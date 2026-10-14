Translate.One Named Best AI-Powered Language & Localization Solutions Provider 2026

Translate Named Best AI-Powered Language & Localization Solutions Provider 2026

The recognition in Acquisition International Magazine's 2026 Global Excellence Awards acknowledges Translate's work in the language & localization industry.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Translate, a global leader in technology and multilingual content solutions, has been named Best AI-Powered Language & Localization Solutions Provider 2026 in Acquisition International Magazine's 2026 Global Excellence Awards.According to Acquisition International, the recognition reflects the dedication, innovation, and leadership demonstrated by the Translate team in a highly competitive space.“We're proud to receive this recognition and grateful to our team for the expertise and commitment they bring to our work every day. As we continue to grow, our priority remains helping clients navigate the evolving language landscape with solutions that meet their changing needs,” said Peter Smith, CEO of Translate.Translate provides translation, localization, interpreting, testing, quality assurance, and consulting services to organizations across industries and markets, combining AI-powered technology with human expertise to support multilingual content needs at scale.About TranslateTranslate is a global leader in technology and multilingual content solutions, supporting businesses and organizations as they expand across borders. The company holds multiple ISO certifications, including ISO 9001, 13485, 14001, 17100, 18587, and 27001, underscoring its commitment to quality, security, and sustainability across every project.For more information, visit translate.

Effie Salourou

Translate

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Translate Named Best AI-Powered Language & Localization Solutions Provider 2026 News Provided By Translate LLC October 14, 2026, 09:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.