WORLD SERIES OF ARMWRESTLING RETURNS TO SAN DIEGO HARLEY-DAVIDSON FOR HIGH-STAKES 2026 CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

World Series of Armwrestling

Top ArmWrestling Athletes Head to San Diego Harley-Davidson November 7th for the Season Finale with $175,000 in cash and prizes.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After a thrilling season of competition featuring some of the top athletes in the sport, the World Series of Armwrestling (WSA) is gearing up for its highly anticipated 2026 Championship Finals on Saturday, November 7,at San Diego Harley-Davidson.The championship will bring together top competitors for an intense showdown of strength, skill, and determination as they battle for titles and bragging rights. With more than $175,000 in cash and prizes, the World Series of Armwrestling continues to raise the stakes and provide a competitive stage for established champions and rising talent alike.“It's been one hell of a year,” said Gregg Sharp, CEO of the World Series of Armwrestling.“We've seen some of the top athletes in the armwrestling community go head-to-head, and every year the competition gets better, stronger, and more intense. The level of talent and dedication these athletes bring to the table is incredible. We're proud of how far this competition has come, and we're ready to close out the season with one unforgettable Finals in San Diego.”Since its launch in 2022, the World Series of Armwrestling has continued to build momentum, bringing together competitors and fans through regional qualifying events and championship competition. The series celebrates notonly the strength and athleticism of its competitors but also the passion, personalities, and rivalries that make armwrestling such a compelling sport.For fans unable to attend in person, the 2026 Championship Finals will be livestreamed on RAYD8, bringing the action to viewers across the country. Fans can tune in to on November 7th to experience the excitement as it unfolds.2026 CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS: EVENT INFORMATIONLocation: San Diego Harley-Davidson4645 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117Friday, November 6th 2026: Official Weigh-Ins5:00 PM–8:00 PM at San Diego Harley-DavidsonSaturday, November 7th 2026: Championship FinalsLocation: San Diego Harley-Davidson9:00 AM–12:00 PM: Athlete Weigh-Ins12:00 PM: Doors Open1:00 PM–6:00 PM: Championship Competition6:00 PM–7:00 PM: Class Winner Awards9:00 PM onward: After-Party (end time TBD)Live Streaming:Watch the Finals live by visiting on the day of the event.For additional information or to Contact Gregg SharpVisit

Melissa Camacho

World Series of ArmWrestling

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WORLD SERIES OF ARMWRESTLING RETURNS TO SAN DIEGO HARLEY-DAVIDSON FOR HIGH-STAKES 2026 CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS News Provided By Ready, Set, Go Distribution October 14, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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