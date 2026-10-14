(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tudor Gold Expands Treaty Creek's Perfectstorm Zone Copper-Gold Porphyry System, Further Defines Higher-Grade Epithermal Overprint and Updates Status of PEA October 14, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Tudor Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the " Company " or " Tudor ") reports results from four holes drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone as part of the 2026 Treaty Creek Project Exploration Program. Drilling has expanded the recently discovered copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry system (the "PSP Zone") by cutting gold-dominant mineralization over 480 meters down-dip of previous drilling. Additionally, several higher-grade intercepts throughout the PSP Zone provided continuity between a high-grade gold-dominant overprint to the porphyry system akin to Tudor Gold's Goldstorm Deposit located approximately one kilometer to the northeast. Near-surface gold-dominant mineralization in the low to intermediate sulfidation system (the "PSE Zone") was extended along strike. Tudor expects to complete over 20,000 meters of drilling with three drill rigs to complete the remainder of the Exploration Program. Tudor has retained Fuse Advisors Inc. to prepare a Preliminary Economic Assessment examining the potential for an underground mining operation focused on the higher-grading gold mineralization at Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit outlined in the 2026 Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for the Goldstorm Deposit (see Tudor's news release dated January 22, 2026 ). The study is being finalized with results expected to be released in the coming weeks. Tudor's 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-29 to 32 accompanied by plan maps and cross sections. PSP Zone - Continued Expansion of the Porphyry System Hole PS-26-30 intersected: 0.85 g/t gold, and 2.94 g/t silver, over 96.30 meters starting 264.30 meters downhole, including 2.02 g/t gold, and 3.46 g/t silver, over 5.30 meters starting 265.50 meters downhole, and 1.92 g/t gold, and 4.24 g/t silver, over 6.70 meters starting 297.80 meters downhole Hole PS-26-31 intersected: 1.16 g/t gold, 2.08 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 116.91 ppm molybdenum, over 11.00 meters starting 115.00 meters downhole 0.22 g/t gold, 1.42 g/t silver, 0.19% copper and 25.10 ppm molybdenum, over 59.50 meters starting 141.00 meters downhole. including 0.44 g/t gold, 2.53 g/t silver, 0.36% copper and 25.62 ppm molybdenum, over 18.00 meters starting 182.50 meters downhole 0.67 g/t gold and 3.72 g/t silver over 37.50 meters starting 247.00 meters downhole, including 1.20 g/t gold and 13.41 g/t silver over 7.50 meters starting 277.00 meters downhole , Hole PS-26-32 intersected: 3.43 g/t gold, and 7.99 g/t silver , over 2.65 meters starting 267.35 meters downhole 0.98 g/t gold, and 3.29 g/t silver , over 31.80 meters starting 646.90 meters downhole, including 3.98 g/t gold, and 14.72 g/t silver , over 4.20 meters starting 674.50 meters downhole 15.05 g/t gold and 5.33 g/t silver over 1.50 meters starting 913.50 meters downhole Results from holes PS-26-30, PS-26-31, and PS-26-32, demonstrate consistent gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum values hosted within a potassic altered diorite (porphyry) intrusive. Similar to the neighbouring Goldstorm Deposit, the newly discovered porphyry intrusive is located between higher-grade intervals of gold-dominant mineralization. Continued intercepts of higher-grade material demonstrate continuity of a high-grade gold-dominant overprint to the porphyry system. Drillhole PS-26-32, designed to test the down-dip continuity of the system, extended gold-dominant mineralization over 480 m down-dip from previous drilling while also intercepting several higher-grade, vein-hosted mineralized intervals shallower in the hole, opening a large target rich area throughout the greater Perfectstorm Zone area. The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closet point and four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system now extends approximately 850 by 750 meters and remains open in all directions. PSE Zone - Broader Zones of Low to Intermediate Sulfidation Gold-dominant Mineralization Hole PS-26-29 intersected: 1.16 g/t gold and 13.92 g/t silver over 25.50 meters starting 238.50 meters downhole, including 4.38 g/t gold and 81.97 g/t silver over 3.00 meters starting 240.00 meters downhole Drillhole PS-26-20 intersected a continuance of near surface, gold-dominant vein-hosted mineralized system, adding to the volume of the previously identified mineralized system. Mineralization now occurs over an area of approximately 600 meters by 300m with a thickness varying between 25 meters up to over 100 meters. Three drills are now active at the Perfectstorm Zone and are focused on priority target areas identified by recent results. Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, October 14, 2026

Hole Collar Coords Dip/ From To Interval Gold Silver Copper Molybdenum Azimuth (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) PS-26-29 425883 mE 6270319 mN -60 238.50 264.00 25.50 1.16 13.92 - - 230° including 240.00 243.00 3.00 4.38 81.97 - - PS-26-30 427156 mE 6270637 mN -88 264.30 360.60 96.30 0.85 2.94 - - 295° including 265.50 270.80 5.30 2.02 3.46 - - and 297.80 304.50 6.70 1.92 4.24 - - PS-26-31 427233 mE 6270603 mN -88 115.00 126.00 11.00 1.16 2.08 0.21 116.91 198°

141.00 200.50 59.50 0.22 1.42 0.19 25.10 including 182.50 200.50 18.00 0.44 2.53 0.36 25.62

247.00 284.50 37.50 0.67 3.72 - - including 277.00 284.50 7.50 1.20 13.41 - - PS-26-32 426361 mE 6271208 mN -60 267.35 270.00 2.65 3.43 7.99 - - 105°

375.35 379.50 4.15 2.12 1.50 - -

475.50 492.00 16.50 0.82 3.04 - - including 476.30 478.40 2.10 2.43 7.61 - -

646.90 678.70 31.80 0.98 3.29 - - including 674.50 678.70 4.20 3.98 14.72 - -

913.50 915.00 1.50 15.05 5.33 - -

(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.

Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas







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Plan Map of Drillholes - Perfectstorm Zone







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Cross Sections

Section A







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Section B







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Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and PhotonAssayTM for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were analyzed to extinction. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper).

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Joseph Ovsenek

President & CEO

(778) 731-1055

Tudor Gold Corp.

Suite 1290, 999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2W2

...

(SEDAR+ filings: Tudor Gold Corp.) Chris Curran

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

(604) 559 8092

...



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Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.







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Source: Tudor Gold Corp.