Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market To Reach $1.03B By 2031 As Aging Pets And Rising Surgical Volumes Drive Demand For Vital-Sign Monitoring
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|547
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.69 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$1.03 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.4 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS
1.4.1 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4.2 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 STAKEHOLDERS
1.6 LIMITATIONS
1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 EUROPE: VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER AND COUNTRY
3.3 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY COUNTRY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Growing pet ownership and pet humanization
4.2.1.2 Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions
4.2.1.3 Increasing veterinary surgical procedures
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 High capital cost of advanced monitoring systems
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Expanding veterinary infrastructure and rising animal healthcare expenditure in emerging economies
4.2.3.2 Technological advancements in veterinary monitoring equipment
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Veterinary workforce shortage and limited technical expertise in emerging economies
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS
4.5.1 STRATEGIC MOVES IN VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL VETERINARY HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY
5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE INDUSTRY
5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5.1 MANUFACTURERS
5.5.2 END USERS
5.5.3 REGULATORY BODIES
5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.7.1 IMPORT DATA (HS CODE 9018)
5.7.2 EXPORT DATA FOR (HS CODE 9018)
5.8 REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO
5.9 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.10 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS
5.11 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.12 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.13 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET
5.13.1 INTRODUCTION
5.13.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.13.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.13.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS
5.13.5 IMPACT ON END-USE SEGMENTS
5.13.5.1 Veterinary general practice
5.13.5.2 ER/urgent care
5.13.5.3 Veterinary specialty
5.13.5.4 Other end users
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
6.1.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1.1 AI-enabled remote patient monitoring and wearable veterinary devices
6.1.1.2 Non-contact remote vital sign monitoring
6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.2.1 Connected telemetry and central monitoring platforms
6.1.2.2 Advanced capnography and multiparameter anesthesia monitoring
6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.3.1 Veterinary telemedicine and digital health platforms
6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.2.1 NEAR-TERM (2025-2027)
6.2.2 MID-TERM (2028-2030)
6.2.3 LONG-TERM (2030+)
6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.3.1 JURISDICTION AND TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS
6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.4.1 AI-ASSISTED CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT
6.4.2 REMOTE & CONTINUOUS ANIMAL MONITORING
6.4.3 CONNECTED & PERSONALIZED VETERINARY CARE
6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT
6.5.1 INTRODUCTION
6.5.2 MARKET POTENTIAL OF AI IN VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT
6.5.3 AI USE CASES
6.5.4 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.1 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1.1 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
7.1.1.1 North America
7.1.1.2 Europe
7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.1.4 Latin America
7.1.1.5 Middle East & Africa
7.1.2 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.3 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.2.1 REDUCING MEDICAL WASTE & USE OF LOWER-IMPACT MATERIALS AND PACKAGING
7.2.2 WATER, ENERGY, & RESOURCE EFFICIENCY
7.2.3 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, & ECO-STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN BUYING PROCESS AND THEIR EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
9 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 MULTI-PARAMETER VETERINARY MONITORS
9.2.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF MULTI-PARAMETER VETERINARY MONITORS,2024-2031
9.2.2 PORTABLE MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORS
9.2.2.1 Portability and cross-department deployment to support adoption
9.2.3 TABLETOP MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORS
9.2.3.1 Large displays and fixed workflow integration to sustain demand
9.2.4 MODULAR MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORS
9.2.4.1 Expandable parameter capability to increase use in referral and critical-care settings
9.2.5 OTHER MULTI-PARAMETER VETERINARY MONITORS
9.3 CAPNOGRAPHY & OXIMETRY SYSTEMS
9.3.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF CAPNOGRAPHY & OXIMETRY SYSTEMS, 2024-2031
9.3.2 CAPNOGRAPHY SYSTEMS
9.3.2.1 Greater emphasis on ventilation monitoring to accelerate capnography adoption
9.3.3 PULSE OXIMETRY SYSTEMS
9.3.3.1 Non-invasive oxygenation assessment and portable formats to sustain use
9.4 ANESTHESIA MACHINES & CONSUMABLES
9.4.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF ANESTHESIA MACHINES & CONSUMABLES,2024-2031
9.4.2 ANESTHESIA MACHINES
9.4.2.1 Anesthesia machines without integrated ventilators
9.4.2.1.1 Lower capital requirements and established general-practice workflows to support demand
9.4.2.2 Advanced anesthesia machines with integrated ventilators
9.4.2.2.1 Integrated ventilation and connected safety functions to accelerate premium adoption
9.4.3 ANESTHESIA CONSUMABLES
9.4.3.1 Sodasorb
9.4.3.1.1 Recurring replacement and carbon-dioxide absorption requirements to sustain demand
9.4.3.2 Vaporizers
9.4.3.2.1 Growing need for accurate anesthetic delivery and equipment replacement to maintain market growth
9.4.3.3 Scavengers
9.4.3.3.1 Increasing focus on workplace safety and operating room upgrades to drive adoption
9.5 ECG & HOLTER MONITORING SYSTEMS
9.5.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF ECG & HOLTER MONITORING SYSTEMS, 2024-2031
9.5.2 RESTING ECG SYSTEMS
9.5.2.1 Increasing demand for rapid cardiac screening and diagnostic assessment to expand adoption
9.5.3 CONTINUOUS ECG SYSTEMS
9.5.3.1 Growing need for continuous cardiac surveillance in critical care to drive market growth
9.5.4 HOLTER ECG SYSTEMS
9.5.4.1 Increasing demand for long-term rhythm monitoring to improve market adoption
9.6 TELEMETRY & CENTRAL MONITORING SYSTEMS
9.6.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF TELEMETRY & CENTRAL MONITORING SYSTEMS, 2024-2031
9.6.2 CENTRAL MONITORING SYSTEMS
9.6.2.1 Growing need for multi-patient surveillance and workflow efficiency to support adoption
9.6.3 WIRELESS TELEMETRY SYSTEMS
9.6.3.1 Increasing demand for mobility-enabled inpatient monitoring to drive market growth
9.6.4 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING SYSTEMS
9.6.4.1 Home-based data capture and chronic-care follow-up to accelerate market development
9.7 OTHER VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT
9.7.1 VOLUME ANALYSIS OF OTHER VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT,2024-2031
10 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TARGET AREA
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 CARDIOLOGY
10.2.1 ECG MONITORING
10.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of cardiac screening and remote interpretation capabilities to support market growth
10.2.2 BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING
10.2.2.1 Increasing demand for accurate cardiovascular assessment and veterinary-specific monitoring solutions to drive market growth
10.2.3 CARDIAC RHYTHM MONITORING
10.2.3.1 Increasing need for continuous cardiac surveillance and advanced arrhythmia detection to support market growth
10.2.4 HOLTER MONITORING
10.2.4.1 Increasing adoption of wearable cardiac monitoring and AI-assisted rhythm analysis to support market growth
10.3 NEUROLOGY
10.3.1 EEG MONITORING
10.3.1.1 Increasing demand for objective neurological assessment and AI-enabled monitoring to support market growth
10.3.2 NEUROMUSCULAR MONITORING
10.3.2.1 Increasing focus on anesthesia safety and objective recovery assessment to support market growth
10.3.3 INTRACRANIAL PRESSURE MONITORING
10.3.3.1 Increasing demand for advanced neurological assessment and non-invasive monitoring approaches to support market growth
10.4 RESPIRATORY DISORDERS
10.5 WEIGHT & TEMPERATURE MONITORING
10.5.1 BODY WEIGHT MONITORING
10.5.1.1 Increasing demand for accurate dosing and longitudinal health tracking to sustain market growth
10.5.2 BODY TEMPERATURE MONITORING
10.5.2.1 Increasing emphasis on perioperative safety and continuous physiological monitoring to support market growth
10.5.3 CONTINUOUS TEMPERATURE MONITORING
10.5.3.1 Increasing adoption of continuous trend monitoring and connected devices to expand market growth
10.5.4 WEARABLE WEIGHT & TEMPERATURE MONITORING
10.5.4.1 Increasing adoption of connected health monitoring and wearable technologies to support market growth
10.6 MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORING
10.6.1 SURGICAL MONITORING
10.6.1.1 Increasing focus on anesthesia safety and integrated surgical monitoring to sustain market growth
10.6.2 CRITICAL CARE MONITORING
10.6.2.1 Increasing demand for advanced ICU monitoring and centralized patient surveillance to support market growth
10.6.3 EMERGENCY MONITORING
10.6.3.1 Increasing demand for rapid response monitoring and portable emergency-care solutions to drive market growth
10.6.4 RECOVERY MONITORING
10.6.4.1 Increasing focus on post-anesthetic safety and continuous recovery monitoring to support market growth
10.7 OTHER TARGET AREAS
11 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY ANIMAL TYPE
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 COMPANION ANIMALS
11.2.1 DOGS
11.2.1.1 Large dog population and expanding advanced-care applications to support market growth
11.2.2 CATS
11.2.2.1 Increasing feline ownership and specialized monitoring requirements to support market growth
11.2.3 HORSES
11.2.3.1 High-value equine procedures and specialized monitoring requirements to support market growth
11.2.4 OTHER COMPANION ANIMALS
11.3 LIVESTOCK
11.3.1 CATTLE
11.3.1.1 Large cattle population and AI-enabled herd monitoring solutions to support market growth
11.3.2 PIGS
11.3.2.1 Increasing focus on herd health surveillance and automated disease detection to support market growth
11.3.3 POULTRY
11.3.3.1 Increasing adoption of automated flock monitoring and precision-production technologies to support market growth
11.3.4 OTHER LIVESTOCK ANIMALS
12 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 WIRED MONITORING SYSTEMS
12.2.1 STABLE CONNECTIVITY AND ESTABLISHED CLINICAL WORKFLOWS TO SUSTAIN WIRED MONITORING ADOPTION
12.3 WIRELESS MONITORING SYSTEMS
12.3.1 INCREASING NEED FOR MOBILITY AND CONNECTED PATIENT SURVEILLANCE TO DRIVE WIRELESS MONITORING DEMAND
12.4 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING
12.4.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF CONNECTED HEALTH PLATFORMS AND LONGITUDINAL MONITORING TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
12.5 WEARABLE MONITORING TECHNOLOGY
