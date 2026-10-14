Patient Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 17.29 Billion As AI-Enabled Smart Care And Home Healthcare Expand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target rehabilitation facilities, home healthcare and the US; prioritize AI-enabled monitoring, robotics, connected devices and smart mobility equipment. Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Patient Handling Equipment Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 17.29 Billion by 2031 The global patient handling equipment market is projected to grow from USD 13.04 billion in 2026 to USD 17.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by an aging population, rising mobility limitations, increasing injuries among caregivers, and greater emphasis on safe patient handling across healthcare environments. Expansion in home healthcare, rehabilitation services, elder care, and long-term care is accelerating demand for patient lifts, medical beds, mobility equipment, transfer devices, and related products. WHO estimates that more than 2.5 billion people worldwide require assistive products, highlighting the substantial need for technologies that improve mobility, positioning, transfers, and caregiving safety. Emerging opportunities include AI-enabled monitoring, connected devices, robotics, and smart mobility equipment. These technologies can support safer workflows, improve patient monitoring, and enhance operational efficiency. However, high equipment costs, limited reimbursement in certain markets, and healthcare budget constraints may restrict adoption. Additional challenges include inadequate caregiver training, maintenance requirements, interoperability limitations, cybersecurity risks associated with connected devices, and restricted access to assistive technologies in developing regions. Medical Beds Account for a Significant Market Share By type, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into patient transfer devices, medical beds, mobility equipment, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, and stretchers & transport chairs. Medical beds held the second-largest market share in 2025. The segment includes Electric Beds, Manual Beds, Semi-electric Beds, and Smart Beds. Demand for medical beds is driven by their widespread use in hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, long-term care centers, and home healthcare settings. These products support patient positioning, mobility, comfort, pressure management, and caregiver safety. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions requiring prolonged care, combined with an expanding older population, is expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period. Rehabilitation Facilities Expected to Record the Highest CAGR By end user, the market includes hospitals, home healthcare, elder care facilities, rehabilitation facilities, and others. Rehabilitation facilities are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as demand rises among patients affected by aging, injuries, neurological conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, and chronic diseases. WHO estimates that 2.4 billion people live with conditions that could benefit from rehabilitation. Rehabilitation facilities depend on patient lifts, transfer equipment, medical beds, wheelchairs, and mobility aids to facilitate therapy, positioning, safe transfers, and functional recovery. Increased investment in rehabilitation capacity and a stronger focus on restoring patient independence are expected to support equipment adoption. US Positioned for Strong Growth in North America The patient handling equipment market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the second largest regional share in 2025, with the US accounting for the major share of the North American market. US market growth is supported by a large healthcare system, substantial healthcare expenditure, an aging population, and established reimbursement infrastructure. The US population aged 65 and older reached 61.2 million in 2024, representing 18.0% of the population. Healthcare spending totaled USD 5.3 trillion in 2024, equivalent to 18.0% of GDP. Medicare coverage for patient lifts, hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, and commode chairs also improves access for eligible beneficiaries. FDA guidance and safe-patient-handling initiatives further encourage the adoption of lifting and transfer technologies designed to reduce injury risks. Competitive Landscape Key companies operating in the patient handling equipment market include Arjo (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Savaria (Canada), Stryker Corporation (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), Joerns Healthcare (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), Prism Healthcare Group (UK), LINET Group (Netherland), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DHCare (Switzerland), Malvetio Spa (Italy), and EZ Way, Inc. (US). Research Scope and Market Insights The report evaluates the patient handling equipment market by type, end user, and region while examining key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also assesses competitive positioning, product portfolios, research and development activity, product launches, geographic expansion, and growth strategies across major market segments and countries. Primary research participants were distributed by company type as follows: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 34%, and Tier 3 - 38%. By designation, participants included C-level executives - 40%, Director level respondents - 26%, and Others - 34%. Regional participation comprised Europe - 41%, Asia Pacific - 30%, North America - 25%, Latin America - 3%, and the Middle East & Africa - 1%. The report provides actionable intelligence for established companies and smaller market entrants seeking to evaluate demand, identify attractive growth regions, strengthen market penetration, guide product development, diversify geographic exposure, and assess the strategies and offerings of leading patient handling equipment manufacturers. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.04 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.29 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SEGMENTATION

