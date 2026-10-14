UK Challenges Argentina’s Arrest Requests Over Falklands Oil Development
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has called on Interpol to refuse Argentina’s requests to arrest individuals connected to a major offshore oil development near the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Islas Malvinas, citing concerns that the requests may be politically driven, according to reports.
British officials reportedly sent a letter to Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, France, urging the organization to exercise caution when reviewing Argentine detention requests, including those involving British nationals linked to the Sea Lion oil project.
The move comes as tensions over sovereignty of the British overseas territory continue to rise. UK officials have described Argentina’s recent actions as the most serious escalation since the 1982 war.
Situated in the North Falkland Basin in the South Atlantic, the Sea Lion project has the potential to triple the islands’ gross domestic product (GDP).
Argentine President Javier Milei has pledged to prevent the development from proceeding, while his government has launched criminal proceedings against Israeli company Navitas and its British partner, Rockhopper Exploration.
British authorities are concerned that Argentina’s measures could pressure individuals and companies associated with the project and deter further investment, according to reports.
British officials reportedly sent a letter to Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, France, urging the organization to exercise caution when reviewing Argentine detention requests, including those involving British nationals linked to the Sea Lion oil project.
The move comes as tensions over sovereignty of the British overseas territory continue to rise. UK officials have described Argentina’s recent actions as the most serious escalation since the 1982 war.
Situated in the North Falkland Basin in the South Atlantic, the Sea Lion project has the potential to triple the islands’ gross domestic product (GDP).
Argentine President Javier Milei has pledged to prevent the development from proceeding, while his government has launched criminal proceedings against Israeli company Navitas and its British partner, Rockhopper Exploration.
British authorities are concerned that Argentina’s measures could pressure individuals and companies associated with the project and deter further investment, according to reports.
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