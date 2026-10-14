United States Dental Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 By Product, Treatment, End-User, State, And Company Digital Dentistry And AI Drive 5.93% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Dental Equipment Market Report by Product, Treatment, End-User, States and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the United States dental equipment market is projected to reach US$ 6.65 Billion by 2034, rising from US$ 3.96 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for advanced dental care, the rising prevalence of oral diseases, expansion among Dental Support Organizations (DSOs), and rapid adoption of digital dentistry technologies.

Digital imaging systems, CAD/CAM platforms, 3D printers, intraoral scanners, dental lasers, and AI-based diagnostic solutions are transforming clinical workflows nationwide. These technologies improve diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, restoration production, and communication between dental practices and laboratories. Growing demand for preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry is also encouraging providers to invest in equipment that supports minimally invasive procedures, same-day restorations, and more efficient patient care.

Digital Dentistry and AI-Driven Tools

Digital dentistry remains one of the market's strongest growth drivers. Dental practices are implementing intraoral scanners, high-resolution imaging systems, AI-enhanced diagnostics, and chairside CAD/CAM equipment to reduce treatment times and improve clinical precision. The launch of the 3Shape TRIOS 6 intraoral scanner in May 2025 demonstrated this trend through hyperspectral imaging and AI-assisted diagnostic software designed to support oral health detection and patient engagement.

Demand for Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry

Rising interest in crowns, bridges, implants, clear aligners, and cosmetic procedures is increasing demand for precision scanners, advanced imaging platforms, and digital restoration systems. In March 2025, the Align Technology iTero LuminaT Pro imaging system became available with enhanced restorative imaging, broader field capture, and AI-supported diagnostic capabilities. Such innovations help clinicians deliver accurate prosthetic and cosmetic treatments while improving the patient experience.

Adoption Across Dental Practice Types

Large multi-site clinics, independent practices, specialty providers, and DSOs are investing in connected dental technologies that enhance productivity and treatment quality. The Medit i900 Mobility intraoral scanner, released in August 2025, reflects demand for flexible systems that can be deployed across multiple chairs and operatories. DSO expansion is additionally supporting bulk procurement and standardized technology deployment across clinical networks.

Market Challenges

High acquisition and integration costs remain significant barriers, particularly for smaller dental practices. CAD/CAM units, dental lasers, and 3D imaging systems may require substantial capital investment, along with software subscriptions, maintenance, upgrades, and staff training. These expenses can widen the technology gap between independent clinics and larger organizations.

Workforce shortages involving dental hygienists, assistants, and specialist dentists also limit equipment utilization and practice expansion. Recruitment challenges are especially pronounced in rural areas. Skills gaps in CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, digital imaging, and software-supported workflows can further delay technology adoption.

Regional Market Outlook



California: Approximately 32,292 licensed dentists were recorded in 2024, according to the report's cited workforce analysis. Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego lead demand for CAD/CAM systems, digital scanners, 3D imaging, and dental lasers.

Texas: The state had about 7,690 general dentists in 2024. Population growth, clinic expansion, and increasing DSO activity are driving equipment investment in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and surrounding markets.

New York: Approximately 14,764 licensed dentists with New York addresses were reported as of July 2025. Strong specialty care demand supports adoption of CBCT systems, 3D printers, advanced imaging equipment, and digital scanners. Florida: The state recorded 101.2 licensed dentists per 100,000 population in 2024. Demographic growth and oral healthcare demand are encouraging practices in Miami, Tampa, and Orlando to adopt intraoral scanning, digital imaging, and chairside CAD/CAM systems.

Product and End-User Segmentation

The market covers general diagnostics equipment, soft tissue lasers, hard tissue lasers, extra-oral radiology equipment, intra-oral radiology equipment, dental chairs, dental consumables, biomaterials, implants, crowns and bridges, and other dental devices. Treatment applications include orthodontic, endodontic, periodontic, and prosthodontic care, while key end-users include hospitals, clinics, and other dental care settings.

Diagnostic and radiology equipment are expected to benefit from demand for early detection, high-resolution imaging, and AI-enhanced screening. Orthodontic equipment is advancing through intraoral scanning, 3D printing, digital cephalometric systems, and aligner-production technologies. Hospitals are also increasing investment in surgical dental units, sterilization systems, CBCT platforms, and digital operatories for trauma, oncology, oral surgery, and medically complex cases.

Recent Industry Developments



In April 2026, Dentsply Sirona expanded its collaboration with Burkhart Dental Supply to broaden access to professional dental technologies and strengthen U.S. distribution.

In May 2025, the Medical University of South Carolina received the 2024 Education Innovation Award for evaluating an AI-based platform intended to improve dental caries detection through X-ray interpretation. In January 2025, Midmark Corp. introduced an upgraded Mobile Dental Delivery System with improved ergonomics, integrated high- and low-speed handpieces, a scaler, a three-way syringe, and an oil-free compressor.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates key participants based on company overview, leadership, recent developments and strategies, product portfolio, and sales analysis. Companies covered include 3M, Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona, ZimVie, Envista, Biolase Inc., Young Innovations Inc., Midmark Corporation, Takara Belmont Corporation, and Ultradent Products Inc. Continued product innovation, distribution partnerships, AI integration, and digital workflow expansion are expected to shape competition in the United States dental equipment market through 2034.

Key Attributes

