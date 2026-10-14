Bivial AG Brings Its Complete Dashboard To Mobile

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ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Bivial AG, a Swiss fintech company, is pleased to announce that its Bivial Authenticator app is now the Bivial App, bringing the dashboard to clients' smartphones. Originally designed for secure logins and payment approvals, the app has evolved into a complete mobile version of the Bivial dashboard.The Bivial App is fully integrated with the dashboard, allowing clients to move between desktop and mobile without interruption. No additional account or registration is required, and existing users can access the new functionality by updating to the latest version of the app.Through the app, clients can:



View balances across all currency accounts and share IBAN details

Send international SWIFT and local payments to new or saved beneficiaries

Convert funds between currency accounts at Bivial FX rates

Monitor virtual and physical cards and their spending

Track incoming and outgoing transactions in real time Approve logins, transfers, and other sensitive actions with a single tap

Every login, transfer and sensitive change continues to require confirmation via push notification, secured by Face ID, Touch ID, fingerprint, or a personal PIN. Built on Swiss security standards, the app adheres to the same security standards as all Bivial accounts and offers a simple, convenient experience for all customers using Bivial.

"Our clients run international businesses, and their work does not stop when they leave the office," said Christos Alatzidis, CTO of Bivial. "Bringing the full dashboard into the app they already trust for authentication gives them complete control of their finances wherever they are, with the same Swiss-grade security."

The updated Bivial App is available now on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit bivial.com/bivial-app.

About Bivial AG

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss Accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

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Bivial AG

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