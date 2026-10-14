Saudi Civil Defense Lifts Alert in 2 Governorates After Warning
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense declared the danger over in two central governorates late Tuesday, after issuing an emergency alert to residents earlier in the evening.
In a statement, the authority said it had sent the warning to Wadi al-Dawasir and al-Sulayyil, cautioning of a “danger” but giving no indication of what it was.
The agency subsequently announced an all-clear for both areas. It again released no details about the nature of the threat.
The alert came on the same day the Houthi group in neighboring Yemen warned it would strike the headquarters of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Dammam, the main airport serving the capital Riyadh, and Aramco’s Riyadh refinery. The group said the targets would be hit in response to any attack by the Saudi-led coalition on its sites in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
In a statement, the authority said it had sent the warning to Wadi al-Dawasir and al-Sulayyil, cautioning of a “danger” but giving no indication of what it was.
The agency subsequently announced an all-clear for both areas. It again released no details about the nature of the threat.
The alert came on the same day the Houthi group in neighboring Yemen warned it would strike the headquarters of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Dammam, the main airport serving the capital Riyadh, and Aramco’s Riyadh refinery. The group said the targets would be hit in response to any attack by the Saudi-led coalition on its sites in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment