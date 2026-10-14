Global Vacuum Pumps Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast - 2033 Market To Reach USD 8.1 Billion As Semiconductor Growth And Smart, Energy-Efficient Systems Drive 5.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invest in energy-efficient, IoT-enabled vacuum pumps, target semiconductor demand and expand across Asia-Pacific to reduce downtime and gain a competitive edge

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vacuum Pumps Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vacuum pumps market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2026 to USD 8.1 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period. According to the report, market expansion is supported by industrialization, technological advancements, automation, and rising demand from semiconductor, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and food processing applications.

Growing adoption of precision-based industrial processes is increasing the need for efficient, reliable, and high-performance vacuum systems. Manufacturers are responding with energy-efficient and low-maintenance products designed to improve operational reliability, reduce contamination risks, and control operating costs. Dry vacuum pumps are gaining particular attention because of their suitability for clean and sensitive production environments.

Market Insights

Technology innovation remains a defining trend in the vacuum pumps market. Smart monitoring systems, IoT integration, connected sensors, and real-time performance analysis are helping industrial operators optimize equipment use and implement predictive maintenance. These capabilities can reduce unplanned downtime, extend equipment life, and improve productivity across complex manufacturing environments.

Sustainability and regulatory compliance are also influencing vacuum pump development. Industrial customers increasingly require systems that reduce energy consumption and emissions without compromising performance. As a result, suppliers are investing in more durable, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective vacuum technologies. The transition toward automation and Industry 4.0 is expected to strengthen demand for digitally enabled systems that can be integrated into connected production facilities.

Primary Market Drivers

The semiconductor & electronics sector represents a major source of vacuum pumps market growth. Vacuum systems are critical to deposition, etching, packaging, and other controlled manufacturing processes. Expanding production of semiconductors, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and smart devices is generating demand for increasingly precise vacuum equipment.

Chemical & Petrochemical companies use vacuum pumps in distillation, drying, filtration, and related production activities. Rising global demand for chemicals and refined products, combined with continued investment in processing capacity, supports equipment adoption in this sector.

The pharmaceutical industry is another important contributor, with vacuum technologies used in freeze-drying, sterilization, solvent recovery, and drug production. Investments in healthcare infrastructure, pharmaceutical research, and manufacturing capacity are expected to increase demand for advanced systems. Food & Beverage companies also rely on vacuum equipment for packaging, preservation, and processing as they seek to extend shelf life and maintain product quality.

Business Opportunities

Energy-efficient and environmentally responsible vacuum pumps offer a significant opportunity for manufacturers. Companies that develop systems with lower power requirements, reduced emissions, smart controls, and improved lifecycle performance are well positioned to address corporate sustainability targets and stricter environmental standards.

Digitalization provides another important avenue for growth. Smart vacuum pumps equipped with sensors and real-time monitoring capabilities allow end-users to track system health, anticipate maintenance requirements, and improve production efficiency. Suppliers offering customized, connected, and automation-ready products are likely to strengthen their competitive position.

Emerging markets also present substantial opportunities. Industrial expansion and infrastructure investment in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are increasing demand from manufacturing, electronics, chemicals, energy, and pharmaceutical operations.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global vacuum pumps market, supported by major manufacturing centers in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region benefits from extensive semiconductor and electronics production, expanding industrial capacity, and continued investment in advanced manufacturing.

North America maintains a substantial market position due to its developed technology infrastructure and strong pharmaceutical, chemical, semiconductor, and electronics industries. Research and development activity focused on equipment performance, digitalization, and energy efficiency further supports regional demand.

Europe remains a key market, driven by stringent environmental regulations, sustainability initiatives, and the presence of established industrial technology companies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to record moderate growth as industrialization and investments in energy and infrastructure projects progress.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent vacuum pumps market participants identified in the report include:



Atlas Copco AB

Flowserve Corporation

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

ULVAC, Inc.

Busch Group (Busch Vacuum Solutions)

Becker Pumps Corporation

Graham Corporation

Tuthill Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Leybold GmbH (Atlas Copco Group)

KNF Neuberger GmbH Shimadzu Corporation

Competition centers on product efficiency, reliability, digital integration, customization, technical support, and compliance with environmental requirements. Strategic investment in research, connected technologies, and regional manufacturing capabilities is expected to remain important for market leadership.

Market Segmentation

The vacuum pumps market is segmented by lubrication into dry and wet systems. By vacuum level, the market includes low, medium, and high categories. End-use segments comprise Chemical & Petrochemical, Semiconductor & Electronics, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Others. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900