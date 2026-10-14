Solidion Technology, Inc. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Solidion Technology Reaffirms Commitment to Address Growing Energy Storage Needs of AI Data Centers

14.10.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Solidion's patented anode technology and PEAK UPS design target the space, lifespan and cost demands of AI-scale infrastructure. DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) ("Solidion Technology" or "the Company"), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today reaffirmed its commitment to address energy storage for artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure, centered on its PEAK Series uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system.



As AI workloads increase the power density of data centers, operators face growing pressure on the systems that keep facilities running during grid disruptions. Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) batteries take up floor space that could otherwise hold AI servers and additional computing equipment, and they require periodic replacement. Solidion's approach is built around its PEAK Series, a UPS battery system built for AI data centers using its proprietary 5500 silicon-carbon anode cell, designed for AI data center environments and well positioned to address these evolving requirements. The Company's strategy focuses on three priorities:

Energy density and space efficiency: Based on Company testing, PEAK is designed to reduce UPS footprint by up to 30%, freeing floor space for servers.

Reliability and longevity: The 5500 cell is designed to last up to three times longer than conventional backup systems, reducing replacement cycles and maintenance. Solidion is focused on advancing technologies intended to support demanding data center operating environments. Materials-level innovation: Solidion's portfolio of +385 patents covering silicon anodes, graphene and next generation battery chemistries, together with its pilot production facility in Dayton, Ohio, gives the Company a U.S. based foundation for developing data center energy storage. "AI infrastructure represents a compelling market for advanced energy storage," said Jaymes Winters, Chairman and CEO of Solidion. "Our focus is on translating our technology into practical commercial solutions that address real customer demand. We are not betting on which chips win; we are focused on supplying something every data center needs." Solidion intends to continue pursuing opportunities to apply its battery technologies directly to end users. About Solidion Technology, Inc. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies. For more information, please visit or contact Investor Relations. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Please follow us on: LinkedIn: X:



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