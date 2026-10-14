AI Still Struggles To Replicate Human Brain, Expert Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Modern artificial intelligence systems are still far from fully replicating the principles of how the human brain works, which leads, in particular, to problems with energy consumption and heat generation, the chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at George Washington University (U.S.), Tarek El-Ghazawi said at the opening ceremony of the 20th IEEE International Conference on the Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2026) in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

“We are trying to replicate the brain's functioning using machines in which memory is located separately, and computations are performed elsewhere, whereas in the brain itself, everything is integrated. That is precisely why we are facing problems such as heat dissipation and energy consumption today: we have not yet found the right way to implement this approach,” he said.

According to Tarek El-Gazawi, despite significant advances in the field of artificial intelligence, we are still far from fully replicating the principles of how the human brain works.

The 20th IEEE International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2026) is underway at ADA University in Baku.

The conference is being held in Azerbaijan for the seventh time and marks the 20th anniversary of the AICT series this year, under the slogan“20 Years Connecting Science, Technology and Society.”

The event is jointly organized by ADA University, relevant IEEE units in Azerbaijan, Politecnico di Torino, George Washington University, Nazarbayev University, the United Arab Emirates University, Tashkent University of Information Technologies, Kazakh-British Technical University, Tbilisi State University, Georgian Technical University, SDU University, the Nikola Tesla Institute of Electrical Engineering, and the Alessandro Faedo Institute of Information Science and Technologies.

The conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange in information and communication technologies and discuss the latest advances in the field. It brings together researchers, scientists, and industry representatives.