12.5.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF CONTINUOUS BIOSENSING AND LESS RESTRICTIVE MONITORING SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
12.6 POINT-OF-CARE MONITORING
12.6.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR RAPID ASSESSMENT AND PORTABLE MONITORING SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 VETERINARY GENERAL PRACTICE
13.2.1 INCREASING PRACTICE MODERNIZATION AND ROUTINE CARE VOLUMES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13.3 ER/URGENT CARE
13.3.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR EMERGENCY RESPONSE CAPABILITIES AND CONTINUOUS CRITICAL MONITORING TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13.4 SPECIALTY CENTERS
13.4.1 INCREASING SPECIALTY-CARE DEMAND AND ADVANCED MONITORING ADOPTION TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13.5 OTHER END USERS
14 VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 NORTH AMERICA
14.2.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICA
14.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT, BY TYPE, 2024-2031
14.2.3 US
14.2.3.1 Large pet-owning base and advanced specialty infrastructure to sustain market leadership
14.2.4 CANADA
14.2.4.1 High pet ownership and need for accessible veterinary care to support adoption
14.3 EUROPE
14.3.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE
14.3.2 EUROPE: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT,BY TYPE, 2024-2031
14.3.3 GERMANY
14.3.3.1 Large veterinary workforce and dual companion-animal and livestock demand to support market leadership
14.3.4 UK
14.3.4.1 Corporate practice expansion and strong referral networks to support market growth
14.3.5 FRANCE
14.3.5.1 Extensive veterinary network and specialty care development to drive market
14.3.6 ITALY
14.3.6.1 Expanding companion-animal care and livestock monitoring applications to support market growth
14.3.7 SPAIN
14.3.7.1 Strong livestock production and growing urban pet care to support market expansion
14.3.8 NORWAY
14.3.8.1 High companion-animal ownership and strong animal healthcare standards to support market growth
14.3.9 DENMARK
14.3.9.1 Strong livestock base and advanced veterinary standards to support market growth
14.3.10 REST OF EUROPE
14.4 ASIA PACIFIC
14.4.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR ASIA PACIFIC
14.4.2 ASIA PACIFIC: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT, BY TYPE, 2024-2031
14.4.3 CHINA
14.4.3.1 Domestic manufacturing, urban pet care, and livestock modernization to drive market
14.4.4 JAPAN
14.4.4.1 Aging pet population and high clinical standards to support market growth
14.4.5 INDIA
14.4.5.1 Expanding animal-health infrastructure and need for portable equipment to support market growth
14.4.6 AUSTRALIA
14.4.6.1 High pet ownership and demand for connected veterinary care to support market growth
14.4.7 SOUTH KOREA
14.4.7.1 Rising pet ownership and digital adoption to support market growth
14.4.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
14.5 LATIN AMERICA
14.5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA
14.5.2 LATIN AMERICA: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT, BY TYPE, 2024-2031
14.5.3 BRAZIL
14.5.3.1 Large livestock base and expanding urban pet care to support market leadership
14.5.4 MEXICO
14.5.4.1 Veterinary-access expansion and livestock biosecurity to support market growth
14.5.5 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: VOLUME ANALYSIS OF VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT, BY TYPE, 2024-2031
14.6.3 GCC COUNTRIES
14.6.3.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
14.6.3.1.1 Food security investment and specialized animal care to support market growth
14.6.3.2 United Arab Emirates
14.6.3.2.1 Advanced veterinary infrastructure and premium animal care to drive market
14.6.3.3 Rest of GCC countries
14.6.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
15.1 OVERVIEW
15.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026
15.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY MARKET PLAYERS
15.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025
15.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
15.4.1 GLOBAL: VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
15.4.1.1 US: Veterinary monitoring equipment market share analysis, 2025
15.4.1.2 Europe: Veterinary monitoring equipment market share analysis, 2025
15.5 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
15.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
15.6.1 STARS
15.6.2 EMERGING LEADERS
15.6.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
15.6.4 PARTICIPANTS
15.6.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
15.6.5.1 Company footprint
15.6.5.2 Region footprint
15.6.5.3 Type footprint
15.6.5.4 Target area footprint
15.6.5.5 Animal type footprint
15.6.5.6 Technology footprint
15.6.5.7 End user footprint
15.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
15.7.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
15.7.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
15.7.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
15.7.4 STARTING BLOCKS
15.7.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
15.7.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
15.7.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
15.8 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
15.8.1 FINANCIAL METRICS
15.8.2 COMPANY VALUATION
15.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
15.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
15.9.2 DEALS
15.9.3 EXPANSIONS
15.9.4 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
16 COMPANY PROFILES
16.1 KEY PLAYERS
16.1.1 MIDMARK CORPORATION
16.1.1.1 Business overview
16.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.1.3 Recent developments
16.1.1.3.1 Product launches
16.1.1.4 Analyst's view
16.1.1.4.1 Key strengths
16.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.2 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
16.1.2.1 Business overview
16.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.2.3 Recent developments
16.1.2.3.1 Product launches
16.1.2.3.2 Expansions
16.1.2.4 Analyst's view
16.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths
16.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats
16.1.3 COVETRUS, INC.
16.1.3.1 Business overview
16.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.3.3 Recent developments
16.1.3.3.1 Deals
16.1.3.3.2 Expansions
16.1.3.4 Analyst's view
16.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths
16.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats
16.1.4 SUNTECH MEDICAL, INC.
16.1.4.1 Business overview
16.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.4.3 Recent developments
16.1.4.3.1 Product launches
16.1.4.3.2 Expansions
16.1.4.4 Analyst's view
16.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths
16.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats
16.1.5 LEADING EDGE VETERINARY EQUIPMENT
16.1.5.1 Business overview
16.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.5.3 Analyst's view
16.1.5.3.1 Key Strengths
16.1.5.3.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.5.3.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats
16.1.6 EICKEMEYER VETERINARY EQUIPMENT LTD.
16.1.6.1 Business overview
16.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.7 NONIN MEDICAL, INC.
16.1.7.1 Business overview
16.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.7.3 Recent developments
16.1.7.3.1 Deals
16.1.8 DIGICARE BIOMEDICAL
16.1.8.1 Business overview
16.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.9 BIONET CO., LTD.
16.1.9.1 Business overview
16.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.9.3 Recent developments
16.1.9.3.1 Other developments
16.1.10 EDAN INSTRUMENTS, INC.
16.1.10.1 Business overview
16.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.10.3 Recent developments
16.1.10.3.1 Expansions
16.1.11 SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
16.1.11.1 Business overview
16.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.11.3 Recent developments
16.1.11.3.1 Expansions
16.1.12 GUANGDONG BIOLIGHT MEDITECH CO., LTD.
16.1.12.1 Business overview
16.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.13 VETLAND MEDICAL SALES & SERVICES, LLC
16.1.13.1 Business overview
16.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.14 BURTONS MEDICAL EQUIPMENT LTD.
16.1.14.1 Business overview
16.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.14.3 Recent developments
16.1.14.3.1 Deals
16.1.15 AVANTE ANIMAL HEALTH
16.1.15.1 Business overview
16.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.2 OTHER PLAYERS
16.2.1 SINO-HERO
16.2.2 DISPOMED LTD.
16.2.3 BMV ANIMAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
16.2.4 SHENZHEN MED-LINK ELECTRONICS TECH CO., LTD.
16.2.5 VETSPECS, INC.
16.2.6 CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
16.2.7 INFINIUM MEDICAL, INC.
16.2.8 DEXTRONIX, INC.
16.2.9 MASIMO CORPORATION
16.2.10 MEDTRONIC
16.2.11 ICU MEDICAL, INC.
17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
17.1 RESEARCH DATA
17.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
17.1.1.1 Key secondary sources
17.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
17.1.2.1 Primary sources
17.1.2.2 Key data from primary sources
17.1.2.3 Key industry insights
17.1.2.4 Breakdown of primaries
17.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
17.2.1 APPROACH 1: COMPANY REVENUE ANALYSIS APPROACH
17.2.2 APPROACH 2: CUSTOMER-BASED MARKET ESTIMATION
17.2.3 APPROACH 3: TOP-DOWN APPROACH
17.2.4 APPROACH 4: BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
17.2.5 APPROACH 5: PRIMARY INTERVIEWS
17.2.6 APPROACH 6: DEMAND-SIDE APPROACH
17.2.7 APPROACH 7: VOLUME DATA ANALYSIS
17.3 DATA TRIANGULATION AND MARKET BREAKDOWN
17.4 MARKET SHARE ASSESSMENT
17.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
17.5.1 GROWTH RATE ASSUMPTIONS
17.6 RISK ASSESSMENT
17.7 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
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