VMD Sciences Unveils VMD Access International At WSAVA 2026

New international portal designed to support veterinarians seeking access to animal health products through established export pathways.

- Wendy Vaala, VMD, dipACVIM(LAIM)AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VMD Sciences (VMDS) unveiled VMD Access International at the 51st WSAVA World Congress, taking place October 13th – 15th in Warsaw, Poland. This new global access portal is designed to support veterinarians seeking potential access to animal health products through globally established and regulated import-export pathways.Built on the simple principle that geography should not be the reason an animal goes without a treatment it needs, VMD Access International gives veterinary professionals around the world a centralized resource for exploring more than 3,000 products that may be available from export pharmacies in the United States and globally. The catalog spans drugs and biologics approved elsewhere in the world, for companion animals, livestock, equine, and exotic species, reflecting the diverse treatment needs of veterinary professionals worldwide.VMD Access International features compliant access to the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), and World Veterinary Association (WVA) and Brooke lists of essential medicines. These organizations represent over half a million veterinarians and more than 180 countries worldwide. These Essential Medicines Lists are modeled after the World Health Organization's human essential medicines framework. They identify the core drugs needed to deliver minimum standards of preventive care and treatment for the most common and urgent diseases. These lists are widely recognized as vital tools for addressing global disparities in veterinary medicine access.“We believe advancing veterinary medicine means improving access to the treatments that already exist. VMD Access International brings us one step closer to making global treatment access more connected, transparent, and achievable,” said Chief Veterinary Officer, Wendy Vaala.The platform builds on VMDS's work supporting veterinarians navigating treatment access challenges and international veterinary supply pathways. Rather than representing a guarantee of product availability or eligibility for import, VMD Access International is designed to help veterinary professionals identify potential treatment options and to evaluate appropriate, compliant, regulated pathways.Licensed veterinarians and pharmacists can request a VMD Access International account starting on October 13th. Product availability and export eligibility vary by product and destination. All requests are subject to applicable U.S. export requirements, destination-country laws, regulations, and other applicable requirements.Attendees of the WSAVA World Congress can visit VMD Sciences at booth #152 located in Hall 4 to sign up for a VMD Access International or VMD Access (U.S.) account and learn more about VMDS's platforms and services. CEO and Founder, Jeff Oliva (U.S.), will be attending alongside Veterinary Innovations Specialist, Kamryn Shaughnessy, M.S. (CAN).About VMD SciencesVMD Sciences supports veterinarians in accessing innovative global treatments through established regulatory pathways. Through its Veterinary Managed Access Programs (VMAPs) and Global Export Pharmacy, the organization expands access to approved medicines, vaccines, and other critical therapies for veterinarians worldwide.VMD Sciences provides expertise in preparing necessary veterinary regulatory documentation, helping bridge treatment gaps where approved options may not meet patient needs. With a focus on scientific rigor and compliance, VMD Sciences works to make regulatory processes more efficient so veterinarians can provide the best possible care.For more information, visit

Monica Willis

VMD Sciences, LLC

+1 512-829-8954

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VMD Sciences Unveils VMD Access International at WSAVA 2026 News Provided By VMD Sciences, LLC October 14, 2026, 09:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.