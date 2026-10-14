Saudi Coalition Hits Houthi Fuel Sites Across 3 Yemeni Cities
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s government said Tuesday it carried out a “special military operation” aimed at crippling resources that sustain the Houthi war effort.
The coalition’s joint forces command concluded that the Houthis “were using civilian facilities and vital resources to support their military activities,” according to a coalition statement.
The targets included the central al-Sabaha facility in Sanaa, underground reserve fuel storage sites, fuel tanks, and berths used to move and unload fuel in Al Hudaydah, Sanaa and Dhamar, the statement said.
The Houthis “were using those resources to directly support their military operations while depriving Yemenis of supplies that should meet their needs,” said the coalition.
The coalition accused the group of channeling the resources into its missile and drone arsenal, which it said endangers Saudi Arabia, airports, ports and commercial ships in the Red Sea.
The statement also said the support had fed attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, along with preparations for imminent strikes on civilian sites in Saudi Arabia and on commercial vessels in international waterways.
The operation centered on “neutralizing the Houthi militia’s capabilities” used to threaten Saudi Arabia, Yemen, the southern Red Sea and maritime routes, it added.
The coalition said its forces maintained “strict compliance with international humanitarian law” and took feasible precautions in planning and carrying out the operation to avoid incidental civilian casualties or damage.
It demanded that the Houthis “immediately” stop attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, including airports, ports, oil facilities and infrastructure.
The Houthi group offered no comment.
The coalition’s joint forces command concluded that the Houthis “were using civilian facilities and vital resources to support their military activities,” according to a coalition statement.
The targets included the central al-Sabaha facility in Sanaa, underground reserve fuel storage sites, fuel tanks, and berths used to move and unload fuel in Al Hudaydah, Sanaa and Dhamar, the statement said.
The Houthis “were using those resources to directly support their military operations while depriving Yemenis of supplies that should meet their needs,” said the coalition.
The coalition accused the group of channeling the resources into its missile and drone arsenal, which it said endangers Saudi Arabia, airports, ports and commercial ships in the Red Sea.
The statement also said the support had fed attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, along with preparations for imminent strikes on civilian sites in Saudi Arabia and on commercial vessels in international waterways.
The operation centered on “neutralizing the Houthi militia’s capabilities” used to threaten Saudi Arabia, Yemen, the southern Red Sea and maritime routes, it added.
The coalition said its forces maintained “strict compliance with international humanitarian law” and took feasible precautions in planning and carrying out the operation to avoid incidental civilian casualties or damage.
It demanded that the Houthis “immediately” stop attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, including airports, ports, oil facilities and infrastructure.
The Houthi group offered no comment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment