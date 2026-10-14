U.S. Endoscope Cleaning Timers Market Size By Product And State, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Automation And Infection Control Drive 6.13% CAGR To US$ 265.12 Million

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Endoscope Cleaning Timers Market Report by Product, States and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States endoscope cleaning timers market is projected to grow from US$ 155.2 million in 2025 to US$ 265.12 million by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.13% from 2026 to 2034, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by rising endoscopic procedure volumes, stricter infection prevention requirements, increased adoption of automated endoscope reprocessing technologies and greater emphasis on standardized cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and endoscopy clinics are investing in digital timing, monitoring and documentation systems to improve reprocessing consistency. These technologies support validated workflows across manual cleaning, leak testing, rinsing, disinfection and drying while helping healthcare organizations reduce human error, strengthen traceability and meet regulatory requirements.

Key United States Endoscope Cleaning Timers Market Growth Drivers

Higher healthcare expenditure is creating favorable conditions for investment in infection control equipment and compliance technologies. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, national healthcare spending reached approximately US$ 4.9 trillion in 2023. Continued spending on infrastructure and quality improvement is enabling healthcare facilities to modernize endoscopy departments with automated reprocessors, integrated cleaning timers and digital tracking platforms.

Growing endoscopy volumes are also increasing the need for reliable reprocessing workflows. Gastrointestinal, pulmonary and urological procedures require consistent cleaning and high-level disinfection, encouraging providers to adopt systems that improve accuracy and operational efficiency. Demand is particularly strong among high-volume facilities seeking to reduce procedural delays while maintaining patient safety standards.

Automation remains an important market trend. Integrated timing and monitoring capabilities allow healthcare facilities to document reprocessing cycles, maintain accountability and reduce variability between operators. Regulatory oversight and evolving professional guidelines are expected to reinforce demand for technologies that support auditable, standardized processes.

Recent Industry Developments



In March 2025, Nanosonics received De Novo clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its CORIS automated endoscope reprocessing system. Initially cleared for the Olympus Evis Exera III colonoscope, the technology is intended to support standardized and efficient flexible endoscope cleaning and disinfection. The company plans to expand compatibility to additional endoscope categories.

In July 2023, Olympus Corporation introduced the ETD Endoscope Washer Disinfector. The next-generation system includes enhanced automation, digital connectivity and sustainability-focused features designed to reduce manual intervention and improve high-level disinfection workflows. In March 2023, PENTAX Medical introduced AquaTYPHOON, an automated pre-cleaning solution developed with PlasmaBiotics. Although launched in Europe, the system reflects the broader industry shift toward automated reprocessing and workflow optimization.

Market Challenges

High implementation costs remain a significant barrier to adoption. Advanced timer solutions are often integrated with automated endoscope reprocessors, digital tracking systems and compliance management platforms that require substantial capital expenditure. Additional costs associated with training, maintenance, software integration and system upgrades can limit adoption among smaller hospitals, outpatient facilities and independent clinics.

Complex and evolving reprocessing requirements also present operational challenges. Healthcare providers must coordinate multiple cleaning, testing, disinfection and documentation stages while following regulatory guidance and manufacturer instructions. Changes to recommended practices may require workflow revisions, equipment reconfiguration and additional staff education. Cleaning timers can support compliance, but their effectiveness depends on appropriate training and consistent adherence to approved procedures.

State-Level Market Outlook

California represents a major regional market due to its extensive healthcare network, high procedure volumes and leadership in medical technology adoption. With approximately 39.5 million residents in 2025, the state generates considerable demand for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy services. Hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers are investing in automated reprocessing and digital monitoring systems to improve documentation and infection prevention.

Texas is experiencing increased demand as healthcare systems expand endoscopy capacity across Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. Rising patient volumes and continued investment in medical infrastructure are creating opportunities for endoscope cleaning timer and workflow monitoring providers. The 2025 DSHS/AHA/THA Annual Survey of Hospitals also reflects the scale of the state's hospital infrastructure through mandatory operational, utilization and staffing reporting requirements.

Florida's large and aging population supports substantial demand for gastrointestinal, pulmonary and other endoscopic procedures. The state's population exceeded 23 million in 2025, and its high proportion of residents aged 65 and older is encouraging healthcare facilities to invest in cleaning, disinfection and monitoring technologies.

New York remains an important market because of its advanced healthcare ecosystem, large patient base and concentration of academic medical centers. The New York State Department of Health's Health Profiles directory identifies 218 regulated hospitals statewide, creating a significant installed base for endoscope reprocessing equipment and digital compliance tools.

Product and Geographic Segmentation

The report segments the market by product into:



1-hour Cleaning Timers 5/7-Day Cleaning Timers

The 1-hour cleaning timers segment is expected to remain important as healthcare organizations monitor cleaning, soaking, disinfection and drying intervals within standardized reprocessing workflows. Integration with automated endoscope reprocessors is supporting adoption by improving timing accuracy, cycle documentation and staff accountability.

Geographic coverage includes California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky and the Rest of United States.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates leading companies through corporate overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis. Companies covered include:



Boston Scientific

Steris plc

Ecolab Inc

Health Mark Industries

Medline Industries, LP

Optum, Inc

Cantel Medical Stericool Technologies

Market participants are expected to focus on automation, digital connectivity, traceability and compatibility with multiple endoscope platforms. As healthcare providers prioritize infection prevention, workflow efficiency and regulatory compliance, demand for integrated endoscope cleaning timers and monitoring solutions is anticipated to increase across the United States through 2034.

Key Attributes

