in Katlehong, southeast of Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening, reported Xinhua.

The victims were leaving Mogobeng Primary School in Katlehong North when a man allegedly opened fire, according to a police statement.

“Two men, aged 23 and 21, were declared dead at the scene, while five others, aged between 12 and 27, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment,” the statement said.

The suspect later turned himself in to the police and remains in custody.

The case, involving charges of murder and attempted murder, has been assigned to the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team for further investigation, police said.

--NNN-XINHUA