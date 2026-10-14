Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market To Reach $1.03B By 2031 As Aging Pets And Rising Surgical Volumes Drive Demand For Vital-Sign Monitoring

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Ranks Midmark, Mindray, Covetrus, SunTech Medical and Masimo, With 2025 Market Share, Unit Volumes and Buyer Criteria as Wearable Monitors Become the Fastest-Growing Technology Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary monitoring equipment market is projected to grow from USD 0.69 billion in 2026 to USD 1.03 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by rising pet ownership, pet humanization, increasing veterinary surgical volumes, and the growing prevalence of chronic and age-related conditions, including cardiac and renal diseases in aging dogs and cats. Demand for continuous vital sign monitoring is increasing across routine procedures, surgery, anesthesia, and post-operative recovery. However, the high capital cost of advanced multiparameter monitoring systems continues to restrict adoption, particularly among small and independent veterinary practices. Veterinary workforce shortages and limited technical expertise also present challenges to broader implementation. Wearable monitoring technology to record the highest CAGR By technology, the wearable monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Wearable and contactless sensors support the monitoring of heart rate, respiration, and temperature without restraining animals. These capabilities can reduce patient stress and extend monitoring beyond surgical environments into recovery cages, shelters, mobile veterinary practices, and routine case management. Advances in sensor miniaturization and battery life are strengthening the use of wearable veterinary monitoring equipment across a wider range of clinical applications. These developments create opportunities for manufacturers to introduce products that support continuous data collection, efficient workflows, and improved patient oversight. Veterinary general practices to maintain the largest market share By end user, veterinary general practice accounted for the largest share of the veterinary monitoring equipment market in 2025. General practices conduct a substantial volume of wellness examinations, dental procedures, sedation cases, and minor surgeries, creating consistent demand for basic and advanced vital sign monitoring equipment. The large and expanding number of general practice clinics worldwide is expected to keep this segment ahead of specialty and emergency veterinary facilities in terms of equipment volume. Additional opportunities are emerging as clinics modernize their anesthesia and monitoring capabilities to address growing companion animal caseloads. North America leads as Asia Pacific delivers the fastest growth North America is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary monitoring equipment market. The region's position is supported by its substantial companion animal population, established network of specialty and referral hospitals, and veterinary device pathway that does not require formal premarket approval before monitors reach clinics. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest regional CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is led by China, India, and Japan, where rising pet ownership and expanding veterinary hospital infrastructure are increasing demand for monitoring systems. Investment in veterinary care across emerging economies also presents significant market development opportunities. Competitive landscape Key companies operating in the veterinary monitoring equipment market include Midmark Corporation (US); Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics (China); Covetrus (US); SunTech Medical (US); Nonin Medical (US); EDAN Instruments (China); Bionet (South Korea); Guangdong Biolight Meditech (China); Burtons Medical Equipment (UK); Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment (UK); Masimo (US); ICU Medical (US); and Medtronic (Ireland). The primary participants referenced in the report were distributed as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1-40%, Tier 2-35%, and Tier 3- 25%

By Designation: Directors-23%, Managers-30%, and Others-47% By Region: North America-25%, Europe-35%, the Asia Pacific-20%, Latin America-13%, and the Middle East & Africa- 7% Research coverage and strategic value The report analyzes the veterinary monitoring equipment market by type, target area, animal type, technology, end user, and region. It examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, competitive positioning, and individual segment growth trends. Revenue forecasts cover five major regions and their respective countries. Market participants can use the report to evaluate opportunities in wearable monitoring technology, emerging veterinary infrastructure, new product categories, target areas, and end user segments. It also provides a competitive assessment of leading companies, including Midmark Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Covetrus, SunTech Medical, and Masimo, helping established businesses, new entrants, and smaller firms support market expansion and strategic planning.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 547 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.69 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.03 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.4 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.4.1 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4.2 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS

1.6 LIMITATIONS

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 EUROPE: VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER AND COUNTRY

3.3 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY COUNTRY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Growing pet ownership and pet humanization

4.2.1.2 Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions

4.2.1.3 Increasing veterinary surgical procedures

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 High capital cost of advanced monitoring systems

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Expanding veterinary infrastructure and rising animal healthcare expenditure in emerging economies

4.2.3.2 Technological advancements in veterinary monitoring equipment

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Veterinary workforce shortage and limited technical expertise in emerging economies

4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS

4.5.1 STRATEGIC MOVES IN VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL VETERINARY HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE INDUSTRY

