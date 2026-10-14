Global Sports Retailing Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast To 2029 Equipment And Asia-Pacific Drive New Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sports Retailing to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive analysis of the global sports retailing market, examining sector performance, category trends, regional growth opportunities and the competitive landscape. It also presents market forecasts through 2029, enabling retailers, brands, investors and other industry stakeholders to assess future prospects and make informed strategic decisions.
Global sports retailing growth is expected to peak in 2025 before moderating during the remainder of the forecast period. The analysis explores the market drivers supporting expansion as well as the inhibitors that could limit performance. By evaluating these factors alongside category, regional and pricing dynamics, the report offers a clear view of how the sector is likely to develop through 2029.
Key Sports Retailing Market Insights
- Market growth is forecast to reach its highest level in 2025 before easing over the following years. Sports equipment is expected to outperform sportswear, highlighting a significant category opportunity for retailers and brands. Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are set to lead regional growth, supported by stronger market development prospects. Lululemon and Adidas emerged as leading performers in 2025, gaining ground at the expense of Nike. Market forecasts are segmented by region, product category and price positioning to support detailed commercial planning.
Regional Market Analysis
The report assesses growth prospects across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. This regional analysis enables readers to compare market performance, identify areas with stronger potential and understand how growth trajectories vary across major international markets.
Particular attention is given to Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, which are expected to lead global sports retailing growth. The coverage helps businesses evaluate where expansion opportunities may be most attractive while also providing context on established markets in Europe and the Americas.
Category and Price Positioning
Detailed category analysis examines the outlook for sports equipment and sportswear. With sports equipment forecast to outperform sportswear, the report helps industry participants identify potential shifts in consumer spending and refine category strategies accordingly. Price positioning analysis also supports decisions relating to assortment planning, brand portfolios and market targeting.
Competitive Landscape
The report benchmarks the top 10 sports retailers, providing insight into their relative market positions and competitive performance. It highlights the progress made by Lululemon and Adidas in 2025 and considers how these gains affected Nike. This assessment gives readers a stronger understanding of the companies shaping the global sports retailing market and the competitive pressures influencing future development.
Reasons to Access the Report
- Obtain global sports retailing market insights and forecasts through 2029. Review market breakdowns by region, category and price positioning. Understand the principal drivers and inhibitors affecting market growth. Compare prospects across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Benchmark the top 10 retailers and evaluate changes in competitive positioning. Use market intelligence to support expansion plans, category investment and long-term strategy.
Combining forecasts, regional comparisons, category analysis and retailer benchmarking, the report provides actionable intelligence for organizations seeking to strengthen their position in the global sports retailing market through 2029.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Sports Retailing to 2029 Executive Summary Key Trends in Global Sports Retailing Global Sports Retailing Drivers Global Sports Retailing Inhibitors Key Trend: Retailers targeting niche audiences for growth Key Trend: Experiential and community-led sports retailing Key Trend: Blended supply strategies will alleviate risk Strategies for Success in Global Sports Retailing Market Size and Forecasts to 2029 Global Sports Retailing, five year growth 2019-2029 Global Sports Retailing Size, 2019-2029 Regional Performance and Forecasts to 2029 Global Sports Retailing by Regional Share, 2019-2029 Global Sports Retailing by Region Growth, 2019-2029 Top 10 Sports Retailing Markets by Value, 2019, 2025 & 2029 Fastest Growing Sports Retailing Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2025-2029 Category Performance and Forecasts to 2029 Global Sports Retailing by Category Share, 2019-2029 Global Sports Retailing Categories Competitive Landscape Market Shares of Top 10 Global Sports Retailers, 2023-2025e Retailers in Focus: Decathlon Retailers in Focus: Intersport Retailers in Focus: JD Sports Retailer Profiles: Dick's Sporting Goods & Sports Direct Methodology, Definitions & Contacts
List of Figures [14]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Decathlon Nike Intersport Dick's Sporting Goods Adidas Lululemon JD Sports Academy Sports + Outdoors Anta Sport 2000 Sports Direct
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