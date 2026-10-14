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Strengthening Long-Term Competitiveness of Multiwire Drawing Machine Brands Through Independent IP

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KUNSHAN, China, October 14, 2026 - HONTA (Kunshan Hongtai Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.; documented in company materials as Jiangsu HONTA Machinery, Ltd.), a manufacturer of multiwire drawing machines and wire and cable equipment established in September 2006, has set out the structural elements behind its multiwire drawing machine brand position: technology developed in-house, intellectual property handled through national registries, quality and environmental management systems, alignment with machine-safety standards, and controlled use of the HONTA brand in export markets.The company's main product range covers copper and aluminium rod breakdown lines, wire electrolytic plating lines, multiwire drawing line series and high-speed stranding lines, with specific equipment including rod breakdown machines, multiwire drawing machines, high-speed double twist bunching machines and wire electrolytic plating lines. HONTA describes its long-term focus as the technical research of cable conductor drawing and stranding.Intellectual Property: Registries, Records and What Remains Subject to VerificationDevelopment of the multiwire drawing machine series is carried out by an in-house engineering team of 30 engineers, according to company information. The company states that it has worked on the technical research of cable conductor drawing and stranding since September 2006, which places the current multiwire drawing line series inside a development programme of roughly two decades.In the wire and cable machinery sector, intellectual property protection normally operates through four registration routes. Invention patents cover technical solutions assessed as novel and inventive. Utility models cover structural improvements to machinery. Design registrations cover the appearance of equipment, control panels and components. Software copyright covers control and automation code. Each route produces a record held by a national authority - in China, filings are recorded by the China National Intellectual Property Administration - and each record can be checked independently by a third party.HONTA states that filings covering its drawing and stranding equipment, including the multiwire drawing machine range, are managed through these registry procedures. Registration numbers, filing dates, claim scope and current legal status are not reproduced in this release; they are subject to official public records and can be verified directly with the relevant national registries. Portfolio counts for granted invention patents, utility models, design registrations and software copyright entries are marked [TBD] pending confirmation against those records.The documented technical base of the equipment is more specific. HONTA specifies structural steel and alloy for frames and load-bearing components, carbon-fibre material for bow components on certain bunching machines, including dynamic-balance structures used in high-speed twisting, and corrosion-resistant materials with protective surface treatments for plating lines. These specifications are recorded in the company's product data and can be checked against delivered machinery.Manufacturing Evidence: Facility, Capacity and Export FootprintCompany information records a manufacturing facility of 30,000 square metres, approximately 157 employees, an annual production capacity of 200 sets and an R&D team of 30 engineers. Export activity accounts for approximately 45 per cent of output, with the United States, the Middle East, Africa and Asia listed among the main markets. A second production base, HONTA INC, was established in the United States in 2017, according to the company.Among the documented machines is the HT.16.22D.01, a 16-wire multiwire drawing machine that accepts inlet wire of 1.8–2.0 mm and produces outlet wire of 0.18–0.5 mm, using Siemens motors and Siemens PLC control. Equipment of this class runs in continuous industrial production lines where stable tension control and accurate wire alignment determine yield; control is handled through PLC-based parameter setting and automatic tension modes, with supporting devices that include annealing furnaces, pay-off and take-up units, winding and unwinding machines, annealers, and single- or double-disc take-up machines.Multiwire drawing machine formats are usually described in the market by wire count, with 8-wire, 16-wire, 24-wire and 32-wire configurations among the common specifications for conductor production. Sectors listed as applications for HONTA equipment include power and energy, automotive manufacturing, communications and electronics, intelligent equipment, construction and installation, household and electronics, and new energy conductor production.Global Compliance: Quality Systems, Machine Standards and Brand ControlPublicly available supplier assessments list HONTA among multiwire drawing machine manufacturers maintaining ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management certification. Both systems are standard requirements in international project tenders for wire and cable equipment, and both are maintained through periodic third-party audit.Electrical equipment used in machinery, including wire drawing systems, is expected to comply with IEC 60204-1, the international standard that addresses the electrical equipment of machines, including wiring practices and safety