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 KEY INSIGHTS & MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: INSIGHTS & DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET GROWTH

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS

2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 EUROPE: PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

3.3 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET: REGIONAL MIX

3.5 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET: DEVELOPED COUNTRIES VS. EMERGING ECONOMIES

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Expanding geriatric population and increasing cases of obesity

4.2.1.2 High risk of caregiver injuries during manual patient handling

4.2.1.3 Rising number of hospital admissions

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Shortage of trained personnel in emerging economies

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Rising demand for home healthcare services

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Challenges associated with bariatric patient handling

4.2.4.2 Improper architectural designs in healthcare facilities

4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN REHABILITATION EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY

5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF KEY PATIENT HANDLING PRODUCTS, BY KEY PLAYER (2023-2025)

5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF KEY PATIENT HANDLING PRODUCTS, BY REGION (2023-2025)

5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO FOR HS CODE 9402

5.7.2 EXPORT SCENARIO FOR HS CODE 9402

5.8 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.10 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.11.4.1 North America

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.5 END-USE INDUSTRY IMPACT

6 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

6.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

6.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

6.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

6.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

6.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

6.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

6.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY

6.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL

6.5.2 COST DYNAMICS

6.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS

7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.2.1 CARBON IMPACT & ECO-APPLICATIONS

7.2.1.1 Carbon impact reduction

7.2.1.2 Eco-applications

7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES

7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS

7.5 REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS

8 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

8.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

8.1.1 IOT-ENABLED & CONNECTED PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT

8.1.2 SMART SENSORS & LOAD-MONITORING SYSTEMS

8.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

8.2.1 HEALTH INFORMATION EXCHANGE

8.2.2 ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS (EHR) INTEGRATION

8.3 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

8.3.1 SHORT-TERM (2025-2027) | FOUNDATION & EARLY COMMERCIALIZATION

8.3.2 MID-TERM (2027-2030) | EXPANSION & STANDARDIZATION

8.3.3 LONG-TERM (2030-2035+) | MASS COMMERCIALIZATION & DISRUPTION

8.4 PATENT ANALYSIS

8.4.1 INSIGHTS: JURISDICTION & TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS

8.5 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

8.5.1 AI-ENABLED PATIENT HANDLING, FALL PREVENTION, AND INTELLIGENT MOBILITY

8.5.2 CONNECTED PATIENT HANDLING, REMOTE MONITORING, AND SMART CARE ECOSYSTEMS

8.6 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET

8.6.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL

8.6.2 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET

8.6.3 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

8.6.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET

9 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 PATIENT TRANSFER DEVICES

9.2.1 PATIENT LIFTS

9.2.1.1 Ceiling lifts

9.2.1.1.1 Ceiling lifts accounted for largest market share in 2025

9.2.1.2 Stair & wheelchair lifts

9.2.1.2.1 Increasing preference for home care services to drive market

9.2.1.3 Mobile lifts

9.2.1.3.1 Lower risk of falls and reduced length of stay to propel demand

9.2.1.4 Sit-to-stand lifts

9.2.1.4.1 Ability to promote patient independence and reduce risk of musculoskeletal injuries among caregivers to drive growth

9.2.1.5 Bath & pool lifts

9.2.1.5.1 Availability of various options, including fixed, reclining, and lying bath lifts, to boost demand

9.2.2 SLINGS

9.2.2.1 Government policies and legislation promoting use of medical lifting slings to aid adoption

9.2.3 AIR-ASSISTED LATERAL TRANSFER MATTRESSES

9.2.3.1 Reusable air-assisted mattresses

9.2.3.1.1 Durability and long lifespan to enhance demand

9.2.3.2 Single-patient-use air-assisted mattresses

9.2.3.2.1 Disposable air-assisted mattresses to save costs and logistics associated with laundering

9.2.4 SLIDING SHEETS (ROLLERS/TUBES)

9.2.4.1 Effectiveness in enhancing patient safety and reducing workplace injuries to boost demand for sliding sheets

9.2.5 ACCESSORIES

9.2.5.1 Recurring need for replacement parts caused by regular wear and tear of patient handling equipment to support growth

