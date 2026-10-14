CENTCOM Rejects Iran’s Hormuz Claim: 19M Barrels Moved
(MENAFN) The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday dismissed assertions by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that Tehran controls the Strait of Hormuz and would sink any US Navy warships that approach it.
“IRGC’s navy commander has no navy. American forces and regional partners clearly control the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said on US social media company X.
The command pushed back on remarks by an Iranian navy commander claiming control of the strategic international chokepoint. It said US forces had helped Gulf partners move more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the waterway on Monday.
The exchange comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over maritime security and control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments.
“IRGC’s navy commander has no navy. American forces and regional partners clearly control the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said on US social media company X.
The command pushed back on remarks by an Iranian navy commander claiming control of the strategic international chokepoint. It said US forces had helped Gulf partners move more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the waterway on Monday.
The exchange comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over maritime security and control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment