Strengthening Transport Connectivity In Asia Through Development Of Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Shifting international supply chains and expanding trade in Asia are driving demand for sustainable transport routes. For businesses, predictable delivery times, competitive rates, and reliable access to foreign markets are becoming increasingly important. Against this backdrop, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor – linking China and Central Asia to Turkey and Europe via the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus – is emerging as a key area for regional cooperation.

For landlocked Uzbekistan, developing this corridor is part of a broader policy to diversify foreign trade routes. The country's participation not only expands the cargo volume along this route but also strengthens transport links between Asian nations. A primary objective is to establish a seamless logistics chain that ensures effective coordination between rail, road, and maritime transport.

The route's growing importance is evidenced by the rise in the volume of Uzbek cargo shipments. By the end of 2025, this volume reached 1.2 million tonnes – a twofold increase over the past five years. The share of the "Middle Corridor" in Uzbekistan's freight trade with the European Union rose from 12 percent in 2021 to 28 percent in 2025. This demonstrates the route's gradual integration into the logistics chains of domestic businesses.

The CASCA+ international multimodal route serves as a key cooperation mechanism, linking the Asia-Pacific region to Europe via China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. Within this framework, railway authorities coordinate transport terms and offer tariff discounts that reach up to 70 percent on certain segments. Future efforts will focus on ensuring regular shipments, synchronizing schedules, and expanding container transport.

New Railway Links

The China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway holds strategic importance for the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor. Integrating this line with Central Asia's transport network and Caspian ports will establish an additional route between China and Europe via Uzbekistan. This will create opportunities to boost transit volumes, develop logistics services, and expand industrial cooperation among the region's states.

Looking ahead, advancing the Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan railway project and linking it with the Trans-Caspian route could strengthen connections between South Asia, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus. The interplay of these routes lays the foundation for developing transport along both East – West and North – South axes.

Particular attention is being paid to Uzbekistan's potential participation in developing the Nakhchivan railway route. This project offers a promising way to expand cargo delivery options via the South Caucasus to Turkey and, subsequently, to Europe. Defining the format of participation involves assessing potential cargo flows, economic viability, and integration with existing routes. Developing this corridor could provide greater flexibility in selecting transport routes within the Trans-Caspian network.

Ferry Service and Logistics Center in Poti

Maritime transport across the Caspian Sea remains a key link in the corridor. Vessel availability, port coordination, and the timely arrival of ground transport directly impact overall delivery times. Therefore, expanding maritime capacity must be accompanied by more frequent and reliable service.

In this regard, Uzbekistan is working with Azerbaijani partners to procure two ferries for Caspian Sea operations. These additional vessels aim to reduce cargo waiting times at ports and enable more precise delivery planning. Project planning takes into account technical specifications, port infrastructure, and operational cost-effectiveness. For national exporters, regular service is particularly crucial when transporting perishable goods and fulfilling contracts with fixed delivery deadlines.

Another practical initiative involves establishing a logistics center near the port of Poti in Georgia. Uzbekistan is leasing a four-hectare site for the facility's construction. The project includes plans for standard and refrigerated warehouses to handle export-import cargo, including fruit and vegetable products.

The center will facilitate the storage, accumulation, and consolidation of cargo shipments for subsequent transport across the Black Sea. This will provide national exporters with new opportunities to organize shipments to European markets, while allowing freight forwarding companies to expand their service offerings. Thus, the Poti facility, the additional ferries, and the Nakhchivan railway route complement one another, strengthening various segments of the integrated transport chain.

Digitalization and Harmonized Procedures

Infrastructure development must be accompanied by the removal of administrative barriers. The need to resubmit information, inconsistent document requirements, and lengthy border processing times reduce transport efficiency. Creating a seamless corridor requires the interoperability of information systems, the advance exchange of data, and the mutual recognition of electronic documents.

Uzbekistan is making a practical contribution through the development of "E-Permit," a system for the electronic exchange of international road transport permits. The experience gained lays the groundwork for expanding digital cooperation among the corridor's participating states. Also of great importance is the Agreement on the Unified TRACECA Transit Permit, signed on May 15, 2026, in Astana by Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine. Once domestic procedures are completed and the agreement enters into force, it will enable transit operations to be carried out using a single, unified permit.

Future work will focus on developing electronic waybills (e-CMR and e-CIM/SMGS), harmonizing customs operations, and implementing electronic queuing systems. Shipment data must accompany the cargo during intermodal transfers, thereby minimizing data re-entry and accelerating processing times.

Uzbekistan views the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor as a practical contribution to strengthening transport connectivity across Asia. New rail links, plans to acquire vessels, the establishment of a logistics center in Poti, and the digitalization of transport operations are expanding opportunities for trade and regional cooperation. The coordinated implementation of these initiatives will enhance supply reliability, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen ties between Asian and European markets.

Ildar Renatovich Yaushev

Chief Specialist, Department of the Center for the Study of Transport and Logistics Development Issues, Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan.