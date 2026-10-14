Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market 2026-2034 By Vehicle Type, Rim Size, Sales Channel, Country, And Company US$5.76 Billion Outlook Led By Replacement Demand

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market Report by Vehicle Types, Rim Size, Sales Channels Oem, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America & Caribbean automotive tire market is projected to grow from US$ 4.22 billion in 2025 to US$ 5.76 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.51% during 2026-2034. According to the report, market growth is supported by rising vehicle ownership, expanding automotive production, increasing replacement tire demand, and sustained development in transportation, freight, and last-mile delivery services.

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia remain important automotive tire markets due to their vehicle manufacturing activity, urban mobility requirements, and commercial transportation networks. Demand is also influenced by varied climates and road conditions, which support sales of all-season, all-terrain, performance, and off-road tires. Greater attention to vehicle safety, fuel economy, durability, and maintenance costs is encouraging consumers and fleet operators to invest in higher-quality tire products.

Vehicle registrations strengthen tire demand

Expansion of the regional vehicle parc is creating opportunities across original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket sales channels. In June 2024, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reported that new vehicle registrations in Latin America increased by 7.65% in 2023 to 5.35 million units. Brazil recorded 2.30 million registrations, representing 43% of the regional total, while Mexico accounted for 1.41 million registrations, or 27%.

Brazil's light vehicle market also provides a strong indicator of future tire demand. In 2025, Fiat led registrations with 534 thousand units and a 20.90% market share, followed by Volkswagen with 439 thousand units and 17.20%. Chevrolet held 10.80%, Hyundai accounted for 8.00%, and Toyota represented 6.70%. BYD recorded the strongest growth among the listed brands, with registrations rising 47.00% year-on-year to 113 thousand units.

Key Latin America & Caribbean automotive tire market growth factors



Replacement demand: Aging vehicle fleets and intensive vehicle use are increasing replacement frequency, particularly in countries where older passenger cars and commercial vehicles remain in operation.

Transportation and logistics: Road freight, cross-border trade, public transportation, and last-mile delivery are accelerating tire consumption in light and heavy commercial vehicle categories.

Digital tire sales: E-commerce platforms offer product comparisons, transparent pricing, customer reviews, installation bookings, and home delivery. Omnichannel strategies are also expanding access in areas with limited physical retail coverage.

Fuel-efficient products: Rising operating costs are strengthening demand for low-rolling-resistance tires that can support fuel economy and reduce fleet expenses.

Product durability: Regional road conditions are driving interest in longer tread life, stronger load-bearing performance, and reduced maintenance requirements. Electric vehicle adoption: Growing EV sales are supporting demand for tires with lower rolling resistance, improved durability, and reduced road noise.

Market challenges

Economic volatility remains a significant restraint. Inflation, currency depreciation, and changes in consumer purchasing power can increase raw material, manufacturing, and distribution costs. Price-sensitive buyers may postpone replacement purchases or select lower-cost and retreaded products, intensifying competition across the aftermarket.

Import dependence creates additional exposure to shipping expenses, customs procedures, trade regulations, and global supply chain disruption. These issues are particularly important for island economies and remote markets. Greater investment in regional tire manufacturing, logistics infrastructure, and inventory resilience could improve product availability and support more competitive pricing.

Segment outlook

Passenger vehicle tires account for a substantial share of regional demand, supported by urbanization, private vehicle ownership, and active replacement sales. The 15 to 20-inch rim category remains prominent because of its broad use in passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and light commercial vehicles. Its balance of performance, comfort, compatibility, and cost supports demand across both urban and off-road applications.

The OEM automotive tire segment is closely linked to vehicle manufacturing in Brazil and Mexico. Automakers increasingly require safety-approved, fuel-efficient tires tailored to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, hybrids, and EVs. The aftermarket benefits from older vehicle fleets, frequent road use, expanding online distribution, and consumer demand for cost-effective replacement options.

Although electric vehicle tires currently represent a smaller segment, the category has strong growth potential. Government support for cleaner mobility and charging infrastructure in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia is encouraging EV adoption. Tire manufacturers are responding with advanced compounds and intelligent tire technologies designed for the performance requirements of electric powertrains.

Country market highlights



Brazil: The region's largest vehicle population supports consistent OEM and replacement tire sales. Domestic and international production facilities strengthen supply security, while infrastructure investment supports commercial vehicle activity. Brazil also has demand for agricultural tires designed for high load capacity and reduced soil compaction.

Mexico: The country's role as a major automotive manufacturing and export center drives OEM demand. Urban traffic, vehicle utilization, and e-commerce availability also support replacement sales. In April 2024, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. marked progress on its new Mexican passenger car tire factory.

Argentina: Inflation and currency pressures affect imports and production costs, increasing demand for affordable and retreaded tires. Agriculture, road freight, and rural mobility sustain sales of durable truck, tractor, and off-road products. Cuba: An aging vehicle fleet creates ongoing replacement requirements, although import restrictions, trade barriers, and logistics constraints limit supply. Retreaded and used imported tires remain important for price-sensitive consumers.

Recent automotive tire industry developments



In March 2026, Nexen Tire Corp. launched a high-performance summer tire in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, expanding its presence in the global replacement market.

In May 2025, Continental reported adjusted group earnings of €586 million for the first quarter, supported by cost reductions and recovering replacement tire demand.

In March 2025, Bridgestone announced its motorsports program for 2025, using competition as a testing environment for technologies with commercial tire applications.

In February 2025, Goodyear announced an expansion at its Lawton, Oklahoma, facility focused on premium tires, larger rim sizes, and higher-margin products. In January 2025, Apollo reported growth in commercial vehicle, farm, and passenger car tires while continuing investment in R&D and AI-driven operational efficiency.

The report segments the market by passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles; rim sizes below 15 inches, 15 to 20 inches, and above 20 inches; and OEM and aftermarket sales channels. Geographic coverage includes Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Guatemala, Panama, and the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Companies analyzed include Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., Continental Corporation, Michelin, Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and Bridgestone Corporation. The competitive assessment covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Key Attributes

