Saudi Arabia Poultry Meat Market Report 2026-2034: Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, And Company Analysis Market To Reach US$ 5.85 Billion As Vision 2030 Spurs Domestic Production

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Poultry Meat Market Report by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, Cities and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia poultry meat market is projected to increase from US$ 4.93 billion in 2025 to US$ 5.85 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.92% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, population growth, urbanization, demand for affordable protein, evolving dietary preferences, food service expansion, and government support for domestic production will continue to shape the market outlook.

Chicken remains the leading poultry category because of its affordability, broad availability, nutritional profile, and compliance with halal standards. It is widely used in traditional dishes such as kabsa and shawarma, as well as in international cuisine, fast food, processed products, and ready to cook meals. Growing health awareness is also encouraging consumers to select poultry as an alternative to higher-fat protein sources.

Population Growth and Urbanization Support Poultry Demand

Saudi Arabia had a population of 33,264,292 in 2023, with the total forecast to rise by approximately 43% to 47,693,910 by 2050. This expansion is expected to strengthen long-term demand for poultry meat across households, retail outlets, restaurants, hotels, and institutional catering operations.

High urbanization levels are contributing to changing consumption patterns and greater demand for convenient, protein-rich foods. According to figures cited in the report, 82.1% of the population resides in urban areas. Urbanization exceeds 80% in the Eastern Region, Riyadh, Holy Makkah, Northern Borders, Tabuk, and Jouf. The country's large expatriate population also supports chicken consumption, as poultry is a staple protein across numerous international cuisines.

Quick-Service Restaurants and Food Service Expansion

The continued growth of quick service restaurants (QSRs), delivery platforms, hotels, catering companies, and international food chains is increasing poultry consumption. Fried chicken, burgers, sandwiches, nuggets, meatballs, sausages, and other processed products are central to many food service menus.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 tourism initiatives are supporting restaurant and hospitality development, generating additional demand for fresh, chilled, frozen, and processed poultry. Digital ordering and delivery services have also improved consumer access to poultry-based meals, while international operators are introducing menu options tailored to local preferences.

Government Investment Strengthens Domestic Production

Food security and reduced import dependence remain important government priorities. Subsidies, financing, agricultural technology, feed-efficiency initiatives, and private investment are helping expand Saudi Arabia's poultry production capacity. Self-sufficiency reportedly increased from 45 percent in 2016 to 68 percent, with policies targeting further gains.

The report cites government investment of US$ 5 billion to raise annual broiler production to 1.3 million tons. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has also issued 275 licenses for broiler chicken and egg production projects, alongside subsidies exceeding 665 million riyals. These measures are expected to improve supply availability, production efficiency, and market stability.

Imported Feed and Biosecurity Remain Key Challenges

Dependence on imported corn, soybean meal, and other feed ingredients exposes producers to international commodity prices, transportation expenses, and foreign exchange fluctuations. Saudi Arabia's arid climate restricts domestic cultivation of major feed crops, creating cost pressures throughout the poultry value chain. Small and medium-sized producers are particularly vulnerable because they have less capacity to absorb sudden increases in operating costs.

Disease outbreaks, including avian influenza, represent another significant risk. Such events can reduce flock numbers, interrupt production, weaken consumer confidence, and affect profitability. Strong bio-security measures are therefore essential, although implementation can be expensive for smaller farms.

Market Opportunities by Product Form

Fresh / Chilled poultry accounts for a substantial share of the market, supported by consumer preferences for freshness, taste, quality, and locally produced food. Government support for domestic suppliers, improved logistics, modern processing facilities, and reliable cold chains are expanding product availability in urban and semi-urban areas.

Frozen poultry remains important for maintaining consistent supply and offering longer storage periods, convenience, and competitive pricing. Imports continue to support this segment, particularly during peak demand. Advances in freezing technology and cold storage have improved product quality, while food service operators value frozen poultry for cost control and operational consistency.

Processed poultry is also gaining momentum as busy lifestyles increase demand for convenient meals. Poultry meatballs, nuggets, deli meats, sausages, and marinated products are benefiting from product innovation, broader retail availability, and growing interest in lower-fat or preservative-free options. Turkey represents a smaller segment than chicken, but demand is increasing within hospitality, Western-style cuisine, celebrations, and health-conscious consumer groups. Higher prices and limited domestic production remain constraints on turkey meat market growth.

Retail and Online Distribution Trends

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are major poultry distribution channels in Saudi Arabia, offering fresh, chilled, frozen, canned, and processed products. Organized retail chains support product visibility, storage standards, labeling, promotional activity, and competitive pricing. Private brands are also expanding by offering consumers affordable alternatives with consistent quality.

Online grocery platforms and delivery services are becoming increasingly important, particularly in major cities. These channels improve accessibility and complement convenience stores, traditional markets, and food service distribution networks.

Regional Poultry Meat Market Outlook

Riyadh is a major consumption center because of its large population, high urbanization rate, purchasing power, extensive retail infrastructure, and developed restaurant sector. Jeddah benefits from its role as a commercial hub, port city, tourism destination, and multicultural food market, with strong demand across retail and hospitality.

Dammam's growing population, industrial economy, regional trade connections, and active foodservice sector support demand for household, bulk, and processed poultry products. Dhahran has a smaller but higher-income consumer base, creating opportunities for premium, fresh, organic, and convenient poultry products. The report also evaluates Jubail, Khobar, Tabuk, Mecca, Medina, and other cities.

Saudi Arabia Poultry Meat Industry Segmentation



Type: Chicken, turkey, duck, and other poultry

Form: Canned, Fresh / Chilled, frozen, processed, deli meats, Marinated/ Tenders, meatballs, nuggets, sausages, and other processed poultry

Distribution channel: Convenience stores, online channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others Cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran, Jubail, Khobar, Tabuk, Mecca, Medina, and Rest of Cities

Competitive Landscape

The report provides company overviews, key personnel information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Leading participants include Al-Watania Poultry, Almarai Food Company, Almunajem Foods, Americana Group, BRF S.A., Golden Chicken Farm Factory Company CJSC, Sunbulah Group, Tanmiah Food Company, and The Savola Group.

Overall, the Saudi Arabia poultry meat market is positioned for steady growth through 2034. Expanding domestic production, continued food service investment, modern retail development, and sustained demand for affordable protein will support the industry, while feed costs, import exposure, and disease management will remain central strategic considerations.

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