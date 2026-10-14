Jazeera Airways Committed to Restoring Kazakhstan Connection
(MENAFN- Aim Council) Kuwait, 13 October 2026:
His Excellency Yerzhan Yelekeyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait met with Barathan Pasupathi, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer to explore opportunities to strengthen air connectivity between the two countries. Discussions focused on the importance of restoring direct air links to facilitate tourism and trade, enhance people-to-people connections, and further strengthen bilateral ties between Kuwait and Kazakhstan.
H.E. Yerzhan Yelekeyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait said: “Kazakhstan offers significant appeal to travelers from Kuwait, thanks to its unique natural landscapes, well-developed tourism infrastructure, and diverse leisure opportunities. Direct air connectivity plays a key role in unlocking this potential. We are keen to see Jazeera Airways resume its flights to Kazakhstan and stand ready to provide the necessary support to facilitate further cooperation. I am confident that the restoration of direct flights, once conditions permit, will provide fresh impetus to mutual tourism, strengthen trade and economic ties, including by facilitating increased exports of Kazakh products to the Kuwaiti market, and foster closer business contacts between our two countries.”
Jazeera Airways reaffirmed its continued commitment to the Kazakhstan market and its interest in restoring direct flights once prevailing airspace restrictions ease and operating conditions allow.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “We thank His Excellency Ambassador Yelekeyev for his continued engagement and support. Jazeera Airways began flying to Almaty in 2021, and while operations were subsequently suspended, Kazakhstan remains an important market for us. We greatly value the strong links between our two countries and recognize the important role direct air connectivity plays in supporting tourism, business and wider bilateral relations. We remain committed to Kazakhstan and look forward to restoring connectivity when airspace conditions allow us to do so safely and sustainably.”
Jazeera Airways currently operates to more than 50 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting Kuwait with key business and leisure markets. The airline continues to strengthen and expand its network, opening new destinations and restoring routes in response to customer demand and market opportunities, while supporting Kuwait’s position as a growing regional air transport hub.
His Excellency Yerzhan Yelekeyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait met with Barathan Pasupathi, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer to explore opportunities to strengthen air connectivity between the two countries. Discussions focused on the importance of restoring direct air links to facilitate tourism and trade, enhance people-to-people connections, and further strengthen bilateral ties between Kuwait and Kazakhstan.
H.E. Yerzhan Yelekeyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait said: “Kazakhstan offers significant appeal to travelers from Kuwait, thanks to its unique natural landscapes, well-developed tourism infrastructure, and diverse leisure opportunities. Direct air connectivity plays a key role in unlocking this potential. We are keen to see Jazeera Airways resume its flights to Kazakhstan and stand ready to provide the necessary support to facilitate further cooperation. I am confident that the restoration of direct flights, once conditions permit, will provide fresh impetus to mutual tourism, strengthen trade and economic ties, including by facilitating increased exports of Kazakh products to the Kuwaiti market, and foster closer business contacts between our two countries.”
Jazeera Airways reaffirmed its continued commitment to the Kazakhstan market and its interest in restoring direct flights once prevailing airspace restrictions ease and operating conditions allow.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “We thank His Excellency Ambassador Yelekeyev for his continued engagement and support. Jazeera Airways began flying to Almaty in 2021, and while operations were subsequently suspended, Kazakhstan remains an important market for us. We greatly value the strong links between our two countries and recognize the important role direct air connectivity plays in supporting tourism, business and wider bilateral relations. We remain committed to Kazakhstan and look forward to restoring connectivity when airspace conditions allow us to do so safely and sustainably.”
Jazeera Airways currently operates to more than 50 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting Kuwait with key business and leisure markets. The airline continues to strengthen and expand its network, opening new destinations and restoring routes in response to customer demand and market opportunities, while supporting Kuwait’s position as a growing regional air transport hub.
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