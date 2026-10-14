Lithuania Expands Military Fuel Network with Major Investment
(MENAFN) Lithuania is allocating more than €33 million ($38 million) to strengthen its military refueling infrastructure, aiming to serve its armed forces and allied NATO personnel, according to reports citing the Defense Ministry.
The project covers the construction and expansion of refueling stations, fuel storage sites and vehicle washing facilities at military units in strategically significant areas.
Several installations have already been completed this year, while the majority of the planned infrastructure is scheduled for completion in 2027.
“We are consistently expanding the fuel infrastructure needed to supply both the Lithuanian Armed Forces and NATO allied troops,” said Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas.
The ministry said the upgraded network would maintain dependable fuel reserves and ensure continuous supplies for military vehicles used in combat, logistics and administrative operations. The investment is expected to improve operational readiness, mobility and deterrence capabilities.
Authorities are also working with other government institutions to make more effective use of existing fuel depots and related facilities.
The project covers the construction and expansion of refueling stations, fuel storage sites and vehicle washing facilities at military units in strategically significant areas.
Several installations have already been completed this year, while the majority of the planned infrastructure is scheduled for completion in 2027.
“We are consistently expanding the fuel infrastructure needed to supply both the Lithuanian Armed Forces and NATO allied troops,” said Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas.
The ministry said the upgraded network would maintain dependable fuel reserves and ensure continuous supplies for military vehicles used in combat, logistics and administrative operations. The investment is expected to improve operational readiness, mobility and deterrence capabilities.
Authorities are also working with other government institutions to make more effective use of existing fuel depots and related facilities.
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