5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5.1 MANUFACTURERS

5.5.2 END USERS

5.5.3 REGULATORY BODIES

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.7.1 IMPORT DATA (HS CODE 9018)

5.7.2 EXPORT DATA FOR (HS CODE 9018)

5.8 REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

5.9 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.10 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.11 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.12 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.13 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET

5.13.1 INTRODUCTION

5.13.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.13.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.13.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.13.5 IMPACT ON END-USE SEGMENTS

5.13.5.1 Veterinary general practice

5.13.5.2 ER/urgent care

5.13.5.3 Veterinary specialty

5.13.5.4 Other end users

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

6.1.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1.1 AI-enabled remote patient monitoring and wearable veterinary devices

6.1.1.2 Non-contact remote vital sign monitoring

6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.2.1 Connected telemetry and central monitoring platforms

6.1.2.2 Advanced capnography and multiparameter anesthesia monitoring

6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.3.1 Veterinary telemedicine and digital health platforms

6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.2.1 NEAR-TERM (2025-2027)

6.2.2 MID-TERM (2028-2030)

6.2.3 LONG-TERM (2030+)

6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.3.1 JURISDICTION AND TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS

6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.4.1 AI-ASSISTED CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT

6.4.2 REMOTE & CONTINUOUS ANIMAL MONITORING

6.4.3 CONNECTED & PERSONALIZED VETERINARY CARE

6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT

6.5.1 INTRODUCTION

6.5.2 MARKET POTENTIAL OF AI IN VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT

6.5.3 AI USE CASES

6.5.4 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.1 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1.1 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

7.1.1.1 North America

7.1.1.2 Europe

7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.1.4 Latin America

7.1.1.5 Middle East & Africa

7.1.2 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.3 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.2.1 REDUCING MEDICAL WASTE & USE OF LOWER-IMPACT MATERIALS AND PACKAGING

7.2.2 WATER, ENERGY, & RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

7.2.3 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, & ECO-STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN BUYING PROCESS AND THEIR EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY

9 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 MULTI-PARAMETER VETERINARY MONITORS

9.2.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF MULTI-PARAMETER VETERINARY MONITORS,2024-2031

9.2.2 PORTABLE MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORS

9.2.2.1 Portability and cross-department deployment to support adoption

9.2.3 TABLETOP MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORS

9.2.3.1 Large displays and fixed workflow integration to sustain demand

9.2.4 MODULAR MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORS

9.2.4.1 Expandable parameter capability to increase use in referral and critical-care settings

9.2.5 OTHER MULTI-PARAMETER VETERINARY MONITORS

9.3 CAPNOGRAPHY & OXIMETRY SYSTEMS

9.3.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF CAPNOGRAPHY & OXIMETRY SYSTEMS, 2024-2031

9.3.2 CAPNOGRAPHY SYSTEMS

9.3.2.1 Greater emphasis on ventilation monitoring to accelerate capnography adoption

9.3.3 PULSE OXIMETRY SYSTEMS

9.3.3.1 Non-invasive oxygenation assessment and portable formats to sustain use

9.4 ANESTHESIA MACHINES & CONSUMABLES

9.4.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF ANESTHESIA MACHINES & CONSUMABLES,2024-2031

9.4.2 ANESTHESIA MACHINES

9.4.2.1 Anesthesia machines without integrated ventilators

9.4.2.1.1 Lower capital requirements and established general-practice workflows to support demand

9.4.2.2 Advanced anesthesia machines with integrated ventilators

9.4.2.2.1 Integrated ventilation and connected safety functions to accelerate premium adoption

9.4.3 ANESTHESIA CONSUMABLES

9.4.3.1 Sodasorb

9.4.3.1.1 Recurring replacement and carbon-dioxide absorption requirements to sustain demand

9.4.3.2 Vaporizers

9.4.3.2.1 Growing need for accurate anesthetic delivery and equipment replacement to maintain market growth

9.4.3.3 Scavengers

9.4.3.3.1 Increasing focus on workplace safety and operating room upgrades to drive adoption

9.5 ECG & HOLTER MONITORING SYSTEMS

9.5.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF ECG & HOLTER MONITORING SYSTEMS, 2024-2031

9.5.2 RESTING ECG SYSTEMS

9.5.2.1 Increasing demand for rapid cardiac screening and diagnostic assessment to expand adoption

9.5.3 CONTINUOUS ECG SYSTEMS

9.5.3.1 Growing need for continuous cardiac surveillance in critical care to drive market growth

9.5.4 HOLTER ECG SYSTEMS

9.5.4.1 Increasing demand for long-term rhythm monitoring to improve market adoption

9.6 TELEMETRY & CENTRAL MONITORING SYSTEMS

9.6.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF TELEMETRY & CENTRAL MONITORING SYSTEMS, 2024-2031

9.6.2 CENTRAL MONITORING SYSTEMS

9.6.2.1 Growing need for multi-patient surveillance and workflow efficiency to support adoption

9.6.3 WIRELESS TELEMETRY SYSTEMS

9.6.3.1 Increasing demand for mobility-enabled inpatient monitoring to drive market growth

9.6.4 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING SYSTEMS

9.6.4.1 Home-based data capture and chronic-care follow-up to accelerate market development

9.7 OTHER VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT

9.7.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF OTHER VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT,2024-2031

10 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TARGET AREA

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 CARDIOLOGY

10.2.1 ECG MONITORING

10.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of cardiac screening and remote interpretation capabilities to support market growth

10.2.2 BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING

10.2.2.1 Increasing demand for accurate cardiovascular assessment and veterinary-specific monitoring solutions to drive market growth

10.2.3 CARDIAC RHYTHM MONITORING

10.2.3.1 Increasing need for continuous cardiac surveillance and advanced arrhythmia detection to support market growth

10.2.4 HOLTER MONITORING

10.2.4.1 Increasing adoption of wearable cardiac monitoring and AI-assisted rhythm analysis to support market growth

10.3 NEUROLOGY

10.3.1 EEG MONITORING

10.3.1.1 Increasing demand for objective neurological assessment and AI-enabled monitoring to support market growth

10.3.2 NEUROMUSCULAR MONITORING

10.3.2.1 Increasing focus on anesthesia safety and objective recovery assessment to support market growth

10.3.3 INTRACRANIAL PRESSURE MONITORING

10.3.3.1 Increasing demand for advanced neurological assessment and non-invasive monitoring approaches to support market growth

10.4 RESPIRATORY DISORDERS

10.5 WEIGHT & TEMPERATURE MONITORING

10.5.1 BODY WEIGHT MONITORING

10.5.1.1 Increasing demand for accurate dosing and longitudinal health tracking to sustain market growth

10.5.2 BODY TEMPERATURE MONITORING

10.5.2.1 Increasing emphasis on perioperative safety and continuous physiological monitoring to support market growth

10.5.3 CONTINUOUS TEMPERATURE MONITORING

10.5.3.1 Increasing adoption of continuous trend monitoring and connected devices to expand market growth

10.5.4 WEARABLE WEIGHT & TEMPERATURE MONITORING

10.5.4.1 Increasing adoption of connected health monitoring and wearable technologies to support market growth

10.6 MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORING

10.6.1 SURGICAL MONITORING

10.6.1.1 Increasing focus on anesthesia safety and integrated surgical monitoring to sustain market growth

10.6.2 CRITICAL CARE MONITORING

10.6.2.1 Increasing demand for advanced ICU monitoring and centralized patient surveillance to support market growth

10.6.3 EMERGENCY MONITORING

10.6.3.1 Increasing demand for rapid response monitoring and portable emergency-care solutions to drive market growth

10.6.4 RECOVERY MONITORING

10.6.4.1 Increasing focus on post-anesthetic safety and continuous recovery monitoring to support market growth

10.7 OTHER TARGET AREAS

11 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY ANIMAL TYPE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 COMPANION ANIMALS

11.2.1 DOGS

11.2.1.1 Large dog population and expanding advanced-care applications to support market growth

11.2.2 CATS

11.2.2.1 Increasing feline ownership and specialized monitoring requirements to support market growth

11.2.3 HORSES

11.2.3.1 High-value equine procedures and specialized monitoring requirements to support market growth

11.2.4 OTHER COMPANION ANIMALS

11.3 LIVESTOCK

11.3.1 CATTLE

11.3.1.1 Large cattle population and AI-enabled herd monitoring solutions to support market growth

11.3.2 PIGS

11.3.2.1 Increasing focus on herd health surveillance and automated disease detection to support market growth

11.3.3 POULTRY

11.3.3.1 Increasing adoption of automated flock monitoring and precision-production technologies to support market growth

11.3.4 OTHER LIVESTOCK ANIMALS

12 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 WIRED MONITORING SYSTEMS

12.2.1 STABLE CONNECTIVITY AND ESTABLISHED CLINICAL WORKFLOWS TO SUSTAIN WIRED MONITORING ADOPTION

12.3 WIRELESS MONITORING SYSTEMS

12.3.1 INCREASING NEED FOR MOBILITY AND CONNECTED PATIENT SURVEILLANCE TO DRIVE WIRELESS MONITORING DEMAND

12.4 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING

12.4.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF CONNECTED HEALTH PLATFORMS AND LONGITUDINAL MONITORING TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

