United States Dental Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 By Product, Treatment, End-User, State, And Company Digital Dentistry And AI Drive 5.93% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.96 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenge
5. United States Dental Equipment Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Product Category
6.2 By Product
6.3 By States
7. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
7.1 General Diagnostics Equipment
7.1.1 Dental Laser
7.1.1.1 Soft Tissue Lasers
7.1.1.2 Hard Tissue Lasers
7.1.2 Radiology Equipment
7.1.2.1 Extra-oral Radiology Equipment
7.1.2.2 Intra-oral Radiology Equipment
7.1.3 Dental Chair and Equipment
7.1.4 Other General and Diagnostic Equipment
7.2 Dental Consumables
7.2.1 Dental Biomaterials
7.2.2 Dental Implants
7.2.3 Crowns and Bridges
7.2.4 Other Dental Consumables
7.3 Other Dental Devices
8. Treatment - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
8.1 Orthodontic
8.2 Endodontic
8.3 Periodontic
8.4 Prosthodontic
9. End-User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Clinics
9.3 Other End-Users
10. States - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
10.1 California
10.2 Texas
10.3 New York
10.4 Florida
10.5 Illinois
10.6 Pennsylvania
10.7 Ohio
10.8 Georgia
10.9 New Jersey
10.10 Washington
10.11 North Carolina
10.12 Massachusetts
10.13 Virginia
10.14 Michigan
10.15 Maryland
10.16 Colorado
10.17 Tennessee
10.18 Indiana
10.19 Arizona
10.20 Minnesota
10.21 Wisconsin
10.22 Missouri
10.23 Connecticut
10.24 South Carolina
10.25 Oregon
10.26 Louisiana
10.27 Alabama
10.28 Kentucky
10.29 Rest of the United States
11. Merger and Acquisition
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Rivalry
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threat
14. Key Players Analysis
14.1 3M
14.1.1 Overviews
14.1.2 Key Person
14.1.3 Recent Developments
14.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.1.5 Revenue Analysis
14.2 Straumann Holding AG
14.2.1 Overviews
14.2.2 Key Person
14.2.3 Recent Developments
14.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.2.5 Revenue Analysis
14.3 Dentsply Sirona
14.3.1 Overviews
14.3.2 Key Person
14.3.3 Recent Developments
14.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Revenue Analysis
14.4 ZimVie
14.4.1 Overviews
14.4.2 Key Person
14.4.3 Recent Developments
14.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.4.5 Revenue Analysis
14.5 Envista
14.5.1 Overviews
14.5.2 Key Person
14.5.3 Recent Developments
14.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.5.5 Revenue Analysis
14.6 Biolase Inc.
14.6.1 Overviews
14.6.2 Key Person
14.6.3 Recent Developments
14.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.6.5 Revenue Analysis
14.7 Young Innovations Inc.
14.7.1 Overviews
14.7.2 Key Person
14.7.3 Recent Developments
14.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.7.5 Revenue Analysis
14.8 Midmark Corporation
14.8.1 Overviews
14.8.2 Key Person
14.8.3 Recent Developments
14.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.8.5 Revenue Analysis
14.9 Takara Belmont Corporation
14.9.1 Overviews
14.9.2 Key Person
14.9.3 Recent Developments
14.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.9.5 Revenue Analysis
14.10 Ultradent Products Inc.
14.10.1 Overviews
14.10.2 Key Person
14.10.3 Recent Developments
14.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.10.5 Revenue Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment