Vance: Defense Act to Expand Texas Refinery Amid USD4.34 Gas
(MENAFN) Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that the Trump administration will invoke the Defense Production Act to enlarge a refinery in this East Texas city, a bid to increase supplies of commercial and military-grade fuel as soaring energy costs squeeze the US economy.
“I am pleased to announce that the Trump administration, working with the refinery at Delek, has used the Defense Production Act and we’re going to expand the refinery right here in Tyler, Texas,” Vance told a campaign rally in Texas.
The project is designed to lift the plant’s output of commercial-grade and military-specification fuel beyond its current capacity.
“We want millions of gallons of commercial-grade and military-spec fuel to come out of this refinery, in addition to what it’s already producing,” Vance said.
The move arrives as high gasoline and diesel prices strain American households and businesses, deepening economic worries just three weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
A national motoring association reported that regular gasoline averaged roughly $4.34 per gallon nationwide on Tuesday, while diesel averaged $6.28 per gallon.
The Defense Production Act authorizes the federal government to prioritize select industrial orders and to back expansions of production capacity deemed critical to national defense.
“I am pleased to announce that the Trump administration, working with the refinery at Delek, has used the Defense Production Act and we’re going to expand the refinery right here in Tyler, Texas,” Vance told a campaign rally in Texas.
The project is designed to lift the plant’s output of commercial-grade and military-specification fuel beyond its current capacity.
“We want millions of gallons of commercial-grade and military-spec fuel to come out of this refinery, in addition to what it’s already producing,” Vance said.
The move arrives as high gasoline and diesel prices strain American households and businesses, deepening economic worries just three weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
A national motoring association reported that regular gasoline averaged roughly $4.34 per gallon nationwide on Tuesday, while diesel averaged $6.28 per gallon.
The Defense Production Act authorizes the federal government to prioritize select industrial orders and to back expansions of production capacity deemed critical to national defense.
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