9.3 MEDICAL BEDS

9.3.1 ELECTRIC BEDS

9.3.1.1 Increasing demand for adjustable beds that enhance both patient comfort and caregiver efficiency to boost market growth

9.3.2 MANUAL BEDS

9.3.2.1 Lower upfront costs and long-term durability of manual beds to continue to sustain market growth

9.3.3 SEMI-ELECTRIC BEDS

9.3.3.1 Lightweight design, ease of transport, and sufficient weight capacity to drive demand in home care settings

9.3.4 SMART BEDS

9.3.4.1 Rising demand for advanced patient monitoring and safety solutions to propel market

9.4 MOBILITY EQUIPMENT

9.4.1 WHEELCHAIRS & SCOOTERS

9.4.1.1 Powered wheelchairs

9.4.1.1.1 Better patient mobility and more customization options to increase demand

9.4.1.2 Mobility scooters

9.4.1.2.1 Advancements in design and rising demand for lifestyle-enhancing mobility solutions to continue to drive adoption of mobility scooters

9.4.1.3 Manual wheelchairs

9.4.1.3.1 Simplicity and durability of manual wheelchairs, along with their independence from battery charging to make them preferred option for both patients and caregivers

9.4.1.4 Smart wheelchairs

9.4.1.4.1 Rising global disability rates and demand for autonomous mobility equipment to drive market

9.4.2 AMBULATORY AIDS

9.4.2.1 Walkers

9.4.2.1.1 Growing geriatric population worldwide and increased awareness of fall prevention to increase demand for walkers

9.4.2.2 Canes

9.4.2.2.1 Rising aging population with balance impairments and mobility limitations to drive market growth

9.4.2.3 Crutches

9.4.2.3.1 Increasing incidence of lower-limb injuries to drive growth of crutches segment

9.5 BATHROOM & TOILET ASSIST EQUIPMENT

9.5.1 COMMODE CHAIRS

9.5.1.1 Growing preference for home healthcare and aging in place to support adoption of commode chairs in home care and rehabilitation settings

9.5.2 SHOWER CHAIRS

9.5.2.1 Enhanced product designs, featuring anti-slip legs, adjustable heights, and padded seats to contribute to adoption of shower chairs

9.5.3 TRANSFER BENCHES

9.5.3.1 Increasing need for safe and independent bathroom transfers among elderly and mobility-impaired patients to fuel growth

9.6 STRETCHERS & TRANSPORT CHAIRS

9.6.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR SAFE AND EFFICIENT PATIENT TRANSPORTATION TO DRIVE SEGMENTAL GROWTH

10 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 ACUTE CARE

10.2.1 RISING NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS AND NEED FOR ADVANCED EMERGENCY AND TRAUMA CARE TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH

10.3 LONG-TERM CARE

10.3.1 RISING AGING POPULATION AND INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC CONDITIONS & DISABILITIES TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH

10.4 REHABILITATION CARE

10.4.1 INCREASING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR REHABILITATION SERVICES FUELED BY RISE IN CHRONIC CONDITIONS TO DRIVE MARKET

10.5 BARIATRIC CARE

10.5.1 GROWING OBESE POPULATION TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

10.6 OTHER APPLICATIONS

11 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 HOSPITALS

11.2.1 RISING PATIENT ADMISSIONS IN HOSPITALS REQUIRING SAFE AND EFFICIENT MOBILITY EQUIPMENT TO PROPEL MARKET GROWTH

11.3 HOME HEALTHCARE

11.3.1 RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION REQUIRING SAFE, IN-HOME MOBILITY SUPPORT TO DRIVE SEGMENTAL GROWTH

