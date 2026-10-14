Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2033 Carbon Capture And Food Demand Drive $6.8 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capture and reuse technologies, efficient storage and transport, and expansion in emerging food, beverage, healthcare and EOR markets offer growth opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial carbon dioxide market is projected to reach approximately USD 5.4 billion in 2026 and expand to USD 6.8 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.40% during the forecast period, according to the report. Market growth is supported by rising demand across food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals, construction, healthcare, metals, plastics, and other industrial sectors.

Carbon dioxide is widely used for beverage carbonation, food preservation, refrigeration, freezing, fire suppression, chemical manufacturing, medical procedures, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Increasing consumption of packaged foods, soft drinks, and ready-to-eat products is strengthening demand from food processing and beverage manufacturers. At the same time, ongoing energy exploration and the need to improve output from mature oil reservoirs are supporting greater adoption of carbon dioxide-based EOR techniques.

Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities

The food and beverage industry remains a major contributor to industrial carbon dioxide market growth. Expanding urban populations, changing consumer preferences, and higher disposable income are increasing demand for carbonated beverages, packaged foods, and cold chain services. The growing use of dry ice in e-commerce food delivery, pharmaceutical distribution, and temperature-controlled medical shipments is also creating new revenue opportunities for industrial gas suppliers.

Demand from the medical and pharmaceutical sector is rising alongside investments in healthcare infrastructure. Carbon dioxide is used in laparoscopic surgery, cryotherapy, sterilization, and other clinical and manufacturing applications. Industrial expansion in emerging economies is generating additional demand from chemical, metal, rubber, plastic, and building & construction operations.

Carbon capture and utilization represents a significant opportunity for market participants. Manufacturers are investing in technologies that capture, purify, and reuse carbon dioxide emissions as industrial inputs. These investments support emissions reduction initiatives while improving resource efficiency and supply availability. Advances in cryogenic tanks, gas cylinders, pipelines, and logistics systems are also helping suppliers improve storage, transportation, and distribution across longer distances.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds a prominent position in the global industrial carbon dioxide market, supported by established gas processing infrastructure, significant oil and gas activity, and investment in EOR and carbon capture projects. Europe also represents an important market as environmental regulations and corporate sustainability targets encourage the adoption of carbon capture, purification, and reuse technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record substantial growth during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, infrastructure investment, and the expansion of food processing and beverage manufacturing are increasing consumption across China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Latin America is experiencing moderate growth as oil exploration and food and beverage production expand. The Middle East & Africa is also gaining importance due to increasing energy production and broader industrial development.

Competitive Landscape

Leading industrial carbon dioxide companies are focused on expanding production capacity, strengthening regional distribution networks, improving supply reliability, and investing in advanced gas capture and processing technologies. Key market participants identified in the report include:



Linde Group

Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co.

Bristol Gases

Dubai Industrial Gases

Mohsin Hiader LLC

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Matheson Tri Gas Inc.

SICGIL India Limited

Air Products and Chemicals Ltd.

Air Water Inc.

Buzwair Industrial Gases

Continental Carbonic Products

Cosmo Engineering

Gulf Crypo Iwatani Corporation

Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Segmentation

By Source:



Natural Gas Processing

Ammonia Plant

Ethanol Plant Others

By Application:



EOR

Ammonia Synthesis

Carbonation

Shielding and Inert Gas

Dry Ice Others

By End Use:



Food and Beverages

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Building & Construction

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Metal Industry

Rubber & Plastic Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

The industrial carbon dioxide market outlook remains positive as end-use industries pursue operational efficiency, secure reliable gas supplies, and adopt captured and recycled carbon dioxide. Continued investment in production, purification, storage, and transportation infrastructure is expected to support stable global market expansion through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Natural Gas Processing

3.1.2. Ammonia Plant

3.1.3. Ethanol Plant

3.1.4. Others

3.2. Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. EOR

3.2.2. Ammonia Synthesis

3.2.3. Carbonation

3.2.4. Shielding and Inert gas

3.2.5. Dry Ice

3.2.6. Others

3.3. Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Food and Beverages

3.3.2. Oil & Gas

3.3.3. Chemical

3.3.4. Building & Construction

3.3.5. Medical & Pharmaceutical

3.3.6. Metal Industry

3.3.7. Rubber & plastic

3.3.8. Others

3.4. Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Natural Gas Processing

4.1.2. Ammonia Plant

4.1.3. Ethanol Plant

4.1.4. Others

4.2. North America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. EOR

4.2.2. Ammonia Synthesis

4.2.3. Carbonation

4.2.4. Shielding and Inert gas

4.2.5. Dry Ice

4.2.6. Others

4.3. North America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. Food and Beverages

4.3.2. Oil & Gas

4.3.3. Chemical

4.3.4. Building & Construction

4.3.5. Medical & Pharmaceutical

4.3.6. Metal Industry

4.3.7. Rubber & plastic

4.3.8. Others

4.4. North America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.4.1. U.S. Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

4.4.2. U.S. Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

4.4.3. U.S. Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

4.4.4. Canada Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

4.4.5. Canada Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

4.4.6. Canada Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

4.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Natural Gas Processing

5.1.2. Ammonia Plant

5.1.3. Ethanol Plant

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Europe Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. EOR

5.2.2. Ammonia Synthesis

5.2.3. Carbonation

5.2.4. Shielding and Inert gas

5.2.5. Dry Ice

5.2.6. Others

5.3. Europe Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Food and Beverages

5.3.2. Oil & Gas

5.3.3. Chemical

5.3.4. Building & Construction

5.3.5. Medical & Pharmaceutical

5.3.6. Metal Industry

5.3.7. Rubber & plastic

5.3.8. Others

5.4. Europe Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.4.1. Germany Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.2. Germany Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.3. Germany Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

5.4.4. Italy Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.5. Italy Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.6. Italy Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

5.4.7. France Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.8. France Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.9. France Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

5.4.10. U.K. Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.11. U.K. Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.12. U.K. Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

5.4.13. Spain Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.14. Spain Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.15. Spain Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

5.4.16. Russia Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.17. Russia Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.18. Russia Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

5.4.19. Rest of Europe Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.20. Rest of Europe Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.21. Rest of Europe Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

5.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Natural Gas Processing

6.1.2. Ammonia Plant

6.1.3. Ethanol Plant

6.1.4. Others

6.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. EOR

6.2.2. Ammonia Synthesis

6.2.3. Carbonation

6.2.4. Shielding and Inert gas

6.2.5. Dry Ice

6.2.6. Others

6.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. Food and Beverages

6.3.2. Oil & Gas

6.3.3. Chemical

6.3.4. Building & Construction

6.3.5. Medical & Pharmaceutical

6.3.6. Metal Industry

6.3.7. Rubber & plastic

6.3.8. Others

6.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.4.1. China Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.2. China Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.3. China Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

6.4.4. Japan Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.5. Japan Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.6. Japan Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

6.4.7. South Korea Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.8. South Korea Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.9. South Korea Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

6.4.10. India Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.11. India Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.12. India Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

6.4.13. Southeast Asia Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.14. Southeast Asia Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.15. Southeast Asia Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

6.4.16. Rest of SAO Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.17. Rest of SAO Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.18. Rest of SAO Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

6.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Natural Gas Processing

7.1.2. Ammonia Plant

7.1.3. Ethanol Plant

7.1.4. Others

7.2. Latin America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. EOR

7.2.2. Ammonia Synthesis

7.2.3. Carbonation

7.2.4. Shielding and Inert gas

7.2.5. Dry Ice

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Latin America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Food and Beverages

7.3.2. Oil & Gas

7.3.3. Chemical

7.3.4. Building & Construction

7.3.5. Medical & Pharmaceutical

7.3.6. Metal Industry

7.3.7. Rubber & plastic

7.3.8. Others

7.4. Latin America Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.4.1. Brazil Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

7.4.2. Brazil Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.4.3. Brazil Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

7.4.4. Mexico Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

7.4.5. Mexico Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.4.6. Mexico Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

7.4.7. Argentina Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

7.4.8. Argentina Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.4.9. Argentina Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

7.4.10. Rest of LATAM Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

7.4.11. Rest of LATAM Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.4.12. Rest of LATAM Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

7.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Natural Gas Processing

8.1.2. Ammonia Plant

8.1.3. Ethanol Plant

8.1.4. Others

8.2. Middle East & Africa Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. EOR

8.2.2. Ammonia Synthesis

8.2.3. Carbonation

8.2.4. Shielding and Inert gas

8.2.5. Dry Ice

8.2.6. Others

8.3. Middle East & Africa Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. Food and Beverages

8.3.2. Oil & Gas

8.3.3. Chemical

8.3.4. Building & Construction

8.3.5. Medical & Pharmaceutical

8.3.6. Metal Industry

8.3.7. Rubber & plastic

8.3.8. Others

8.4. Middle East & Africa Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.4.1. GCC Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.2. GCC Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.3. GCC Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

8.4.4. South Africa Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.5. South Africa Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.6. South Africa Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

8.4.7. Egypt Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.8. Egypt Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.9. Egypt Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

8.4.10. Nigeria Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.11. Nigeria Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.12. Nigeria Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

8.4.13. Rest of Middle East Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.14. Rest of Middle East Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.15. Rest of Middle East Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook, by End Use, 2020-2033

8.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Linde Group

9.4.1.1. Company Overview

9.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.1.3. Financial Overview

9.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.2. Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co.

9.4.3. Bristol Gases

9.4.4. Dubai Industrial Gases

9.4.5. Mohsin Hiader LLC

9.4.6. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

9.4.7. Matheson Tri Gas Inc.

9.4.8. SICGIL India Limited

9.4.9. Air Products and Chemicals Ltd.

9.4.10. Air Water Inc.

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



Linde Group

Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co.

Bristol Gases

Dubai Industrial Gases

Mohsin Hiader LLC

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Matheson Tri Gas Inc.

SICGIL India Limited

Air Products and Chemicals Ltd.

Air Water Inc.

Buzwair Industrial Gases

Continental carbonic products

Cosmo Engineering

Gulf Crypo Iwatani corporation

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