Two Ships Hit by Unknown Projectiles in Hormuz
(MENAFN) Two commercial vessels, a container ship and a tanker, were hit by unidentified projectiles in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
In two warnings issued Oct. 13, the UKMTO said verified sources reported that each ship was struck by an unknown projectile. Both notices carried the same statement: “Authorities are investigating.”
The UKMTO gave no names for the ships and no information on casualties, damage or responsibility. It also left the timing of both attacks unconfirmed.
The agency urged mariners to exercise vigilance. “Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it added.
The strikes come as Iran continues to tighten control over one of the world’s most critical energy and commodity corridors. Since April, Tehran has restricted shipping through the strait, setting designated transit lanes and demanding prior coordination with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.
On May 30, Iran went further, announcing that ships must obtain advance authorization from the IRGC Navy and warning that unauthorized passage would amount to a “security threat.”
The incidents add to mounting friction between Iran and the US over freedom of navigation in the waterway, a central sticking point in talks between the two governments.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and a ceasefire followed in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later flared again after negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a framework agreement in June.
In two warnings issued Oct. 13, the UKMTO said verified sources reported that each ship was struck by an unknown projectile. Both notices carried the same statement: “Authorities are investigating.”
The UKMTO gave no names for the ships and no information on casualties, damage or responsibility. It also left the timing of both attacks unconfirmed.
The agency urged mariners to exercise vigilance. “Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it added.
The strikes come as Iran continues to tighten control over one of the world’s most critical energy and commodity corridors. Since April, Tehran has restricted shipping through the strait, setting designated transit lanes and demanding prior coordination with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.
On May 30, Iran went further, announcing that ships must obtain advance authorization from the IRGC Navy and warning that unauthorized passage would amount to a “security threat.”
The incidents add to mounting friction between Iran and the US over freedom of navigation in the waterway, a central sticking point in talks between the two governments.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and a ceasefire followed in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later flared again after negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a framework agreement in June.
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