Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Share, And Forecast - 2033 Market To Reach $6.7 Billion As Point-Of-Care Innovation Drives 8.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added tooffering.

The global companion animal diagnostics market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2026 to USD 6.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. According to the report, increasing pet ownership, greater awareness of animal health, rising disease prevalence, and continued innovation in veterinary diagnostic technologies are supporting sustained market expansion.

Market Overview

Companion animals are increasingly viewed as integral household members, strengthening demand for preventive veterinary care, early disease detection, and treatment monitoring. Veterinary clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories are expanding their use of instruments, consumables, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology systems, and other advanced testing solutions for dogs, cats, and additional domestic animals.

The growing incidence of chronic conditions, infectious diseases, parasitic infestations, and lifestyle-related disorders is increasing the need for accurate and timely testing. At the same time, veterinary healthcare providers are investing in diagnostic infrastructure to improve access to sophisticated solutions. These developments are expected to increase testing volumes and create long-term opportunities for manufacturers and service providers.

Key Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Drivers



Rising pet ownership: Urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increased adoption of dogs and cats are generating stronger demand for routine testing and preventive care.

Diagnostic technology advancements: Progress in immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, clinical biochemistry, and hematology is improving testing speed, accuracy, and clinical utility.

Greater focus on pet health: Pet owners are prioritizing regular check-ups, disease screening, and treatment monitoring as awareness of animal health continues to rise.

Preventive veterinary care: Veterinary practices are increasingly using diagnostic testing to identify diseases earlier and support ongoing health management. Increasing disease prevalence: Infectious, parasitic, chronic, and lifestyle-related conditions are driving demand for comprehensive companion animal diagnostic services.

Business Opportunities

Emerging markets across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East offer significant expansion potential as pet populations grow and veterinary infrastructure improves. Companies developing portable point-of-care platforms and lab-on-chip technologies are also positioned to benefit from demand for rapid, reliable testing in clinics and decentralized care settings.

Strategic collaborations among diagnostic manufacturers, veterinary hospitals, distributors, and research organizations can support product development and accelerate commercial adoption. Additional opportunities include breed-specific and condition-specific diagnostics, digital veterinary platforms, online pet health services, and e-commerce distribution channels.

Regional Market Analysis



North America: The region leads the companion animal diagnostics market due to high pet ownership, established veterinary infrastructure, and strong adoption of advanced instruments and consumables. The United States and Canada remain major contributors.

Europe: Market growth is supported by rising awareness of pet health, favorable veterinary healthcare initiatives, and the presence of established diagnostic companies. Germany, the UK, and France are key markets.

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and India are supporting rapid regional growth through urbanization, rising disposable income, expanding pet ownership, and investment in veterinary healthcare facilities.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are generating new demand as veterinary networks expand and companion animal adoption increases. Middle East & Africa: Gradual market development is being supported by urban lifestyle changes, animal welfare initiatives, and growing interest in pet healthcare.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive, with participants prioritizing product innovation, geographic expansion, distribution agreements, and strategic partnerships. Companies identified in the report include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis Inc., Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Virbac, Bayer Animal Health, Neogen Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Indical Bioscience GmbH, Idvet, Randax Laboratories, Bionote Inc., Skyla Corporation, Urit Medical Electronic Co., Ltd., Nova Biomedical, Swissavans AG, Alvedia, Megacor Veterinary Diagnostics, Biopanda Reagents Ltd., Anipoc Ltd., and Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd.

Market Segmentation



By product type: Consumables and instruments

By technology: Clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and others

By application: Bacteriology, clinical pathology, virology, parasitology, and others

By animal type: Dogs, cats, and others By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The report indicates that continued investment in veterinary diagnostics, increased spending on companion animal healthcare, and demand for faster testing will shape market development through 2033. Businesses offering scalable, accurate, and accessible diagnostic solutions are expected to be well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities across established and developing markets.

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