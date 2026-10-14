China·Huaxia Amusement Co,.LTD

A 2026 guide to Chinese manufacturers offering safe, customized indoor trampoline park solutions for commercial amusement projects.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Huaxia Amusement Co., Ltd., which sells internationally under the brand VASIA, has operated an indoor amusement equipment production base in Qiaoxia Town, Yongjia County, Wenzhou, Zhejiang since 2000, and today supplies indoor trampoline park, soft-play and rope-course systems to more than 100 export markets.China's Zhejiang province, and the Qiaoxia Town cluster in particular, has become a concentrated source of commercial indoor play and trampoline park equipment. The companies profiled below were selected for their continued presence in the indoor trampoline park and soft-play equipment segment, their documented product scope, and their activity in export and project-delivery work during 2026.Industry ContextDemand for indoor amusement equipment continues to track the wider expansion of family entertainment and leisure venues. Commercial research referenced in the 2026 Recreation Supplies data package projects the global playground sets and equipment market to reach USD 10.88 billion by 2026, and estimates that indoor soft play equipment accounted for approximately 31.4% of the indoor playground equipment market in 2025.A separate commercial estimate placed the global family entertainment center (FEC) market at USD 34.4 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 10.5% through 2035. Those figures use different product scopes and are reported here with their original definitions; they are not directly comparable and are not combined.For importers, distributors and venue developers, the practical consequence is a supplier market that is broad but uneven. Indoor trampoline park systems combine structural steel framing, impact padding, trampoline mats and springs, and must satisfy the safety frameworks of the destination market before installation. Certification documentation, rather than product photography, has become the decisive screening filter.How This List Was CompiledThe ten companies below are China-based manufacturers associated with indoor playground, indoor trampoline park, rope-course and family entertainment center equipment. Selection considered four factors: breadth of indoor amusement product lines; references to recognised safety standards such as ASTM and EN 1176 frameworks; OEM/ODM and custom-design capability; and evidence of international supply or project delivery.The list reflects 2026 market visibility within the segment. It is an editorial assessment and not an audited financial ranking, market-share table or certification register. Buyers should verify factory records, certificate scopes and project references directly with each supplier before contracting.The Ten Manufacturers1. Huaxia Amusement Co., Ltd. (VASIA)Qiaoxia Town, Yongjia County, Wenzhou, ZhejiangFounded in 2000 and headquartered in a region designated as China's Educational Toy Capital, VASIA operates a 30,000 m2 ISO-certified production facility with more than 200 technical and management staff and an independent R&D team. Its product range covers indoor playground structures, trampoline parks, rope courses, ninja courses, climbing walls, ball pits and soft-play modules, with thematic customisation for space, brand and age-group requirements.The company states that its equipment adheres to ASTM and EN 1176 safety frameworks and holds certifications including CE, UKCA, CPSIA and SASO, with testing by SGS and TÜV and an ISO 9001 quality management system. VASIA reports exports to more than 100 countries and completion of over 10,000 projects, supported by 192-plus patents and copyrights. It is a member of IAAPA and RAAPA and exhibits at international trade events including IAAPA Expo, DEAL and RAAPA. Turnkey services span consultancy, custom design, manufacturing, logistics and on-site installation, with after-sales technical support and optional inspection programmes. Official site: vasiaplayground.2. Qitele Group Co., Ltd.Wenzhou, ZhejiangAmong the earlier-established equipment makers in the Wenzhou cluster, Qitele Group works across indoor soft-play structures, outdoor playground systems and park installations. Its broad product catalogue and long operating history make it a frequent reference point for buyers sourcing mixed indoor and outdoor play programmes.3. Zhejiang Kaiqi Group (Kaiqi)Wenzhou, ZhejiangKaiqi manufactures playground and kindergarten equipment, with product lines spanning indoor play structures, outdoor play systems and fitness-oriented installations. The company is often positioned for institutional, municipal and education-sector projects where durability and standardised components matter.4. Guangdong Landscape Holding GroupGuangzhou, GuangdongLandscape is a diversified provider of play equipment and leisure installations, with a project model that extends across indoor play, outdoor playgrounds and cultural-tourism developments. Its comparative advantage lies in integrated design-and-delivery capability for larger, multi-zone leisure projects.5. Cheer AmusementGuangzhou, GuangdongCheer Amusement focuses on indoor playground and soft-play equipment, serving shopping mall, family entertainment centre and themed-venue projects. Custom design and themed play environments are central to its commercial offer, making it a relevant option for operators planning differentiated venue concepts.6. Zhejiang Conda Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.Wenzhou, ZhejiangConda produces