Pressure Cooker Gasket Tips: How To Stop Leaks And Make Your Rubber Belt Last For Years

A leaking pressure cooker can be frustrating, especially when you're in a hurry to cook. A few simple gasket care tips can help prevent leaks and keep your rubber belt in good condition for months.

Effective And Simple TrickEvery Indian kitchen needs a pressure cooker. The rubber belt often gets loose and leaks water or steam during cooking. Many people keep the gasket in the fridge to fix this issue. You can use a much simpler and highly effective trick instead.

How To Make The Belt Last LongerYou do not need to keep the cooker gasket in the fridge every time. You just need to wash the belt under cold tap water before closing the cooker. You should rub the belt lightly with your fingers and then attach it to the lid.

What Are The BenefitsCold water helps the rubber keep its elasticity intact. The belt grips the cooker lid perfectly and stops annoying steam or water leaks. You will save money because you do not have to buy new gaskets frequently. You must try this easy kitchen trick today if your cooker leaks.

Keep These Things In MindDo not make this storage mistakeYou must never leave the belt on the lid after cooking. You should remove the belt and hang it on a hook to keep the rubber tight.

What to do if it is already loose?You can soak a slightly loose belt in ice water for ten minutes before cooking. The rubber contracts and gets a proper grip on the lid.

Do not use scrubber or harsh soapYou must wash the belt with a soft sponge and mild liquid only. Do not use steel scrubbers or hard soaps.

When to change?You should buy a new gasket immediately if the old one turns hard, black, or cracked. You must not use any tricks on a damaged belt for your own safety.