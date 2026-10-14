Global Veterinary Hospitals Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2033 Market To Reach USD 110.3 Billion As Specialty Care And Telemedicine Drive 7.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Specialty care, telemedicine, digital platforms, partnerships, and expansion into Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer strong ROI opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Hospitals Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global veterinary hospitals market is projected to reach USD 67.33 billion in 2026 and USD 110.3 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing pet ownership, greater awareness of animal health and welfare, expanding livestock management activities, and sustained demand for preventive care, diagnostics, medicine, consultation, and surgery.

Veterinary Hospitals Market Insights

Veterinary hospitals are strengthening their clinical capabilities through advanced imaging systems, laboratory testing, digital patient management, and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The growing availability of specialized veterinary services, including oncology, cardiology, and orthopedics, is also improving treatment options for companion and farm animals.

Pet humanization remains an important market trend, particularly as owners allocate more spending to routine examinations, chronic disease management, emergency treatment, and specialty care. At the same time, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases and animal health conditions is increasing demand for regular medical monitoring and advanced clinical intervention.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Higher adoption rates for dogs, cats, and other companion animals are generating sustained demand for veterinary hospital services, especially in urban markets. Increased awareness of preventive healthcare and access to more sophisticated treatments are encouraging owners to seek timely, comprehensive care.

The livestock industry is another significant contributor to veterinary hospitals market growth. Farmers and agricultural businesses rely on veterinary services to protect herd health, maintain productivity, prevent disease outbreaks, and comply with food safety requirements. Government regulations, animal welfare policies, and investments in veterinary infrastructure are further supporting the development of public and private facilities.

Business Opportunities

Specialty and emergency veterinary care centers represent a major opportunity for market participants. Providers that expand their expertise, clinical capacity, and geographic coverage are positioned to address rising demand for complex procedures and continuous care.

Veterinary telemedicine is also gaining traction by supporting remote consultations, post-treatment follow-ups, and access to professional services in rural or underserved areas. Digital platforms for appointment scheduling, medical records, communication, and hospital administration can improve operational efficiency while strengthening the client experience.

Partnerships between veterinary hospitals and pharmaceutical companies may accelerate access to innovative therapeutics and treatment protocols. Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer additional expansion potential due to rising incomes, improving veterinary infrastructure, growing awareness of animal welfare, and increasing demand for companion animal and livestock healthcare.

Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the global veterinary hospitals market, supported by high pet ownership, significant spending on animal healthcare, established veterinary networks, and rapid adoption of clinical technologies. Europe also holds a substantial market position due to strong animal welfare regulations, developed veterinary education systems, and continued investment in healthcare facilities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and an expanding middle-class population are contributing to higher pet adoption. China and India are also experiencing rising demand for livestock veterinary services as agricultural industries modernize and strengthen disease prevention programs.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are demonstrating steady development as governments and private operators improve veterinary infrastructure, expand disease control initiatives, and promote greater awareness of animal health.

Competitive Landscape

Leading veterinary hospitals market participants are pursuing mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, network expansion, and technology investments to improve service capacity and geographic reach. Key organizations identified in the report include:



VCA Animal Hospitals

The Animal Medical Center

VetStrategy

Royal Veterinary College

Ecole Nationale Veterinaire d'Alfort

Tierarztliche Hochschule Hannover

Beijing Xintiandi International Animal Hospital

MaxPetZ

Daktari Animal Hospital

SASH Vets

HVM Brasil

OVAH South Africa

CVS Group plc

Greencross Vets National Veterinary Associates, Inc.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the veterinary hospitals market by animal, type, sector, and region:



By Animal: Companion Animals and Farm Animals

By Type: Surgery, Medicine, and Consultation

By Sector: Public and Private By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The market outlook remains positive as veterinary providers enhance diagnostic capabilities, expand specialty services, and adopt digital healthcare solutions. Continued investment in companion animal care, livestock health, emergency services, and veterinary infrastructure is expected to create opportunities for hospitals, technology providers, pharmaceutical companies, and investors through 2033.

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