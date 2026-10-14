Patient Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 17.29 Billion As AI-Enabled Smart Care And Home Healthcare Expand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|382
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$13.04 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$17.29 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SEGMENTATION
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.4 STAKEHOLDERS
1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS & MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: INSIGHTS & DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET GROWTH
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS
2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 EUROPE: PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER
3.3 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET: REGIONAL MIX
3.5 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET: DEVELOPED COUNTRIES VS. EMERGING ECONOMIES
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Expanding geriatric population and increasing cases of obesity
4.2.1.2 High risk of caregiver injuries during manual patient handling
4.2.1.3 Rising number of hospital admissions
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Shortage of trained personnel in emerging economies
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Rising demand for home healthcare services
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Challenges associated with bariatric patient handling
4.2.4.2 Improper architectural designs in healthcare facilities
4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN REHABILITATION EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY
5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF KEY PATIENT HANDLING PRODUCTS, BY KEY PLAYER (2023-2025)
5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF KEY PATIENT HANDLING PRODUCTS, BY REGION (2023-2025)
5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO FOR HS CODE 9402
5.7.2 EXPORT SCENARIO FOR HS CODE 9402
5.8 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.10 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS
5.11.4.1 North America
5.11.4.2 Europe
5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.11.5 END-USE INDUSTRY IMPACT
6 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
6.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
6.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
6.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
6.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA
6.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
6.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
6.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
6.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL
6.5.2 COST DYNAMICS
6.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS
7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.2.1 CARBON IMPACT & ECO-APPLICATIONS
7.2.1.1 Carbon impact reduction
7.2.1.2 Eco-applications
7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES
7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS
7.5 REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS
8 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
8.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
8.1.1 IOT-ENABLED & CONNECTED PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT
8.1.2 SMART SENSORS & LOAD-MONITORING SYSTEMS
8.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
8.2.1 HEALTH INFORMATION EXCHANGE
8.2.2 ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS (EHR) INTEGRATION
8.3 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
8.3.1 SHORT-TERM (2025-2027) | FOUNDATION & EARLY COMMERCIALIZATION
8.3.2 MID-TERM (2027-2030) | EXPANSION & STANDARDIZATION
8.3.3 LONG-TERM (2030-2035+) | MASS COMMERCIALIZATION & DISRUPTION
8.4 PATENT ANALYSIS
8.4.1 INSIGHTS: JURISDICTION & TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS
8.5 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
8.5.1 AI-ENABLED PATIENT HANDLING, FALL PREVENTION, AND INTELLIGENT MOBILITY
8.5.2 CONNECTED PATIENT HANDLING, REMOTE MONITORING, AND SMART CARE ECOSYSTEMS
8.6 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET
8.6.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL
8.6.2 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET
8.6.3 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
8.6.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET
9 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 PATIENT TRANSFER DEVICES
9.2.1 PATIENT LIFTS
9.2.1.1 Ceiling lifts
9.2.1.1.1 Ceiling lifts accounted for largest market share in 2025
9.2.1.2 Stair & wheelchair lifts
9.2.1.2.1 Increasing preference for home care services to drive market
9.2.1.3 Mobile lifts
9.2.1.3.1 Lower risk of falls and reduced length of stay to propel demand
9.2.1.4 Sit-to-stand lifts
9.2.1.4.1 Ability to promote patient independence and reduce risk of musculoskeletal injuries among caregivers to drive growth
9.2.1.5 Bath & pool lifts
9.2.1.5.1 Availability of various options, including fixed, reclining, and lying bath lifts, to boost demand
9.2.2 SLINGS
9.2.2.1 Government policies and legislation promoting use of medical lifting slings to aid adoption
9.2.3 AIR-ASSISTED LATERAL TRANSFER MATTRESSES
9.2.3.1 Reusable air-assisted mattresses
9.2.3.1.1 Durability and long lifespan to enhance demand
9.2.3.2 Single-patient-use air-assisted mattresses
9.2.3.2.1 Disposable air-assisted mattresses to save costs and logistics associated with laundering
9.2.4 SLIDING SHEETS (ROLLERS/TUBES)
9.2.4.1 Effectiveness in enhancing patient safety and reducing workplace injuries to boost demand for sliding sheets
9.2.5 ACCESSORIES
9.2.5.1 Recurring need for replacement parts caused by regular wear and tear of patient handling equipment to support growth
9.3 MEDICAL BEDS
9.3.1 ELECTRIC BEDS
9.3.1.1 Increasing demand for adjustable beds that enhance both patient comfort and caregiver efficiency to boost market growth
9.3.2 MANUAL BEDS
9.3.2.1 Lower upfront costs and long-term durability of manual beds to continue to sustain market growth
9.3.3 SEMI-ELECTRIC BEDS
9.3.3.1 Lightweight design, ease of transport, and sufficient weight capacity to drive demand in home care settings
9.3.4 SMART BEDS
9.3.4.1 Rising demand for advanced patient monitoring and safety solutions to propel market
9.4 MOBILITY EQUIPMENT
9.4.1 WHEELCHAIRS & SCOOTERS
9.4.1.1 Powered wheelchairs
9.4.1.1.1 Better patient mobility and more customization options to increase demand
9.4.1.2 Mobility scooters
9.4.1.2.1 Advancements in design and rising demand for lifestyle-enhancing mobility solutions to continue to drive adoption of mobility scooters
9.4.1.3 Manual wheelchairs
9.4.1.3.1 Simplicity and durability of manual wheelchairs, along with their independence from battery charging to make them preferred option for both patients and caregivers
9.4.1.4 Smart wheelchairs
9.4.1.4.1 Rising global disability rates and demand for autonomous mobility equipment to drive market
9.4.2 AMBULATORY AIDS
9.4.2.1 Walkers
9.4.2.1.1 Growing geriatric population worldwide and increased awareness of fall prevention to increase demand for walkers
9.4.2.2 Canes
9.4.2.2.1 Rising aging population with balance impairments and mobility limitations to drive market growth
9.4.2.3 Crutches
9.4.2.3.1 Increasing incidence of lower-limb injuries to drive growth of crutches segment
9.5 BATHROOM & TOILET ASSIST EQUIPMENT
9.5.1 COMMODE CHAIRS
9.5.1.1 Growing preference for home healthcare and aging in place to support adoption of commode chairs in home care and rehabilitation settings
9.5.2 SHOWER CHAIRS
9.5.2.1 Enhanced product designs, featuring anti-slip legs, adjustable heights, and padded seats to contribute to adoption of shower chairs
9.5.3 TRANSFER BENCHES
9.5.3.1 Increasing need for safe and independent bathroom transfers among elderly and mobility-impaired patients to fuel growth
9.6 STRETCHERS & TRANSPORT CHAIRS
9.6.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR SAFE AND EFFICIENT PATIENT TRANSPORTATION TO DRIVE SEGMENTAL GROWTH
10 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 ACUTE CARE
10.2.1 RISING NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS AND NEED FOR ADVANCED EMERGENCY AND TRAUMA CARE TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH
10.3 LONG-TERM CARE
10.3.1 RISING AGING POPULATION AND INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC CONDITIONS & DISABILITIES TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH
10.4 REHABILITATION CARE
10.4.1 INCREASING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR REHABILITATION SERVICES FUELED BY RISE IN CHRONIC CONDITIONS TO DRIVE MARKET
10.5 BARIATRIC CARE
10.5.1 GROWING OBESE POPULATION TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
10.6 OTHER APPLICATIONS
11 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 HOSPITALS
11.2.1 RISING PATIENT ADMISSIONS IN HOSPITALS REQUIRING SAFE AND EFFICIENT MOBILITY EQUIPMENT TO PROPEL MARKET GROWTH
11.3 HOME HEALTHCARE
11.3.1 RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION REQUIRING SAFE, IN-HOME MOBILITY SUPPORT TO DRIVE SEGMENTAL GROWTH
11.4 ELDER CARE FACILITIES
11.4.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF ERGONOMIC, EFFICIENT PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT BY ELDER CARE FACILITIES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
11.5 REHABILITATION FACILITIES
11.5.1 RISING GLOBAL BURDEN OF DISABILITIES REQUIRING LONG-TERM MOBILITY SUPPORT TO DRIVE SEGMENTAL GROWTH
11.6 OTHER END USERS
12 PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 NORTH AMERICA
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 US to dominate North American patient handling equipment market during forecast period
12.2.2 CANADA
12.2.2.1 Growth in disabled population to fuel Canadian patient handling equipment market
12.3 EUROPE
12.3.1 GERMANY
12.3.1.1 Germany to dominate European patient handling equipment market during forecast period
12.3.2 UK
12.3.2.1 Rising government investment in hospital infrastructure to drive demand for patient handling equipment in UK
12.3.3 FRANCE
12.3.3.1 High healthcare expenditure and government investment to foster rapid market growth for patient handling equipment in France
12.3.4 ITALY
12.3.4.1 Italy's rapidly aging population and rising injury rates to drive growth in patient handling equipment market
12.3.5 SPAIN
12.3.5.1 Growing disability prevalence and mobility challenges to fuel market
12.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
12.4 ASIA PACIFIC
12.4.1 CHINA
12.4.1.1 China to dominate Asia Pacific patient handling equipment market during forecast period
12.4.2 INDIA
12.4.2.1 Chronic disease burden and expanding healthcare infrastructure to support growth of patient handling equipment in India
12.4.3 JAPAN
12.4.3.1 High prevalence of caregiver-related musculoskeletal disorders to fuel market expansion in Japan
12.4.4 AUSTRALIA
12.4.4.1 Aging population and growing preference for home-based care to drive market growth
12.4.5 SOUTH KOREA
12.4.5.1 Increasing diabetes and CKD prevalence to drive market growth
12.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
12.5 LATIN AMERICA
12.5.1 BRAZIL
12.5.1.1 Chronic disease burden and major hospital expansions to significantly drive market growth
12.5.2 MEXICO
12.5.2.1 Rising obesity rates and associated hospitalization needs to propel market growth
12.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
12.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
12.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES
12.6.1.1 Rising healthcare infrastructure investments to drive market
12.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1 OVERVIEW
13.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN
13.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY PLAYERS IN PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET
13.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
13.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
13.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
13.5.1 STARS
13.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS
13.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
13.5.4 PARTICIPANTS
13.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
13.5.5.1 Company footprint
13.5.5.2 Region footprint
13.5.5.3 Type footprint
13.5.5.4 Application footprint
13.5.5.5 End-user footprint
13.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
13.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
13.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
13.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
13.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS
13.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
13.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startup/SME players
13.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key emerging players/startups
13.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS
13.7.1 FINANCIAL METRICS
13.7.2 COMPANY VALUATION
13.8 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
13.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
13.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
13.9.2 DEALS
13.9.3 EXPANSIONS
13.9.4 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 KEY PLAYERS
14.1.1 ARJO
14.1.1.1 Business overview
14.1.1.2 Products offered
14.1.1.3 Recent developments
14.1.1.3.1 Product launches
14.1.1.3.2 Deals
14.1.1.3.3 Expansions
14.1.1.3.4 Other developments
14.1.1.4 Analyst's view
14.1.1.4.1 Right to win
14.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.2 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
14.1.2.1 Business overview
14.1.2.2 Products offered
14.1.2.3 Recent developments
14.1.2.3.1 Product launches
14.1.2.4 Analyst's view
14.1.2.4.1 Right to win
14.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.3 SAVARIA
14.1.3.1 Business overview
14.1.3.2 Products offered
14.1.3.3 Recent developments
14.1.3.3.1 Expansions
14.1.3.4 Analyst's view
14.1.3.4.1 Right to win
14.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.4 STRYKER CORPORATION
14.1.4.1 Business overview
14.1.4.2 Products offered
14.1.4.2.1 Expansions
14.1.4.3 Analyst's view
14.1.4.3.1 Right to win
14.1.4.3.2 Strategic choices
14.1.4.3.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.5 DRIVE DEVILBISS HEALTHCARE
