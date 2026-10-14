MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Architecture at its most compelling does not rely on ornament or excess, but on clarity of vision and precision of form. In this context,has established a distinctive presence within Croatia's contemporary residential landscape. The studio's project, Mtvarysa, has been recognized bywith the title ofaffirming its architectural rigor and refined spatial authorship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Founded in 2019 and led by Sanja Vrancic, the studio operates as an author-driven multidisciplinary practice. Its work spans residential, cultural, business, and public architecture, alongside interior and graphic design, with a consistent emphasis on strong conceptual narratives and spatial precision.

Each project is approached as a distinct architectural statement shaped by dialogue with the client and a deep reading of context. Rather than applying a predefined stylistic formula, the studio develops solutions grounded in site conditions, lifestyle requirements, and long-term value. This methodology positions architecture as both a functional framework and a cultural expression.

Located in the City of Novalja on the Island of Pag, Mtvarysa is a completed single residential villa designed for rental use. The project occupies a site defined by its dual orientation, offering views toward the Velebit mountain range on one side and the Adriatic Sea on the other. This geographical condition becomes central to the architectural narrative.

The two-story villa is articulated through sweeping curves and a pronounced longitudinal niche that visually separates the levels. This sculptural gesture establishes a strong façade identity while enabling a dynamic interplay of light and shadow throughout the day. The result is a residence that reads as both structured and fluid, defined by movement rather than rigid symmetry.

The interior organization includes three bedrooms and a spacious living area, conceived to balance privacy with openness. Large openings and transitional spaces reinforce visual continuity between inside and outside, framing the surrounding landscape as an integral component of the living experience. An elongated swimming pool extends the villa's horizontal rhythm, strengthening the dialogue between built form and terrain.

Sanja Vrancic Architects was responsible for the complete architectural and design delivery of Mtvarysa. The scope encompassed conceptual development, detailed and execution-level documentation, interior design continuity, coordination with external consultants and engineers, and full design supervision throughout realization.

This integrated approach ensures that conceptual intent remains intact across all phases of development. By maintaining direct oversight and artistic direction, the studio safeguards coherence between structural logic, spatial sequencing, and material expression. The final outcome reflects a disciplined alignment between vision and construction.

Central to the studio's practice is a highly personalized design process. Client collaboration begins with attentive listening and extends into a shared exploration of spatial possibilities. The objective is not merely to fulfill a brief, but to interpret both articulated and implicit aspirations, translating them into refined architectural language.

In the case of Mtvarysa, the client sought a contemporary residence with a strong architectural presence, integrated interior–exterior relationships, and a durable, high-quality material expression. The project responds through sculptural form, spatial flexibility, and a restrained palette designed for longevity in a coastal environment.

Sustainability in Mtvarysa is embedded from the earliest conceptual stages. The villa's orientation maximizes natural daylight and cross-ventilation, reducing reliance on artificial lighting and mechanical cooling. Shaded transitional zones contribute to thermal comfort while reinforcing the experiential connection to the outdoors.

Material selection prioritizes durability and suitability for the coastal climate, emphasizing longevity over short-lived trends. The project is prepared for future integration of renewable energy systems and energy-efficient installations, supporting adaptability over time. Water management strategies and spatial efficiency further contribute to responsible resource use.

This measured approach reflects an understanding of sustainability not as a visual feature, but as a structural principle guiding performance, lifespan, and environmental consideration.

The recognition of Mtvarysa as Best Contemporary Residential Architecture in Croatia situates the project within a broader international framework of architectural excellence. Luxury Lifestyle Awards identifies and honors brands and projects that demonstrate alignment with global luxury standards through professional research and assessment.

For Sanja Vrancic Architects, this distinction reinforces a practice defined by authorial clarity, contextual sensitivity, and disciplined execution. Rather than serving as an endpoint, such recognition affirms the studio's trajectory within contemporary European residential architecture.

In a market often influenced by short-term trends, Mtvarysa stands as an example of architecture shaped by coherence, sculptural precision, and lasting spatial value.