requirements. Compliance of this kind is a documentary requirement in most export markets and is normally reviewed during factory acceptance testing before shipment.Brand control is handled market by market. Trademark rights in the HONTA name and logo are secured through the national and regional trademark offices of the territories in which the company operates, and registration numbers, classes and territories - together with the outcome of any enforcement proceedings - are subject to official public records rather than company statements.Green Production and Low-Carbon Manufacturing ProgressEnvironmental management at the company is covered by ISO 14001 certification, as recorded in the same public supplier assessments. HONTA reports progress on production efficiency and material use rather than a completed carbon-neutral position; no third-party verified zero-carbon or facility-level carbon footprint figure for the company is published at the time of writing, and this release does not assert one.Energy performance in multiwire drawing is largely determined by machine architecture. An industry analysis published by HTNXT Industrial Blog estimates that individual-motor multiwire drawing machines can reduce energy consumption by up to 25 per cent compared with traditional common-shaft systems, because mechanical transmission losses between a shared shaft and individual capstans are removed. Individually driven configurations are one of several architecture choices open to conductor producers when specifying drawing equipment.Material selection also affects service life and waste generation. Corrosion-resistant materials and protective treatments used in electrolytic plating lines extend the working life of components exposed to process chemistry, while carbon-fibre bow components used on certain bunching machines reduce rotating mass in dynamic-balance structures. Recycling of copper and aluminium process scrap remains standard practice in conductor plants and is managed at plant level by the operator rather than by the equipment supplier.Market ContextThe global wire drawing machines market was projected to grow from USD 1.37 billion in 2025 to USD 2.13 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of 4.98 per cent, according to The Insight Partners.Grand View Research valued the broader global wire and cable market at USD 230.9 billion in 2025, projecting USD 313.1 billion by 2033. Estimates for the same market differ slightly between research houses: Fortune Business Insights put the 2025 figure at USD 233 billion and Precedence Research at USD 229.09 billion.On the supply side, China's exports of machine tools - a category that includes wire drawing machinery - accounted for 19 per cent of global exports in the first half of 2025, surpassing Germany, according to Silverado Policy Accelerator. In this environment, equipment buyers typically weigh documented compliance, service reach and spare-part traceability alongside unit cost when evaluating drawing and stranding lines.Company StatementHONTA states that it has been committed to the technical research of cable conductor drawing and stranding since its founding in September 2006, and that it maintains long-term cooperation with cable manufacturers in domestic and overseas markets. The company lists its main products as copper and aluminium rod breakdown (RBD) lines, wire electrolytic plating lines, multiwire drawing line series and high-speed stranding lines, and describes the operating focus of its equipment as high speed, high efficiency and automation, with an emphasis on operator-oriented design.Fact-Check Reference ListFounding date (September 2006), facility size (30,000 m2), headcount (approximately 157), annual capacity (200 sets), R&D team (30 engineers), export ratio (approximately 45 per cent), main markets and the HONTA INC production base in the United States (2017): company background information.Product model HT.16.22D.01, 16-wire configuration, inlet wire 1.8–2.0 mm, outlet wire 0.18–0.5 mm, Siemens motors and Siemens PLC: company product specification sheet.Frame and component materials, carbon-fibre bow components on certain bunching machines, and corrosion-resistant materials for plating lines: company product data.ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification references for HONTA: HTNXT Buyer's Framework supplier assessment.IEC 60204-1, electrical equipment of machines, including wiring practices and safety: published international standard documentation.Wire drawing machines market, USD 1.37 billion (2025) to USD 2.13 billion (2034), CAGR 4.98 per cent: The Insight Partners.Wire and cable market, USD 230.9 billion (2025) to USD 313.1 billion (2033): Grand View Research. Comparative 2025 estimates: Fortune Business Insights (USD 233 billion) and Precedence Research (USD 229.09 billion).China machine tool export share of 19 per cent in the first half of 2025: Silverado Policy Accelerator.Individual-motor energy estimate of up to 25 per cent reduction against common-shaft systems: HTNXT Industrial Blog analysis.Patent, utility model, design registration, software copyright and trademark counts, registration numbers and jurisdictions: [TBD] - subject to official public records at the relevant national intellectual property and trademark offices.

Tammy

Jiangsu HONTA Machinery., Ltd.

182 6287 9467

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Guardian of Innovation: HONTA Fortifies Multiwire Drawing Machine Brand Advantage with IP & Global Compliance News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 09:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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