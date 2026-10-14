Global Digital Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2033 AI And Remote Monitoring Drive 13.80% CAGR Toward USD 18.1 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital biomarkers can reduce clinical trial costs, improve compliance and outcomes, while remote monitoring lowers hospital readmissions and supports personalized care

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Biomarkers Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital biomarkers market is positioned for substantial expansion as healthcare organizations increase their use of connected devices, wearables, mobile applications, sensors, and advanced analytics. According to the report, the market is projected to reach USD 7.33 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 18.1 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.80% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being supported by the transition toward data-driven healthcare, personalized treatment, preventive care, and continuous patient monitoring. Digital biomarkers are gaining importance across chronic disease management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research, and precision medicine. Their ability to provide continuous and objective health data can improve clinical decision-making, treatment evaluation, and patient outcomes.

Key Digital Biomarkers Market Drivers

The increasing adoption of wearable devices and mobile health applications is expanding access to real-time patient data. Healthcare providers can use this information to support earlier disease detection, monitor treatment progress, and improve the management of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurological disorders, respiratory conditions, and other chronic illnesses.

Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are also strengthening the accuracy, scalability, and predictive capabilities of digital biomarker platforms. These technologies help organizations analyze complex datasets and identify clinically relevant patterns. At the same time, greater regulatory recognition of digital biomarkers is encouraging their use in drug development and clinical trials.

An aging global population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are increasing demand for non-invasive and cost-effective monitoring solutions. Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and payers are consequently investing in tools that support proactive care while helping reduce hospital admissions and operational costs.

Business Opportunities

Clinical trials represent a major opportunity within the digital biomarkers market. Continuous monitoring and real-world data collection can improve patient compliance, strengthen outcome measurement, and reduce the cost and complexity of decentralized and conventional studies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to expand their use of digital endpoints as clinical research becomes more technology-driven.

Remote patient monitoring offers another significant growth area. The expansion of telehealth services is creating demand for platforms that integrate digital biomarker data with electronic health records, clinical workflows, and analytics systems. Strategic partnerships among technology developers, healthcare organizations, and life sciences companies are expected to accelerate the creation of integrated digital health ecosystems.

Personalized medicine is also opening opportunities for solutions that support individualized treatment plans based on continuous patient data. Market participants are focusing on user-friendly platforms, expanded product portfolios, and scalable technologies to address evolving clinical and commercial requirements.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global digital biomarkers market due to its advanced technology infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, established digital health ecosystem, and early adoption of connected care solutions. The presence of major industry participants and supportive regulatory developments further reinforces the region's position.

Europe is recording notable growth as governments, research institutions, and healthcare organizations invest in digital health innovation. Strong research and development activity and initiatives aimed at improving patient outcomes are supporting adoption throughout the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising smartphone penetration, rapid urbanization, greater healthcare awareness, and public and private investment in digital health initiatives are creating favorable market conditions. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also emerging as developing markets as healthcare infrastructure improves and interest in connected care increases.

Competitive Landscape

The digital biomarkers market includes technology companies, healthcare organizations, and pharmaceutical businesses pursuing product innovation, portfolio expansion, partnerships, and entry into new geographic markets. Key participants identified in the report include:



ActiGraph LLC

AliveCor Inc.

Koneksa Health

Altoida Inc.

Empatica Inc.

VivoSense

IXICO plc

Adherium Limited

Neurotrack Technologies Inc.

Aural Analytics

Huma

Sonde Health Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Amgen Inc. Clario

Digital Biomarkers Market Segmentation

By Type



Wearable

Mobile Based Applications

Sensors Others

By Clinical Practice



Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers

Monitoring Digital Biomarkers

Predictive And Prognostic Digital Biomarkers Other

By Therapeutic Area



Cardiovascular And Metabolic Disorders (CVMD)

Respiratory Disorders

Psychiatric Disorders

Sleep & Movement Disease

Neurological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders Others

By End-use



Healthcare Companies

Healthcare Providers

Payers Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

The report indicates that healthcare digitization, artificial intelligence, connected devices, and demand for personalized care will continue to shape the market through 2033. As adoption expands across clinical practice and research, digital biomarkers are expected to become increasingly important for improving patient monitoring, optimizing drug development, and supporting more efficient healthcare delivery.

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