11.4 ELDER CARE FACILITIES

11.4.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF ERGONOMIC, EFFICIENT PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT BY ELDER CARE FACILITIES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

11.5 REHABILITATION FACILITIES

11.5.1 RISING GLOBAL BURDEN OF DISABILITIES REQUIRING LONG-TERM MOBILITY SUPPORT TO DRIVE SEGMENTAL GROWTH

11.6 OTHER END USERS

12 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 NORTH AMERICA

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 US to dominate North American patient handling equipment market during forecast period

12.2.2 CANADA

12.2.2.1 Growth in disabled population to fuel Canadian patient handling equipment market

12.3 EUROPE

12.3.1 GERMANY

12.3.1.1 Germany to dominate European patient handling equipment market during forecast period

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Rising government investment in hospital infrastructure to drive demand for patient handling equipment in UK

12.3.3 FRANCE

12.3.3.1 High healthcare expenditure and government investment to foster rapid market growth for patient handling equipment in France

12.3.4 ITALY

12.3.4.1 Italy's rapidly aging population and rising injury rates to drive growth in patient handling equipment market

12.3.5 SPAIN

12.3.5.1 Growing disability prevalence and mobility challenges to fuel market

12.3.6 REST OF EUROPE

12.4 ASIA PACIFIC

12.4.1 CHINA

12.4.1.1 China to dominate Asia Pacific patient handling equipment market during forecast period

12.4.2 INDIA

12.4.2.1 Chronic disease burden and expanding healthcare infrastructure to support growth of patient handling equipment in India

12.4.3 JAPAN

12.4.3.1 High prevalence of caregiver-related musculoskeletal disorders to fuel market expansion in Japan

12.4.4 AUSTRALIA

12.4.4.1 Aging population and growing preference for home-based care to drive market growth

12.4.5 SOUTH KOREA

12.4.5.1 Increasing diabetes and CKD prevalence to drive market growth

12.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

12.5 LATIN AMERICA

12.5.1 BRAZIL

12.5.1.1 Chronic disease burden and major hospital expansions to significantly drive market growth

12.5.2 MEXICO

12.5.2.1 Rising obesity rates and associated hospitalization needs to propel market growth

12.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

12.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

12.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES

12.6.1.1 Rising healthcare infrastructure investments to drive market

12.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 OVERVIEW

13.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN

13.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY PLAYERS IN PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET

13.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

13.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

13.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

13.5.1 STARS

13.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS

13.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

13.5.4 PARTICIPANTS

13.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

13.5.5.1 Company footprint

13.5.5.2 Region footprint

13.5.5.3 Type footprint

13.5.5.4 Application footprint

13.5.5.5 End-user footprint

13.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

13.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

13.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

13.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

13.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS

13.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

13.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startup/SME players

13.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key emerging players/startups

13.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS

13.7.1 FINANCIAL METRICS

13.7.2 COMPANY VALUATION

13.8 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

13.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

13.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

13.9.2 DEALS

13.9.3 EXPANSIONS

13.9.4 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 KEY PLAYERS

14.1.1 ARJO

14.1.1.1 Business overview

14.1.1.2 Products offered

14.1.1.3 Recent developments

14.1.1.3.1 Product launches

14.1.1.3.2 Deals

14.1.1.3.3 Expansions

14.1.1.3.4 Other developments

14.1.1.4 Analyst's view

14.1.1.4.1 Right to win

14.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.2 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

14.1.2.1 Business overview

14.1.2.2 Products offered

14.1.2.3 Recent developments

14.1.2.3.1 Product launches

14.1.2.4 Analyst's view

14.1.2.4.1 Right to win

14.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.3 SAVARIA

14.1.3.1 Business overview

14.1.3.2 Products offered

14.1.3.3 Recent developments

14.1.3.3.1 Expansions

14.1.3.4 Analyst's view

14.1.3.4.1 Right to win

14.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.4 STRYKER CORPORATION

14.1.4.1 Business overview

14.1.4.2 Products offered

14.1.4.2.1 Expansions

14.1.4.3 Analyst's view

14.1.4.3.1 Right to win

14.1.4.3.2 Strategic choices

14.1.4.3.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.5 DRIVE DEVILBISS HEALTHCARE

