Karnataka CM Woos Czech Firms, Urges Investments Beyond Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 14 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday urged companies from the Czech Republic to expand their investments beyond Bengaluru to other districts of the state, assuring them of support and highlighting opportunities across several sectors.

“Karnataka will be a long-term partner of the Czech Republic. Czech companies should not limit their investments to Bengaluru but explore opportunities across various districts of Karnataka,” Shivakumar said.

He was speaking during a meeting with a delegation led by Czech Republic Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar said Karnataka was among the leading states in agriculture, forestry, horticulture and floriculture and urged the delegation to consider the state as a potential investment destination.

Highlighting opportunities in the energy sector, the Chief Minister said Karnataka was home to some of the country's largest solar power plants and oldest hydropower facilities. Given the state's substantial energy requirements, there was considerable scope for investment in the sector, he added.

He also invited Czech companies to explore collaboration in automobile components, electric vehicles (EVs), next-generation mobility, testing and specialised manufacturing.

Shivakumar said he had been informed about the Czech delegation's interest in investing in the aerospace sector, adding that such initiatives could open up further avenues for cooperation between Karnataka and the Czech Republic.

The Chief Minister said the Karnataka government was extending support to interested companies through Invest Karnataka, Karnataka Udyog Mitra, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the state's single-window clearance system.

These mechanisms help companies assess suitable locations, understand applicable approval procedures and coordinate with relevant government departments, he said.

“Attracting investments that bring technology, strengthen local industry, create quality employment and support exports is our priority,” Shivakumar said, adding that the Czech business community and CzechTrade could serve as bridges between Czech companies and the Karnataka government.

He also highlighted the role of the Czech Business Incubator, the CzechTrade office in Bengaluru and Czech industrial clusters in fostering business relationships, identifying local partners and helping Czech companies understand investment opportunities in Karnataka.

Describing Bengaluru as one of India's leading centres of technology, research and entrepreneurship, Shivakumar said the city's engineering talent, industrial base and startup ecosystem made Karnataka an attractive platform for Czech companies seeking to expand their operations in India.

He noted that the Czech Republic had considerable expertise in precision engineering, machinery, automobile components, industrial equipment, transport technologies and applied research. These capabilities complemented Karnataka's strengths in manufacturing, aerospace, electronics and technology, he said.

The Chief Minister said cooperation between Karnataka and the Czech Republic could extend beyond trade to include academic collaboration, skill development and research.

Partnerships between Czech technical universities and research institutions and universities and industries in Karnataka could support applied research, skill development and the commercialisation of emerging technologies, he said.

Shivakumar also referred to the Strategic Partnership on Innovation agreed upon by India and the Czech Republic in January 2024, which provides a framework for closer cooperation in research, emerging technologies, industrial innovation and startup linkages.