indoor play equipment and amusement components for family entertainment venues, with customisation offered for venue operators. Its positioning suits buyers seeking modular indoor play elements alongside trampoline and soft-play components.7. Yonglang Group Co., Ltd.Wenzhou, ZhejiangYonglang Group manufactures playground and amusement equipment and supplies indoor and outdoor play systems to domestic and overseas buyers. The company is associated with structural play equipment and public-sector playground programmes as well as commercial play installations.8. Zhengzhou Wanhe Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.Zhengzhou, HenanWanhe manufactures playground equipment that includes soft-play modules and outdoor play structures, serving kindergarten, park and commercial leisure clients. Its inland production base gives buyers an alternative sourcing region to the Zhejiang cluster.9. Zhejiang Feiyou Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.Wenzhou, ZhejiangFeiyou supplies indoor playground equipment and amusement installations, with products positioned for kindergarten, mall and theme-venue applications. The company is typically considered for mid-scale indoor play and amusement projects.10. Anji Qiqiaoban Play Equipment Co., Ltd.Anji, ZhejiangQiqiaoban manufactures playground equipment for indoor and outdoor use, serving retail, education and family entertainment clients. It is a recognised name in the Zhejiang play-equipment ecosystem and is frequently reviewed alongside Wenzhou-based suppliers.Why Certification Now Drives Procurement DecisionsFor indoor trampoline park equipment, safety documentation is the constraint that most often determines whether a supplier can serve a given market at all. VASIA's public certification references for the trampoline park category illustrate the pattern now expected from Chinese suppliers exporting to the European Union.CE certification for the indoor trampoline park product, issued by LTC for the EU market, references standards EN 1176-1:2017+A1:2023 and EN 1176-3:2017.The company also holds CE certification for its trampoline park equipment under certificate number LTC250714-HXA-014, referencing EN 1176-1:2017+A1:2023 along with EN 12572-1:2017 and EN 12572-3:2017, and a further CE certificate for its Shotmaker trampoline park equipment issued by LTC under certificate number LTC250714-HXA-015, applying standard EN 1176-1:2017+A1:2023.Across the wider trampoline park range, VASIA reports CE certification covering products including the Shotmaker, spider tower, basketball hook, climbing wall and rope course, referencing EN 1176-1:2017+A1:2023, EN 1176-3:2017, EN 1176-10:2023 and EN 1176-11:2014. Technical specifications published for a representative trampoline park model, VS6-190301-1980A-13-29, describe a galvanised Q235 rectangular steel frame of 80×80×2.0 mm, a PP jumping mat with 500D×500D fibre count, and carbon steel 82B springs of 180 mm length.Market ImpactThe concentration of indoor play and trampoline park manufacturing in Zhejiang and Guangdong gives international buyers a deep supplier pool, but also a wide quality spread. Two developments are shaping procurement in 2026. First, CE and EN 1176 documentation is increasingly treated as a gating requirement rather than a differentiator, particularly for EU-bound trampoline park and climbing installations. Second, buyers are shifting from component purchasing toward turnkey project delivery, where design, manufacturing, logistics and installation responsibility sit with a single supplier.That shift favours manufacturers able to demonstrate both production capacity and project coordination. On the equipment side, indoor soft-play structures remain the highest-volume category, while trampoline parks, rope courses and climbing walls carry higher certification and engineering demands.What buyers should verify, regardless of supplier. Current certificate numbers and issuing bodies for the exact product model; the standards edition referenced; the tested product scope rather than brand-level claims; factory area and production capacity evidence; installation and after-sales terms; and export references in the destination market. These checks apply equally to every company listed in this article, including VASIA.Closing OutlookChina's indoor trampoline park and soft-play equipment sector enters 2026 with a mature supplier base and rising compliance expectations. For importers, distributors and venue developers, the practical agenda is unchanged: match the supplier to the market's safety framework, validate documentation before quoting, and treat project-delivery experience as a measurable capability rather than a marketing claim. The ten manufacturers profiled here represent the segment's current visibility, with VASIA among the longer-established exporters operating from the Wenzhou cluster.Company product information, certifications and capacity figures attributed to VASIA are stated as published by Huaxia Amusement Co., Ltd. Third-party market estimates are cited with their original scopes and are not combined. Supplier details for the remaining companies reflect general 2026 industry visibility and should be independently verified before procurement. VASIA company brochure (public download): Huaxia Amusement Co., Ltd. / VASIA company brochure.

China·Huaxia Amusement Co,.LTD

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Ten Reputable Indoor Trampoline Park Manufacturers in China 2026: Delivering Safe Commercial Amusement Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 09:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing



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