14.1.5.1 Business overview

14.1.5.2 Products offered

14.1.5.3 Recent developments

14.1.5.3.1 Product launches

14.1.5.3.2 Deals

14.1.5.4 Analyst's view

14.1.5.4.1 Right to win

14.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.6 INVACARE AMERICA

14.1.6.1 Business overview

14.1.6.2 Products offered

14.1.7 ETAC AB

14.1.7.1 Business overview

14.1.7.2 Products offered

14.1.7.3 Recent developments

14.1.7.3.1 Product launches

14.1.7.3.2 Deals

14.1.8 GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

14.1.8.1 Business overview

14.1.8.2 Products offered

14.1.8.3 Recent developments

14.1.8.3.1 Product launches

14.1.8.3.2 Deals

14.1.9 GULDMANN INC.

14.1.9.1 Business overview

14.1.9.2 Products offered

14.1.10 JOERNS HEALTHCARE

14.1.10.1 Business overview

14.1.10.2 Products offered

14.1.10.3 Recent developments

14.1.10.3.1 Product launches

14.1.10.3.2 Deals

14.1.11 MEDLINE

14.1.11.1 Business overview

14.1.11.2 Products offered

14.1.11.3 Recent developments

14.1.11.3.1 Deals

14.1.12 PRISM HEALTHCARE GROUP

14.1.12.1 Business overview

14.1.12.2 Products offered

14.1.12.3 Recent developments

14.1.12.3.1 Deals

14.1.12.3.2 Expansions

14.1.13 LINET GROUP SE

14.1.13.1 Business overview

14.1.13.2 Products offered

14.1.13.3 Recent developments

14.1.13.3.1 Deals

14.1.13.3.2 Expansions

14.1.14 STIEGELMEYER GMBH & CO. KG (A STIEGELMEYER-GROUP COMPANY)

14.1.14.1 Business overview

14.1.14.2 Products offered

14.1.15 DHCARE

14.1.15.1 Business overview

14.1.15.2 Products offered

14.1.15.3 Recent developments

14.1.15.3.1 Product launches

14.1.15.3.2 Deals

14.1.15.3.3 Expansions

14.1.16 MALVESTIO SPA

14.1.16.1 Business overview

14.1.16.2 Products offered

14.1.17 EZ WAY INC.

14.1.17.1 Business overview

14.1.17.2 Products offered

14.1.18 PERMOBIL HOLDING AB

14.1.18.1 Business overview

14.1.18.2 Products offered

14.1.18.3 Recent developments

14.1.18.3.1 Product launches

14.1.18.3.2 Deals

14.1.18.3.3 Other developments

14.1.19 MERITS HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

14.1.19.1 Business overview

14.1.19.2 Products offered

14.1.19.3 Recent developments

14.1.19.3.1 Deals

14.1.20 WINNCARE GROUP

14.1.20.1 Business overview

14.1.20.2 Products offered

14.1.20.3 Recent developments

14.1.20.3.1 Deals

14.2 OTHER PLAYERS

14.2.1 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

14.2.2 SUNRISE MEDICAL

14.2.3 PRIDE MOBILITY PRODUCTS CORP.

14.2.4 ANTANO GROUP

14.2.5 OSSENBERG GMBH

15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

15.1 RESEARCH DATA

15.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

15.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

15.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

15.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

15.1.2.2 Key industry insights

15.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

15.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

15.4 MARKET RANKING ANALYSIS

15.5 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS

15.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

15.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS

15.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS

15.7 RISK ASSESSMENT

16 APPENDIX

16.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

16.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

16.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

16.4 RELATED REPORTS

16.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [431]

LIST OF FIGURES [49]

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