12.5 WEARABLE MONITORING TECHNOLOGY

12.5.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF CONTINUOUS BIOSENSING AND LESS RESTRICTIVE MONITORING SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

12.6 POINT-OF-CARE MONITORING

12.6.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR RAPID ASSESSMENT AND PORTABLE MONITORING SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

13 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 VETERINARY GENERAL PRACTICE

13.2.1 INCREASING PRACTICE MODERNIZATION AND ROUTINE CARE VOLUMES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

13.3 ER/URGENT CARE

13.3.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR EMERGENCY RESPONSE CAPABILITIES AND CONTINUOUS CRITICAL MONITORING TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

13.4 SPECIALTY CENTERS

13.4.1 INCREASING SPECIALTY-CARE DEMAND AND ADVANCED MONITORING ADOPTION TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

13.5 OTHER END USERS

14 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 NORTH AMERICA

14.2.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICA

14.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT, BY TYPE, 2024-2031

14.2.3 US

14.2.3.1 Large pet-owning base and advanced specialty infrastructure to sustain market leadership

14.2.4 CANADA

14.2.4.1 High pet ownership and need for accessible veterinary care to support adoption

14.3 EUROPE

14.3.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE

14.3.2 EUROPE: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT,BY TYPE, 2024-2031

14.3.3 GERMANY

14.3.3.1 Large veterinary workforce and dual companion-animal and livestock demand to support market leadership

14.3.4 UK

14.3.4.1 Corporate practice expansion and strong referral networks to support market growth

14.3.5 FRANCE

14.3.5.1 Extensive veterinary network and specialty care development to drive market

14.3.6 ITALY

14.3.6.1 Expanding companion-animal care and livestock monitoring applications to support market growth

14.3.7 SPAIN

14.3.7.1 Strong livestock production and growing urban pet care to support market expansion

14.3.8 NORWAY

14.3.8.1 High companion-animal ownership and strong animal healthcare standards to support market growth

14.3.9 DENMARK

14.3.9.1 Strong livestock base and advanced veterinary standards to support market growth

14.3.10 REST OF EUROPE

14.4 ASIA PACIFIC

14.4.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR ASIA PACIFIC

14.4.2 ASIA PACIFIC: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT, BY TYPE, 2024-2031

14.4.3 CHINA

14.4.3.1 Domestic manufacturing, urban pet care, and livestock modernization to drive market

14.4.4 JAPAN

14.4.4.1 Aging pet population and high clinical standards to support market growth

14.4.5 INDIA

14.4.5.1 Expanding animal-health infrastructure and need for portable equipment to support market growth

14.4.6 AUSTRALIA

14.4.6.1 High pet ownership and demand for connected veterinary care to support market growth

14.4.7 SOUTH KOREA

14.4.7.1 Rising pet ownership and digital adoption to support market growth

14.4.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

14.5 LATIN AMERICA

14.5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA

14.5.2 LATIN AMERICA: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT, BY TYPE, 2024-2031

14.5.3 BRAZIL

14.5.3.1 Large livestock base and expanding urban pet care to support market leadership

14.5.4 MEXICO

14.5.4.1 Veterinary-access expansion and livestock biosecurity to support market growth

14.5.5 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT, BY TYPE, 2024-2031

14.6.3 GCC COUNTRIES

14.6.3.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

14.6.3.1.1 Food security investment and specialized animal care to support market growth

14.6.3.2 United Arab Emirates

14.6.3.2.1 Advanced veterinary infrastructure and premium animal care to drive market

14.6.3.3 Rest of GCC countries

14.6.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

15.1 OVERVIEW

15.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026

15.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY MARKET PLAYERS

15.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025

15.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

15.4.1 GLOBAL: VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

15.4.1.1 US: Veterinary monitoring equipment market share analysis, 2025

15.4.1.2 Europe: Veterinary monitoring equipment market share analysis, 2025

15.5 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

15.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

15.6.1 STARS

15.6.2 EMERGING LEADERS

15.6.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

15.6.4 PARTICIPANTS

15.6.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

15.6.5.1 Company footprint

15.6.5.2 Region footprint

15.6.5.3 Type footprint

15.6.5.4 Target area footprint

15.6.5.5 Animal type footprint

15.6.5.6 Technology footprint

15.6.5.7 End user footprint

15.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

15.7.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

15.7.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

15.7.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

15.7.4 STARTING BLOCKS

15.7.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

15.7.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

15.7.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

15.8 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

15.8.1 FINANCIAL METRICS

15.8.2 COMPANY VALUATION

15.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

15.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

15.9.2 DEALS

15.9.3 EXPANSIONS

15.9.4 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

16 COMPANY PROFILES

16.1 KEY PLAYERS

16.1.1 MIDMARK CORPORATION

16.1.1.1 Business overview

16.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.1.3 Recent developments

16.1.1.3.1 Product launches

16.1.1.4 Analyst's view

16.1.1.4.1 Key strengths

16.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.2 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

