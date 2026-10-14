United States Cosmetics Market 2026-2034: Product, Gender, Channel, And Company Analysis Premium Beauty And E-Commerce Drive Market To US$149.66 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$97.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$149.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Cosmetics Market
5.1 Historical Market
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Products Type
6.2 By Gender
6.3 By Distribution Channel
7. Products Types
7.1 Skin and Sun Care Products
7.1.1 Historical Market
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hair Care Products
7.2.1 Historical Market
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Deodorants and Fragrances
7.3.1 Historical Market
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Makeup and Color Cosmetics
7.4.1 Historical Market
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Historical Market
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8. Gender
8.1 Men
8.1.1 Historical Market
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Women
8.2.1 Historical Market
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Unisex
8.3.1 Historical Market
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9. Distribution Channels
9.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets
9.1.1 Historical Market
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Specialty Store
9.2.1 Historical Market
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Pharmacies
9.3.1 Historical Market
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online Sales
9.4.1 Historical Market
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Historical Market
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10. States
10.1 California
10.1.1 Historical Market
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Texas
10.2.1 Historical Market
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 New York
10.3.1 Historical Market
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Florida
10.4.1 Historical Market
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Illinois
10.5.1 Historical Market
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Pennsylvania
10.6.1 Historical Market
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Ohio
10.7.1 Historical Market
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Georgia
10.8.1 Historical Market
10.8.2 Market Forecast
10.9 New Jersey
10.9.1 Historical Market
10.9.2 Market Forecast
10.10 Washington
10.10.1 Historical Market
10.10.2 Market Forecast
10.11 North Carolina
10.11.1 Historical Market
10.11.2 Market Forecast
10.12 Massachusetts
10.12.1 Historical Market
10.12.2 Market Forecast
10.13 Virginia
10.13.1 Historical Market
10.13.2 Market Forecast
10.14 Michigan
10.14.1 Historical Market
10.14.2 Market Forecast
10.15 Maryland
10.15.1 Historical Market
10.15.2 Market Forecast
10.16 Colorado
10.16.1 Historical Market
10.16.2 Market Forecast
10.17 Tennessee
10.17.1 Historical Market
10.17.2 Market Forecast
10.18 Indiana
10.18.1 Historical Market
10.18.2 Market Forecast
10.19 Arizona
10.19.1 Historical Market
10.19.2 Market Forecast
10.20 Minnesota
10.20.1 Historical Market
10.20.2 Market Forecast
10.21 Wisconsin
10.21.1 Historical Market
10.21.2 Market Forecast
10.22 Missouri
10.22.1 Historical Market
10.22.2 Market Forecast
10.23 Connecticut
10.23.1 Historical Market
10.23.2 Market Forecast
10.24 South Carolina
10.24.1 Historical Market
10.24.2 Market Forecast
10.25 Oregon
10.25.1 Historical Market
10.25.2 Market Forecast
10.26 Louisiana
10.26.1 Historical Market
10.26.2 Market Forecast
10.27 Alabama
10.27.1 Historical Market
10.27.2 Market Forecast
10.28 Kentucky
10.28.1 Historical Market
10.28.2 Market Forecast
10.29 Rest of United States
10.29.1 Historical Market
10.29.2 Market Forecast
11. Porter's Five Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Coty Inc.
13.1.1 Overviews
13.1.2 Key Person
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.1.5 Revenue Analysis
13.2 Procter & Gamble
13.2.1 Overviews
13.2.2 Key Person
13.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2.5 Revenue Analysis
13.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
13.3.1 Overviews
13.3.2 Key Person
13.3.3 Recent Developments
13.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Revenue Analysis
13.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company
13.4.1 Overviews
13.4.2 Key Person
13.4.3 Recent Developments
13.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.4.5 Revenue Analysis
13.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
13.5.1 Overviews
13.5.2 Key Person
13.5.3 Recent Developments
13.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.5.5 Revenue Analysis
13.6 Revlon, Inc.
13.6.1 Overviews
13.6.2 Key Person
13.6.3 Recent Developments
13.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.6.5 Revenue Analysis
13.7 Mary Kay Inc.
13.7.1 Overviews
13.7.2 Key Person
13.7.3 Recent Developments
13.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.7.5 Revenue Analysis
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