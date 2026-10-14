HAILESI / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sales Result

Make It Easy to Connect Your Switch to a Larger Screen -- HAILESI S123E Expands into Global Portable Monitor Markets across the UK, Germany, France and Australia, Achieving Top 5 Bestseller Status on Amazon

14.10.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its high quality standards, Japan's consumer electronics market has recently seen a portable monitor from Shenzhen gain increasing attention. The HAILESI S123E portable monitor has ranked among the top 5 best-selling portable monitors on Amazon Japan and holds the No.1 position in the 12.3-inch category. This achievement reflects not only strong sales growth, but also positive recognition of its quality and performance among Japanese users. (Data source: Amazon monitor category ranking, Sep.2026)



Developed under the concept of "No Dock Required for Switch 2", the S123E delivers a more convenient and flexible connection experience. With only a single Type‐C cable, users can connect their game console directly to the larger screen without relying on a traditional dock. One Japanese user commented: "This is one of the most user‐friendly external monitors I've used. It's lightweight and easy to carry, so I can use it anytime and anywhere. It also offers good cost‐performance." In terms of display performance, it features a 12.3‐inch display boasting 1920×1280 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Compared with conventional 16:9 displays, it offers a larger viewing area to boost productivity for work and study. Covering 100% sRGB color gamut with 300‐nit brightness and HDR support, it produces natural, immersive visuals across diverse scenarios. Touch capability is another core highlight. Equipped with a fully‐laminated touch panel, the S123E supports AES 1.0/2.0 styluses for precise input and fluid interaction, ideal for note‐taking, drawing and other creative work. OTG compatibility allows direct connection to keyboards and mice for effortless setup of a mobile workstation. Balancing portability and practicality, the lightweight unit comes with an integrated adjustable stand for flexible viewing angles. Built‐in dual speakers cater to daily audio‐video needs, making it well‐suited for gaming, office work, study and in‐vehicle applications. About HAILESI HAILESI is a technology brand specializing in display devices with in‐house R&D capabilities and global market reach. Centered on user experience and usability, the brand is dedicated to delivering premium visual experiences and dependable services to customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:



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