16.1.2.1 Business overview

16.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.2.3 Recent developments

16.1.2.3.1 Product launches

16.1.2.3.2 Expansions

16.1.2.4 Analyst's view

16.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths

16.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

16.1.3 COVETRUS, INC.

16.1.3.1 Business overview

16.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.3.3 Recent developments

16.1.3.3.1 Deals

16.1.3.3.2 Expansions

16.1.3.4 Analyst's view

16.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths

16.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

16.1.4 SUNTECH MEDICAL, INC.

16.1.4.1 Business overview

16.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.4.3 Recent developments

16.1.4.3.1 Product launches

16.1.4.3.2 Expansions

16.1.4.4 Analyst's view

16.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths

16.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

16.1.5 LEADING EDGE VETERINARY EQUIPMENT

16.1.5.1 Business overview

16.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.5.3 Analyst's view

16.1.5.3.1 Key Strengths

16.1.5.3.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.5.3.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

16.1.6 EICKEMEYER VETERINARY EQUIPMENT LTD.

16.1.6.1 Business overview

16.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.7 NONIN MEDICAL, INC.

16.1.7.1 Business overview

16.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.7.3 Recent developments

16.1.7.3.1 Deals

16.1.8 DIGICARE BIOMEDICAL

16.1.8.1 Business overview

16.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.9 BIONET CO., LTD.

16.1.9.1 Business overview

16.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.9.3 Recent developments

16.1.9.3.1 Other developments

16.1.10 EDAN INSTRUMENTS, INC.

16.1.10.1 Business overview

16.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.10.3 Recent developments

16.1.10.3.1 Expansions

16.1.11 SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.

16.1.11.1 Business overview

16.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.11.3 Recent developments

16.1.11.3.1 Expansions

16.1.12 GUANGDONG BIOLIGHT MEDITECH CO., LTD.

16.1.12.1 Business overview

16.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.13 VETLAND MEDICAL SALES & SERVICES, LLC

16.1.13.1 Business overview

16.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.14 BURTONS MEDICAL EQUIPMENT LTD.

16.1.14.1 Business overview

16.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.1.14.3 Recent developments

16.1.14.3.1 Deals

16.1.15 AVANTE ANIMAL HEALTH

16.1.15.1 Business overview

16.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

16.2 OTHER PLAYERS

16.2.1 SINO-HERO

16.2.2 DISPOMED LTD.

16.2.3 BMV ANIMAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

16.2.4 SHENZHEN MED-LINK ELECTRONICS TECH CO., LTD.

16.2.5 VETSPECS, INC.

16.2.6 CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

16.2.7 INFINIUM MEDICAL, INC.

16.2.8 DEXTRONIX, INC.

16.2.9 MASIMO CORPORATION

16.2.10 MEDTRONIC

16.2.11 ICU MEDICAL, INC.

17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

17.1 RESEARCH DATA

17.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

17.1.1.1 Key secondary sources

17.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

17.1.2.1 Primary sources

17.1.2.2 Key data from primary sources

17.1.2.3 Key industry insights

17.1.2.4 Breakdown of primaries

17.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

17.2.1 APPROACH 1: COMPANY REVENUE ANALYSIS APPROACH

17.2.2 APPROACH 2: CUSTOMER-BASED MARKET ESTIMATION

17.2.3 APPROACH 3: TOP-DOWN APPROACH

17.2.4 APPROACH 4: BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

17.2.5 APPROACH 5: PRIMARY INTERVIEWS

17.2.6 APPROACH 6: DEMAND-SIDE APPROACH

17.2.7 APPROACH 7: VOLUME DATA ANALYSIS

17.3 DATA TRIANGULATION AND MARKET BREAKDOWN

17.4 MARKET SHARE ASSESSMENT

17.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

17.5.1 GROWTH RATE ASSUMPTIONS

17.6 RISK ASSESSMENT

17.7 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

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