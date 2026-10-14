India-ASEAN Cooperation Necessary For Peace, Stability In Indo-Pacific: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday emphasised the need to enhance cooperation between India and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) in areas such as maritime security, defence technology, military synergy, and the defence industry, for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Maintaining that India is ready to work with ASEAN as a trusted and equal partner, Rajnath Singh, addressing the inaugural session of the ASEAN–India Defence Think Tank Forum here, said: "Sharing maritime domain awareness, enhancing synergy between navies and coast guards, and collaborating on monitoring underwater activities are crucial for maintaining peace and stability in the region."

He noted that India and ASEAN share a common interest in peace, stability, prosperity, and an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific region. "ASEAN plays a central role in India's Indo-Pacific policy. India's 'Act East' policy and the visions of 'SAGAR' and 'Mahasagar' promote open and multipolar cooperation; these efforts can be advanced through ASEAN-led forums," he said.

The Defence Minister stated that India's 'Act East' policy represents a long-term commitment to an equal partnership with Southeast Asia.

"Channels of dialogue must always remain open. Differences should be discussed in a timely and peaceful manner to prevent them from escalating into disputes," he said while adding that the regional order should be such that no country is pressured to choose sides, and all nations can work together."

"For this reason, India attaches great importance to ASEAN-led forums, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). India's approach and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific region can complement each other. Cooperation among regional forums should be strengthened rather than fostering competition," Rajnath Singh said.

Further, the Defence Minister highlighted the need to improve the exchange of maritime information, enhance cooperation between the navies and coast guards of both sides, and develop the capability for joint action during emergencies. He stated that joint efforts, in accordance with international law, should be undertaken to tackle threats such as piracy, smuggling, illegal fishing, and other dangers.

He added that declaring 2026 as the 'ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation' presents a significant opportunity to "translate shared objectives into concrete action" and urged that humanitarian assistance and disaster relief should be made a regular part of the defence dialogue, alongside maritime security, under this initiative.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that both sides should learn from each other's experiences, share best practices, and strengthen mutual coordination before a crisis arises and said that this would facilitate more effective responses during emergencies. He also noted the potential for enhanced cooperation in defence technology between India and ASEAN nations, suggesting collaboration on joint research projects, sharing testing facilities, exchanging young researchers, and working together on innovation-related initiatives.

He stated that such cooperation must ensure the protection of sensitive information, respect for intellectual property rights, and the responsible exchange of technology.

"The objective should be to strengthen trust among partner nations while developing useful defence capabilities," he said.

Asserting that defence cooperation should not be limited merely to the procurement of arms and equipment, the Defence Minister said: "Instead, focus should also be placed on joint development, joint production, maintenance, repair, technical upgrades, training, and long-term technical support. Such efforts can help develop local skills, boost the defence industry, and make supply chains more reliable."

He clarified that the aim of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) initiative is to strengthen the country's domestic capabilities.

"India is ready to explore possibilities for cooperation with ASEAN partner nations across various defence sectors, including patrol vessels, radars, air defence systems, helicopters, drones, and other technologies," he said.

Moreover, Rajnath Singh said that India envisions an Indo-Pacific region where nations-large and small alike-have the freedom to make their own decisions, safeguard their interests, and pursue development peacefully.

"National security is strengthened when countries collaboratively develop their capabilities, respect international law, and foster mutual trust through dialogue," he said.