Logo for SIGROCK LED Warning Light

Examining Product Design, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Safety Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 14, 2026 - China's vehicle warning light industry serves a wide range of applications, including emergency response, law enforcement, road maintenance and utility fleet operations. As demand for reliable vehicle signaling equipment continues across these sectors, manufacturers are developing LED warning lights in different configurations to meet varying installation, performance and compliance requirements. This 2026 industry review profiles five companies active in the sector: Ningbo Sigrock Automotive Lamp Technology Co., Ltd. (SIGROCK), Senken Group Co., Ltd., Veise (Guangzhou) Electronics Co., Ltd., Foshan Xingyuan Auto Accessories Co., Ltd., and Nanhua Electronics Co., Ltd.The five companies represent different segments of China's vehicle safety equipment industry, with product offerings and publicly available technical information varying by company. SIGROCK is featured in greater detail through its company-reported manufacturing data and selected product specifications, while the other profiles highlight their respective business activities and relevant product portfolios.Industry Context: Demand Growth and Compliance RequirementsThe global emergency warning light market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2025 and 2031, according to Lucintel. A broader emergency lighting market study by Global Market Insights valued the market at USD 7.5 billion in 2023 and projected continued growth, with LED products representing a substantial share of demand. These market categories cover different applications and should not be treated as directly equivalent.For vehicle warning systems, regulatory requirements influence product design and market access. ECE R65 addresses the photometric performance of applicable special warning lamps, while UN ECE Regulation No. 10 (ECE R10) addresses electromagnetic compatibility for applicable vehicles and electrical or electronic components. SAE J595 establishes performance and test requirements for specified directional, single-color, flashing optical warning devices used on authorized emergency, maintenance and service vehicles.Ingress-protection ratings also require careful interpretation. IP67 covers dust protection and temporary immersion under specified test conditions, while IP69K relates to high-pressure, high-temperature water-jet exposure under its applicable test standard. These ratings describe different environmental tests and should not be used interchangeably.Against this background, product categories such as Module lights, Hideaway Lights, Light Bars, LED Beacons and Traffic Advisor Lights remain relevant to vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators and specialist equipment integrators. Product selection depends on vehicle type, mounting position, optical performance, electrical compatibility and the standards applicable to the intended market.How the five companies were assessedThis review considers six areas: product-level specifications, declared regulatory compliance, OEM and ODM capabilities, disclosed manufacturing resources, product range and export-market orientation. The amount of publicly available information varies by company. Where a specific model, certificate or production figure could not be verified from the reviewed material, no unsupported technical conclusion is drawn.1. Ningbo sigrock Automotive Lamp Technology Co., Ltd. (SIGROCK)SIGROCK is a vehicle warning light manufacturer based in Yinzhou District, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China. According to its company profile, the business was founded in 2018 and operates from Factory Building 618, No. 2529 Mingguang Road, Jiangshan Town. The company reports a factory area of 2,600 square metres, 35 employees, annual production of 550,000 LED warning light units and an in-house R&D team of five engineers. It also identifies the European Union and the United States as its main export markets and reports a 100% export ratio. These figures are company-reported.SIGROCK's product portfolio includes strobe lightheads, LED beacons, lightbars, traffic advisors, dash lights, work lights and lighting control systems. The range covers several vehicle signaling applications, from compact warning modules and concealed lighting to full-size lightbars and electronic controllers. The company also states that it provides OEM and ODM solutions for different vehicle types, installation requirements and customer specifications.Selected Product Models and Specifications. E6 warning light module (E6S-A, E6S-B and E6S-R): Measures 118 × 25 × 7 mm and uses Fresnel optics. Available configurations include single, dual, triple and split colors. The stated input range is 10–33V DC, with LED configurations and flash-pattern options varying by version. The product uses a PC lens, supports surface or bracket mounting and is listed with IP67/IP69K protection, an operating temperature range of −30°C to +70°C and a three-year warranty. ECE R65 Class 2, SAE J595 Class 1 and ECE R10 are listed as options.. T43 Hideaway Light: A compact flush-mount unit measuring 18.5 × 18.5 × 21.57 mm, with a black rubber grommet. The listed configuration includes 5W × 1 and 0.2W × 2 LEDs, 10–33V DC input, 14 flash patterns, warning and side-marker functions, IP67/IP69K protection and a three-year warranty. ECE R65, ECE R148, ECE R10, RoHS and CE are listed by the company; buyers should confirm the specific approvals applicable to the selected model.. BH18 LED Beacon: Uses 18 LEDs rated at 3W each and is available in single- or dual-color configurations. The stated input is 10–33V DC, with a current draw of 2.2A at 12V and 10 selectable flash patterns. Mounting options include bolt, DIN and magnetic configurations. The company lists IP67/IP69K protection, a three-year warranty, ECE R10, ECE R65 Class 2 and SAE J595 Class 1.. LB01 full-size Light Bar: Available in lengths from 600 mm to 1,600 mm, with a stated height of 40.5 mm. The listed design uses hybrid optics and 1W LEDs, with LED counts varying by length. Other options include 10 flash patterns, single-, dual- or combination-color configurations, 10–33V DC input, bracket mounting, IP65 protection and a three-year warranty. ECE R65 and ECE R10 are listed by the company.. SC7X controller: Features a 100 × 70 × 20 mm aluminium housing, seven programmable buttons and automatic night-time backlight dimming. The stated input range is 10–30V DC, with a maximum output of 40A and IP67 protection. The company lists ECE R10 and a two-year warranty.These products illustrate the range of formats used in emergency and service-vehicle signaling, including Ultra-Slim LED Warning Lights, compact modules, concealed warning lights and full-size light bars. Depending on the model and configuration, they may be suitable for applications involving police vehicles, fire trucks, road maintenance fleets and utility vehicles.Compliance and Product VerificationSIGROCK states that its products are designed and tested against applicable international requirements, with standards and ratings including ECE, SAE, CE, ECE R10, ECE R65 and IP67/IP69K depending on the product. This general statement does not establish that every model holds every listed approval. Certificate numbers and complete model-specific test reports were not available in the reviewed source material. Buyers should request the applicable documentation before qualification.ECE R65 LED Warning Lights, ECE R10 LED Warning Lights and SAE J595 LED Warning Lights fall under different regulatory or technical frameworks. Buyers should therefore confirm the applicable requirements and supporting documentation for the exact model and intended use.Company StatementSIGROCK states that it provides OEM and ODM solutions tailored to vehicle types, applications and customer specifications. Its stated manufacturing capabilities support standard products and customized warning-light configurations for distributors, vehicle equipment suppliers and fleet solution providers. For projects requiring specific dimensions, colors, mounting arrangements or control functions, customers can consult the company about available configurations, validation procedures, order quantities and delivery schedules.2. Senken Group Co., Ltd.Founded in 1990, Senken Group Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures special-vehicle signaling equipment and other safety-related products. Its published product range includes warning lightbars, LED beacons, interior and exterior warning lights, electronic sirens, speakers and vehicle-mounted signaling systems. The company also lists products for law enforcement and emergency-service applications, including Light Bars and beacon models designed for vehicle warning functions. Its published portfolio includes examples described with ECE R65 or IP67 specifications, although the applicable documentation should be checked against each individual model. Senken's range makes it relevant to buyers researching Emergency Vehicles LED Warning Lights and integrated warning and signaling equipment.3. Veise (Guang Zhou) Electronics Co., Ltd.Veise (Guangzhou) Electronics Co., Ltd. focuses on vehicle safety electronics, including backup camera systems, vehicle-mounted displays and related monitoring equipment. Its official company information states that the business was established in 2003, following earlier operations dating to 1997, and integrates research and development, production and sales. The company's published materials also identify warning-light-related intellectual property and list certifications or compliance marks across its product portfolio, including references to ECE R65 and ECE R10. Buyers considering its warning-light products should confirm the available models, intended applications and model-specific certification records rather than assuming that all approvals apply across the full range.4. Foshan Xingyuan Auto Accessories Co., Ltd.Foshan Xingyuan Auto Accessories Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a company associated with the vehicle accessories sector in Foshan, Guangdong. The publicly identifiable material reviewed for this article did not establish a sufficiently detailed LED warning light catalogue or model-specific certification record for a technical comparison. Buyers interested in its products should confirm the company's current warning-light range, whether products are manufactured in-house or sourced externally, and the documentation available for each model. These checks are particularly relevant when evaluating High-Intensity LED Warning Lights or other products intended for regulated vehicle applications.5. Nanhua Electronics Co., Ltd.Nanhua Electronics Co., Ltd. is included in the shortlist of companies for further consideration in the China vehicle warning-light market. The reviewed material did not establish a complete set of model-level specifications, manufacturing-capacity figures or product-specific approvals that would support a detailed technical assessment. Prospective buyers should therefore verify the company's current product offering, applicable test reports, warranty terms and manufacturing arrangements. For projects requiring Custom Vehicle Warning Light Solutions, confirmation of the available configurations and engineering scope is also important.Product Selection and Compliance ConsiderationsFor vehicle manufacturers, emergency-service equipment integrators and fleet operators, selecting LED warning lights requires more than comparing brightness or unit price. The following points help establish whether a product fits its intended application.. ECE R65: Check the approval details, applicable photometric class and model identification. Where Class 2 performance is required, verify the relevant dual-intensity requirements and any associated operating conditions.. ECE R10: Confirm electromagnetic compatibility documentation for the exact product and its intended installation. ECE R10 does not replace applicable photometric approvals or installation requirements.. SAE J595: Verify that the device falls within the standard's scope and that the test evidence identifies the relevant edition and performance classification.. IP67 and IP69K: Check the test standard, conditions and certified product configuration. A rating should not be assumed to establish suitability for every cleaning method or operating environment.. Optical and mounting requirements: Consider viewing angle, flash patterns, installation position, housing dimensions, vehicle voltage and the distinction between wide-angle and directional warning devices. Wide-Angle LED Warning Lights and Ultra-Slim LED Warning Lights may serve different installation needs.. Commercial and customization terms: Confirm available OEM or ODM services, sample testing, minimum order quantities, lead times, warranty coverage and production capacity. Buyers searching for a Low MOQ LED Warning Light should obtain a written minimum-order commitment rather than infer availability from a general customization statement.These checks help buyers compare suppliers on documented product suitability, rather than relying on broad descriptions such as high intensity, wide-angle coverage or international compliance without supporting evidence.Market Outlook: Documentation and Application-Specific DesignThe vehicle warning light market serves a diverse range of users, including emergency responders, law enforcement agencies, road maintenance teams and utility fleets. Requirements vary according to vehicle type, installation position, operating conditions and destination market, supporting demand for different configurations of LED Warning Lights, from compact modules and Hideaway Lights to LED Beacons, Traffic Advisor Lights and full-size Light Bars.As LED technology and vehicle electronics continue to evolve, manufacturers must balance optical performance, power consumption, durability, installation flexibility and electromagnetic compatibility. Clear product specifications and applicable certification documents are also important for supplier evaluation, particularly in international markets.The five companies profiled in this review represent different areas of the vehicle safety equipment industry. SIGROCK's published profile provides manufacturing data and selected product specifications, while Senken and Veise have publicly described product portfolios in vehicle signaling and safety electronics. Further product-level information may help buyers assess the offerings of Xingyuan and Nanhua in greater detail.For manufacturers, fleet operators and equipment integrators, matching each warning light to its intended application and verifying the relevant technical documentation remain important steps in product selection. These considerations will continue to shape the development of the LED warning light industry.

Freya Wang

Ningbo sigrock Automotive Lamp Technology Co.,LTD.

+ +86 156-6915-9591

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Five Reputable LED Warning Light Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Safety Signaling News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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