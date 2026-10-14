US Recalls Top Envoy as Nicaragua Rejects Ambassador Pick
(MENAFN) The United States pulled its senior diplomat out of Nicaragua on Tuesday, escalating a standoff after Managua refused to accept Washington’s choice for ambassador, a government department said.
Elias Baumann, the chargé d’affaires in Nicaragua, was summoned back to Washington for consultations after Nicaraguan authorities rejected Natasha Franceschi as the next US ambassador, according to the State Department.
“At Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s instruction, Chargé d’Affaires Elias Baumann returns to Washington for critical consultations following Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega’s denial of agreement to Natasha Franceschi as U.S. Ambassador to Nicaragua,” it said in a statement.
The refusal by co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, “demonstrates their complete unwillingness to engage in productive diplomatic dialogue,” it added.
Franceschi, a senior career diplomat, was described by the department as “eminently qualified.” It accused the Nicaraguan leadership of contradicting its own professed commitment to mutual respect by blocking her appointment.
“Murillo and Ortega’s rejection of Ambassador-designate Natasha Franceschi, an eminently qualified senior career diplomat, demonstrates the hypocrisy of their rhetoric of mutual respect and their desire to engage in political theater at the expense of the Nicaraguan people,” it said.
Elias Baumann, the chargé d’affaires in Nicaragua, was summoned back to Washington for consultations after Nicaraguan authorities rejected Natasha Franceschi as the next US ambassador, according to the State Department.
“At Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s instruction, Chargé d’Affaires Elias Baumann returns to Washington for critical consultations following Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega’s denial of agreement to Natasha Franceschi as U.S. Ambassador to Nicaragua,” it said in a statement.
The refusal by co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, “demonstrates their complete unwillingness to engage in productive diplomatic dialogue,” it added.
Franceschi, a senior career diplomat, was described by the department as “eminently qualified.” It accused the Nicaraguan leadership of contradicting its own professed commitment to mutual respect by blocking her appointment.
“Murillo and Ortega’s rejection of Ambassador-designate Natasha Franceschi, an eminently qualified senior career diplomat, demonstrates the hypocrisy of their rhetoric of mutual respect and their desire to engage in political theater at the expense of the Nicaraguan people,” it said.
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