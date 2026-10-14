High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2031 USD 1.44 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Non-Invasive Care At 8.9% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Flow Nasal Cannula Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) market is projected to grow from USD 0.94 billion in 2026 to USD 1.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by the rising burden of acute and chronic respiratory disorders, increasing cases of acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, and growing demand for non-invasive respiratory support.

HFNC systems support reliable oxygen delivery through heated and humidified gas while improving oxygenation, reducing the work of breathing, supporting upper-airway dead-space washout, and enhancing secretion clearance. Greater patient comfort and tolerance compared with conventional oxygen therapy and certain forms of NIV are also strengthening clinical adoption.

Demand is increasing across intensive care units, emergency departments, post-extubation care, pre-oxygenation before intubation, perioperative management, bronchoscopy, and breaks from NIV or CPAP. The availability of systems for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients is further expanding the addressable high-flow nasal cannula market across healthcare settings.

Acute respiratory failure leads the market by application

The acute respiratory failure segment is expected to account for the largest market share by application. HFNC is increasingly used to support patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure and significant respiratory distress. Clinical guidelines recommending HFNC over conventional oxygen therapy for adults with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure have encouraged adoption in intensive care units, emergency departments, and other acute-care environments.

The growing incidence of pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, pulmonary infections, and exacerbations of cardiopulmonary conditions is supporting segment growth. Healthcare providers are also increasingly using non-invasive respiratory support to reduce or delay invasive ventilation in appropriate patients.

Hospitals remain the leading end user

Hospitals are estimated to hold the largest share of the high-flow nasal cannula market. These facilities manage substantial volumes of patients requiring advanced respiratory support across intensive care units, emergency departments, respiratory wards, and post-operative care settings.

Specialized critical-care infrastructure, trained professionals, established oxygen supply systems, and access to monitoring equipment enable broader HFNC utilization in hospitals. Expanding applications in post-extubation support, pre-oxygenation, perioperative care, and emergency respiratory management are reinforcing the segment's leading position.

The US is expected to record the highest CAGR in North America

The US high-flow nasal cannula market is projected to grow at the highest rate in North America, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of respiratory disorders, and widespread adoption of non-invasive respiratory support technologies. HFNC is extensively used in US hospitals for acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, emergency care, intensive care, and post-extubation support.

Strong utilization in emergency departments, the presence of established manufacturers, and continued regulatory clearances are contributing to market growth. The US FDA has cleared HFNC systems from companies including Vapotherm and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, increasing access to advanced technologies. Growing clinical evidence and wider use beyond intensive care units are expected to support further expansion.

Competitive landscape and research coverage

Prominent high-flow nasal cannula market participants include Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Vapotherm, ResMed, Hamilton Medical AG, and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. The report evaluates the market by product, patient type, application, end user, and region. It also examines company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, growth strategies, market shares, and competitive capabilities.

The supply-side primary participant breakdown referenced in the report includes:



By Company Type: Tier 1-35%, Tier 2-40%, and Tier 3-25%

By Designation: C-level-45%, Director Level-35%, and Others-20% By Region: North America-27%, Europe-25%, Asia Pacific-30%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East & Africa-10%.

Market opportunities and strategic insights

The report analyzes key growth drivers, including the increasing burden of respiratory diseases, rising preference for non-invasive respiratory support, greater HFNC utilization in intensive care units and emergency departments, and the high incidence of premature births and neonatal respiratory complications.

Market restraints include high acquisition and recurring consumable costs, along with substantial medical oxygen requirements. Key challenges include the early identification of HFNC treatment failure and the need for continuous clinical monitoring and trained personnel. Opportunities include expansion into home and long-term care settings, greater adoption in emerging economies, and development of compact and portable high-flow systems.

The report provides market penetration analysis, product enhancement and innovation insights, assessments of new product launches, and evaluations of developing regional and clinical markets. It also examines market diversification, current investments, competitive positioning, and go-to-market strategies, helping established companies and new entrants evaluate revenue opportunities and make informed business decisions.

Key Attributes:

