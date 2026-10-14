Trump To Attend ASEAN Summit In Philippines In November

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Philippine presidential spokesperson Claire Castro said on Wednesday that United States (US) President Donald Trump would attend the ASEAN Summit in Manila in November, according to the Inquirer newspaper, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“It is confirmed,” Castro told a news briefing, the newspaper stated.

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings will take place in Manila, the Philippine capital, from Nov 16 to 18.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI