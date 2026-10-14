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Kedrion: at ESID 2026, experts call for earlier diagnosis and greater awareness as Secondary Immunodeficiencies continue to rise

14.10.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Secondary Immunodeficiencies (SIDs) represent a significant and frequently under-recognized healthcare challenge. Their clinical relevance has increased with the expanding use of immunosuppressive and biologic therapies, advances in the treatment of hematological malignancies, and the growing number of patients exposed to conditions associated with acquired immune dysfunction.



To address this situation, physicians, patient advocates, researchers and industry representatives gathering at ESID 2026 are calling for greater attention to Secondary Immunodeficiencies and the challenges faced by those living with these conditions. Despite advances in understanding these disorders, SIDs are often identified late or remain under-diagnosed. Delayed recognition may lead to recurrent and severe infections, hospitalization, impaired quality of life, and other preventable complications. Improving awareness, promoting timely diagnosis, and ensuring consistent standards of care remain important priorities for optimizing patient outcomes. Johan Prevot, Executive Director of the International Patient Organization for Primary Immunodeficiencies (IPOPI), said: "Secondary Immunodeficiencies are receiving growing attention across the healthcare community, yet significant differences remain in awareness, diagnosis and patient support between countries. Notably, a significant subset of these SID patients actually has an underlying, previously undiagnosed, PID. Ensuring they are recognized and adequately supported is becoming increasingly important." "Awareness of Secondary Immunodeficiencies has improved in recent years," stated Dr. Silvia Sánchez-Ramón, Head of Immunology Department, La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, "but significant gaps remain. Earlier recognition, stronger collaboration among specialties and wider adoption of evidence-based practices are essential to ensure patients are diagnosed earlier and receive appropriate care." "Progress in clinical management of Secondary Immunodeficiencies depends on strong multi-disciplinary collaborations as well as connections between science, clinical practice and patient experience," explained Gorana Dasic, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs Head at Kedrion Biopharma. "Through research collaborations, patient-focused projects and contributions in clinical and scientific advancements shared at scientific meetings, Kedrion is committed to helping build the networks and knowledge that can improve earlier diagnosis and more informed care." At ESID 2026, Kedrion will present two posters: one on safety data relating to an Immunoglobulin therapy and another on the MAPPA survey initiative and its international expansion. Our exhibition booth will welcome clinicians and other healthcare professionals. The MAPPA survey, developed by AIP APS (Italian Association for Primary Immunodeficiencies) in collaboration with Kedrion, collects real-world insights into the experiences of people living with Primary Immunodeficiencies across Europe. The project reflects the long-term collaboration between AIP and Kedrion, which works to build and nurture relationships with patient organizations and support initiatives that amplify the patient voice. During ESID, the project will present preliminary findings from its expansion from Italy to Portugal, Spain and Turkey, providing new evidence on patient pathways, diagnostic journeys and unmet needs. Preliminary results highlight the ongoing impact of diagnostic delays, with more than half of respondents receiving a diagnosis after the age of 18 and 28% reporting permanent damage at the time of diagnosis. Alessandro Segato, President, AIP APS, said: "Giving patients a voice means recognizing the value of their real-life experiences as an essential source of knowledge. MAPPA brings together data collected directly from people living with Primary Immunodeficiencies, through the collaboration of patient organizations across Europe. By turning these experiences into evidence, we can identify shared needs and challenges that may otherwise remain unseen. These insights can help strengthen awareness and contribute to improving diagnosis, care and support for people living with Primary Immunodeficiencies at a European level." For Kedrion, advancing knowledge is an essential step toward addressing the evolving global challenges of Primary and Secondary Immunodeficiencies. Reference: Elkhalifa S., Salvo F., Elbashir H., Shafiq I., Isse S., Abuzakouk M., et al. Secondary antibody deficiencies in the modern era: emerging trends, diagnostic pitfalls, and advances in personalised management. Front Immunol. 2025;16:1635094. About Kedrion Biopharma Kedrion Biopharma collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for rare, ultra-rare and serious conditions, including Immunodeficiencies, coagulation disorders, neurological diseases and Rh sensitization. With approximately 5,400 employees worldwide and a portfolio of 39 products distributed in more than 100 countries, Kedrion is the world's fifth-largest player in plasma-derived products.



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