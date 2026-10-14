'I Have Nothing Left': A Mother's Agony After Children Drown In Bihar Boat Tragedy

At least 14 people died after a boat capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali. The tragedy occurred in Raghopur, where around 25 to 30 people were travelling by boat. 13 children from one family were among the victims, including 3 sisters.

At least 14 people were reported dead after a boat carrying passengers capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district on Monday evening. The tragedy struck the Raghopur area, where children and other passengers were travelling by boat to attend a shradh feast in a neighbouring village. Reports said 13 children from the same family were among those who died, deepening the grief of their relatives. Videos from the Bihar village showed grieving families mourning their loved ones and questioning whether their children could have been saved if their pleas had been heard in time.

#WATCH | Bihar | Bodies of victims who lost their lives in the boat capsize incident in Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district, being taken for cremation.

At least 13 children died in the incident. ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

In #Bihar's #Vaishali #Raghopur, a boat carrying 25 people sank in the Ganga, 3 people rescued, 9 missing.!

13 children on their way to a feast became an offering to the Ganga

Among the deceased, 7 innocent girls from the same family included

The boat was dilapidated, more passengers than capacity, sank due to water ingress

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 14, 2026

The accident took place at around 8.30 pm when a small boat carrying around 25 to 30 people overturned while crossing the river. Several people fell into the water, triggering a rescue operation that continued as teams searched for those still missing.

According to local accounts, the children had travelled to a nearby village to attend a shradh feast, a meal held as part of Hindu rituals following a death. The return journey ended in tragedy when their boat capsized in the Ganga.

Eyewitness Ravi Yadav said the children had gone to the neighbouring village by boat and were returning when the accident happened. He claimed that children were operating the boat themselves, reported Aaj Tak.

The victims were reportedly between six and 18 years old. Three sisters were among those who died, while reports also indicated that 13 children from one family had been lost in the tragedy.

Mother breaks down while hugging Vaishali DM

One of the most heartbreaking moments after the Vaishali boat tragedy was captured when a grieving mother broke down in tears while clinging to District Magistrate Varsha Singh.

The woman, who lost her daughters in the accident, reportedly held on to the DM and sobbed uncontrollably for nearly five minutes. Through her tears, she said her three daughters, one son and her sister-in-law's son had gone to attend a feast, but only one of her sons had survived.

“Now I have nothing left,” she cried, asking the DM how she would feel if the same tragedy had struck her family, according a News18 report. The emotional scene laid bare the devastating loss suffered by families after the boat capsized in the Ganga.

बहुत दुःखद घटना

बिहार के वैशाली में नाव पलटने से 13 लोगो की मृत्य हो गई Arvind Prajapati (@My_Self_AP) October 14, 2026

In Raghopur, the journey across the river is part of everyday life. The area is vulnerable to flooding, and boats are often essential for reaching neighbouring villages. However, the accident has raised serious questions about the safety of boats used for daily transport, particularly when children are aboard.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) took part in the rescue operation and recovered the overturned boat from the river.

An inspection reportedly revealed a large hole in one section of the vessel. Yadav claimed that the government-provided boat was old and in poor condition. Local residents also described it as dilapidated.

Former Raghopur MLA and BJP leader Satish Rai highlighted the area's vulnerability to floods and said the boat had been provided to the village several years earlier.

Overcrowding may also have contributed to the accident, although the precise circumstances will need to be established. Darkness made the rescue operation more difficult, as teams worked to locate people in the river.

Raghopur boat tragedy: 8 members of one family and 5 innocent children from another family lost their lives!

A major tragedy occurred late at night in #Raghopur, #Vaishali district, #Bihar, when a boat capsized in the Ganges River. Several people suffered tragic deaths in the incident.

The accident has devastated two families; eight members of a single family perished, while five innocent children from another family also lost their lives.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 14, 2026

Seven injured people were reported to have been taken for treatment, with reports saying they were referred to Narayan Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna. The search for missing passengers was still under way, according to the information provided.

The tragedy has renewed concerns about the inspection and maintenance of boats in flood-prone areas, where residents may have few alternatives for crossing rivers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the affected families.

In a post shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X, PM Modi described the loss of lives in the Vaishali boat accident as deeply painful. He said his thoughts were with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The PMO announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person. Those injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000 each.

The loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in Vaishali, Bihar, is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 13, 2026

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person.

#WATCH | Bihar | Four children, who were rescued from the boat capsize incident in Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district, recount the incident.

"There were 25 people on the boat, including me. I was rescued by my grandfather," says Ashwini Kumar.

"There was a small hole in the boat through which the water started seeping in. When the boat started going down, more water started coming in. Ultimately, it capsized. Those who could not get off the boat on time, could not survive. I held on to the feet of a man; he hoisted me up on his shoulders. He called another man, he gave me a thick branch of a tree to hold on to, he then swam with me and brought me to the shore. That is how I survived..," says Aditya Kumar.

"There were around 20 people on the boat. Suddenly, it started capsizing. There was a hole in the boat. I jumped into the water before it entirely capsized. My grandfather saved me. Others with me drowned," says Abhiraj.

"There was a hole in the boat. So, water started seeping in. One man tried to throw out the water but when we reached a little further, the water started coming in faster. Ultimately, the entire boat was filled with water. It then capsized..," says Ansh.

- ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

#WATCH | Hajipur, Bihar: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a massive search and rescue operation in the Ganga River following the capsizing of an overcrowded boat near Rampur Shyamchand village in the Raghopur constituency late Tuesday evening.

At least 13 children died in the incident.

- ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Tejashwi Yadav expresses grief

Bihar Leader of Opposition and Raghopur MLA Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief over the tragedy on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Yadav said several people had died after the boat capsized while passengers were returning from a meal. He cited reports of 14 bodies being recovered, six people being referred to hospital and three people being safe at the time of his statement.

The varying figures reported during the rescue operation underlined the need for an updated official account of the casualties.

The tragedy has left several families mourning the loss of children and raised urgent questions about transport safety in flood-affected villages. With boats serving as a lifeline for many communities, residents' concerns now centre on whether ageing vessels are being properly maintained and whether adequate precautions are being taken to prevent such disasters.

The rescue operation continued as authorities searched for missing people and worked to establish the full circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)