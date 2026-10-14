United States Cosmetics Market 2026-2034: Product, Gender, Channel, And Company Analysis Premium Beauty And E-Commerce Drive Market To US$149.66 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Cosmetics Market Report by Products Type, Gender, Distribution Channel and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States cosmetics market is projected to grow from US$ 97.89 billion in 2025 to US$ 149.66 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.83% from 2026-2034. According to the report, rising interest in personal grooming, demand for premium and organic beauty products, continuous product innovation, social media influence, and expanding e-commerce adoption will support market growth.

United States Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers

Personal grooming and self-care remain central to the expansion of the United States cosmetics market. Consumers are investing more in skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, and products that combine appearance-related benefits with health and wellness attributes. Demand is growing among both women and men, while time-saving and multi-functional products are becoming increasingly relevant to busy lifestyles.

Younger consumers represent an important growth opportunity. According to the 45th "Taking Stock With Teens" report published by Piper Sandler Companies in 2023, teen makeup expenditure increased by 32%, while skincare expenditure rose by 11%. Teen girls spent an average of $123 annually on makeup and $119 on skincare. Approximately 45% of teens reported wearing makeup every day, compared with 37% in 2022. Social media campaigns aimed at younger audiences continue to influence beauty discovery and spending.

Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have transformed how consumers research, compare, and purchase cosmetics. Beauty influencers, makeup artists, and celebrities accelerate trend adoption and increase awareness of new product launches. In 2023, 46% of United States consumers said social media encouraged them to spend more on cosmetics than they otherwise would have, with particularly strong influence among millennials and Generation Z.

Demand for premium, organic, clean label, cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally friendly cosmetics is also increasing. Consumers are paying closer attention to product ingredients, manufacturing practices, packaging, and environmental impact. In response, brands are investing in advanced formulations, natural ingredients, sustainable packaging, and ethical business practices. In May 2025, Origins debuted in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store, expanding access to its skincare, body care, and gift products.

Key Cosmetics Market Segments

Hair care cosmetics continue to record steady demand as consumers seek shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, serum, styling products, and treatments for concerns such as hair loss and dandruff. Products free from parabens and sulfates are gaining visibility, while salon-quality solutions designed for home use are expanding consumer choice.

Skin and sun care represent another dynamic category. Growing awareness of sun exposure, skin health, and aging is supporting demand for moisturizers, anti-aging products, sunscreens, serums, and SPF-based cosmetics. Products featuring active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are attracting consumers seeking hydration, sun protection, and anti-aging benefits.

The makeup and color cosmetics segment is shaped by fashion, media, celebrity endorsements, and rapidly changing online trends. Demand is rising for long-lasting, waterproof, skin-friendly, clean, and vegan makeup. Inclusive beauty is also influencing product development, encouraging brands to offer broader shade ranges for different skin tones.

Men represent an expanding customer group as interest in skincare, haircare, grooming, and personal appearance increases. This development is broadening the market beyond its traditional consumer base and creating opportunities for targeted formulations and marketing strategies.

Online cosmetics sales are expected to remain a major distribution channel. E-commerce platforms offer convenience, extensive product selection, competitive pricing, ratings, and customer reviews. Social media discovery increasingly connects directly with online purchasing, enabling brands to reach consumers efficiently and build loyalty across digital platforms.

Market Challenges

Stringent regulations and product safety concerns create significant operational challenges. Companies must comply with requirements covering ingredients, labeling, advertising, and consumer protection. Compliance can be costly, particularly for new market entrants, while product recalls or negative media coverage may damage brand reputation. Investment in research, testing, quality control, and transparent communication is therefore essential.

Intense competition and brand saturation also affect market performance. Global companies, independent brands, and emerging beauty startups compete across multiple price points and retail channels. Frequent product launches increase pressure on companies to differentiate through formulation, performance, branding, sustainability, and customer experience. Rising marketing and advertising costs can make it difficult for smaller companies to compete with established brands that have extensive distribution networks.

State-Level Market Outlook

California remains a prominent cosmetics market due to its large population, trendsetting culture, entertainment industry, and concentration of beauty companies. Strong consumer interest in organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable products supports ongoing innovation.

Texas benefits from population growth, rising disposable income, diverse consumer demographics, and increasing interest in premium and affordable beauty products. Houston and Dallas are important demand centers, while social media and interest in multi-functional cosmetics continue to influence purchasing behavior.

New York plays a major role in shaping beauty and fashion trends. Consumers have access to luxury retailers, beauty boutiques, and a broad range of innovative products. Demand for premium, experimental, clean, and sustainable cosmetics remains strong.

Florida's climate, outdoor lifestyle, population, and tourism industry support demand for sunscreen, moisturizers, anti-aging products, waterproof makeup, and long-lasting formulations. Sun care is expected to remain a particularly important category across the state.

Market Coverage

The report segments the market by product type, gender, distribution channel, and state. Product categories include skin and sun care products, hair care products, deodorants and fragrances, makeup and color cosmetics, and other products. Gender segments include men, women, and unisex consumers. Distribution channels include supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, online sales, and others.

Geographic analysis covers California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, and the rest of the United States.

Company coverage includes Coty Inc., Procter & Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Revlon Inc., and Mary Kay Inc. Each company is assessed through overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Key Attributes

