ADNOC Distribution and Jetour Partner to Enhance Customer Experiences in the UAE, with ADNOC Voyager Selected as Trusted Lubricants Partner
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 14 October 2026: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE's largest mobility and convenience retailer, and Jetour UAE, exclusively distributed by Elite Group Holding, have announced an agreement encompassing customer engagement initiatives and the selection of ADNOC Voyager, the UAE's No.1 lubricants brand, as Jetour's trusted lubricants partner in the UAE.
Signed at ADNOC Distribution's offices in Abu Dhabi, the agreement will support Jetour UAE's expanding aftersales operations through ADNOC Voyager's UAE-manufactured lubricants, backed by ADNOC Distribution's technical expertise and local supply chain capabilities.
Combining ADNOC Distribution's network of more than 550 service stations and automotive expertise with Jetour's rapidly expanding footprint in the UAE, where more than 50,000 Jetour vehicles are now on the road. Together, this scale and nationwide reach will help deliver greater accessibility, convenience and support for customers across the country. ADNOC Voyager, the UAE's No. 1 lubricants brand, is currently available in 54 international markets and aims to expand its presence to 100 markets by 2030.
Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricant, Base Oil & Specialty Products Division, ADNOC Distribution, said: "Jetour's selection of ADNOC Voyager is an important endorsement of the quality, performance and reliability of a leading UAE-made lubricant brand. This partnership brings together two brands with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional ownership experience.
As the UAE's No.1 lubricants brand, ADNOC Voyager delivers on its promise of 'Driving with Confidence', while our extensive network and local supply chain capabilities will help ensure greater convenience and support for customers across the UAE."
Commenting on the partnership, Samer Constantine, Regional Sales Manager at Jetour, said: "Every Jetour on UAE roads relies on the quality of fuel, servicing and care that ADNOC Distribution provides to millions of customers every day. That makes this partnership a natural fit. We share the same customer segment and the same goal of making life on the road easier and more rewarding. By joining forces with ADNOC Distribution, we can reach customers where they already are, reward them for the services they use every day, and introduce more people across the UAE to the Jetour T2 and Jetour G700."
The partnership supports ADNOC Distribution’s strategy to expand its role across the automotive value chain through solutions for vehicle manufacturers, distributors, fleet operators, and motorists. By leveraging their complementary strengths, ADNOC Distribution and Jetour UAE aim to enhance service excellence, create greater customer value and support sustainable growth across the UAE automotive sector.
As part of the collaboration, ADNOC Distribution and Jetour UAE will also launch customer-facing campaigns designed to enhance everyday customer experiences, including activations at Liwa Festival 2026 and other initiatives across the UAE. The first campaign will offer participants the chance to win one of four Jetour vehicles, including two Jetour T2 SUVs and two Jetour G700s. Customers will be able to enter through the ADNOC Rewards app when visiting participating ADNOC service stations, subject to regulatory approvals and campaign terms.
Signed at ADNOC Distribution's offices in Abu Dhabi, the agreement will support Jetour UAE's expanding aftersales operations through ADNOC Voyager's UAE-manufactured lubricants, backed by ADNOC Distribution's technical expertise and local supply chain capabilities.
Combining ADNOC Distribution's network of more than 550 service stations and automotive expertise with Jetour's rapidly expanding footprint in the UAE, where more than 50,000 Jetour vehicles are now on the road. Together, this scale and nationwide reach will help deliver greater accessibility, convenience and support for customers across the country. ADNOC Voyager, the UAE's No. 1 lubricants brand, is currently available in 54 international markets and aims to expand its presence to 100 markets by 2030.
Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricant, Base Oil & Specialty Products Division, ADNOC Distribution, said: "Jetour's selection of ADNOC Voyager is an important endorsement of the quality, performance and reliability of a leading UAE-made lubricant brand. This partnership brings together two brands with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional ownership experience.
As the UAE's No.1 lubricants brand, ADNOC Voyager delivers on its promise of 'Driving with Confidence', while our extensive network and local supply chain capabilities will help ensure greater convenience and support for customers across the UAE."
Commenting on the partnership, Samer Constantine, Regional Sales Manager at Jetour, said: "Every Jetour on UAE roads relies on the quality of fuel, servicing and care that ADNOC Distribution provides to millions of customers every day. That makes this partnership a natural fit. We share the same customer segment and the same goal of making life on the road easier and more rewarding. By joining forces with ADNOC Distribution, we can reach customers where they already are, reward them for the services they use every day, and introduce more people across the UAE to the Jetour T2 and Jetour G700."
The partnership supports ADNOC Distribution’s strategy to expand its role across the automotive value chain through solutions for vehicle manufacturers, distributors, fleet operators, and motorists. By leveraging their complementary strengths, ADNOC Distribution and Jetour UAE aim to enhance service excellence, create greater customer value and support sustainable growth across the UAE automotive sector.
As part of the collaboration, ADNOC Distribution and Jetour UAE will also launch customer-facing campaigns designed to enhance everyday customer experiences, including activations at Liwa Festival 2026 and other initiatives across the UAE. The first campaign will offer participants the chance to win one of four Jetour vehicles, including two Jetour T2 SUVs and two Jetour G700s. Customers will be able to enter through the ADNOC Rewards app when visiting participating ADNOC service stations, subject to regulatory approvals and campaign terms.
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