14.1.5.1 Business overview
14.1.5.2 Products offered
14.1.5.3 Recent developments
14.1.5.3.1 Product launches
14.1.5.3.2 Deals
14.1.5.4 Analyst's view
14.1.5.4.1 Right to win
14.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.6 INVACARE AMERICA
14.1.6.1 Business overview
14.1.6.2 Products offered
14.1.7 ETAC AB
14.1.7.1 Business overview
14.1.7.2 Products offered
14.1.7.3 Recent developments
14.1.7.3.1 Product launches
14.1.7.3.2 Deals
14.1.8 GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
14.1.8.1 Business overview
14.1.8.2 Products offered
14.1.8.3 Recent developments
14.1.8.3.1 Product launches
14.1.8.3.2 Deals
14.1.9 GULDMANN INC.
14.1.9.1 Business overview
14.1.9.2 Products offered
14.1.10 JOERNS HEALTHCARE
14.1.10.1 Business overview
14.1.10.2 Products offered
14.1.10.3 Recent developments
14.1.10.3.1 Product launches
14.1.10.3.2 Deals
14.1.11 MEDLINE
14.1.11.1 Business overview
14.1.11.2 Products offered
14.1.11.3 Recent developments
14.1.11.3.1 Deals
14.1.12 PRISM HEALTHCARE GROUP
14.1.12.1 Business overview
14.1.12.2 Products offered
14.1.12.3 Recent developments
14.1.12.3.1 Deals
14.1.12.3.2 Expansions
14.1.13 LINET GROUP SE
14.1.13.1 Business overview
14.1.13.2 Products offered
14.1.13.3 Recent developments
14.1.13.3.1 Deals
14.1.13.3.2 Expansions
14.1.14 STIEGELMEYER GMBH & CO. KG (A STIEGELMEYER-GROUP COMPANY)
14.1.14.1 Business overview
14.1.14.2 Products offered
14.1.15 DHCARE
14.1.15.1 Business overview
14.1.15.2 Products offered
14.1.15.3 Recent developments
14.1.15.3.1 Product launches
14.1.15.3.2 Deals
14.1.15.3.3 Expansions
14.1.16 MALVESTIO SPA
14.1.16.1 Business overview
14.1.16.2 Products offered
14.1.17 EZ WAY INC.
14.1.17.1 Business overview
14.1.17.2 Products offered
14.1.18 PERMOBIL HOLDING AB
14.1.18.1 Business overview
14.1.18.2 Products offered
14.1.18.3 Recent developments
14.1.18.3.1 Product launches
14.1.18.3.2 Deals
14.1.18.3.3 Other developments
14.1.19 MERITS HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
14.1.19.1 Business overview
14.1.19.2 Products offered
14.1.19.3 Recent developments
14.1.19.3.1 Deals
14.1.20 WINNCARE GROUP
14.1.20.1 Business overview
14.1.20.2 Products offered
14.1.20.3 Recent developments
14.1.20.3.1 Deals
14.2 OTHER PLAYERS
14.2.1 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
14.2.2 SUNRISE MEDICAL
14.2.3 PRIDE MOBILITY PRODUCTS CORP.
14.2.4 ANTANO GROUP
14.2.5 OSSENBERG GMBH
15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
15.1 RESEARCH DATA
15.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
15.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
15.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
15.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
15.1.2.2 Key industry insights
15.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
15.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION
15.4 MARKET RANKING ANALYSIS
15.5 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS
15.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
15.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS
15.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS
15.7 RISK ASSESSMENT
16 APPENDIX
16.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
16.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
16.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
16.4 RELATED REPORTS
16.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [431]
LIST OF FIGURES [49]
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