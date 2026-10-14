Melamine Foam Manufacturer Foamtech Adds EN 13501-1 Class B-S1, D0 Fire Rating As European Interior Specifications Tighten

YIWU, Zhejiang, China - 14 October 2026 - FoamTech (Zhejiang) New Materials Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of melamine foam for thermal insulation, acoustic treatment and fire-rated interiors, today confirmed that its melamine foam carries the European construction fire classification EN 13501-1 Class B-s1, d0.

EN 13501-1 is the reaction-to-fire classification standard applied to construction products across the European Union and the UK. The designation has three parts: B indicates a limited contribution to fire spread; s1 is the lowest smoke-production bracket; and d0 indicates no flaming droplets. The final element is frequently the one that narrows the field in enclosed interior applications, where a falling, burning droplet can spread fire below the point of ignition. The same class is expressed in the Chinese system, where the material is separately graded as GB 8624 B1 (B-s1, d0) for domestic projects.

Melamine foam derives its fire performance from the nitrogen content of the melamine resin itself rather than from halogenated flame-retardant additives. That is a property of the material, not a coating, and it survives cutting and converting.

Three qualification streams on one set of lines

Melamine foam for building interiors is only one of the release regimes FoamTech works under. The company holds IATF 16949, the quality management standard for automotive suppliers, and AS9100D, its aerospace counterpart, for its melamine foam production, alongside ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

In practice this means incoming-material control, batch traceability and release testing on the lines that produce standard insulation grades are governed by automotive and aerospace control plans. Material supplied for HVAC ductwork, chilled-water and process piping, or acoustic treatment inherits that release discipline.

Rail interiors: supplied to project requirements

Rail interior work follows a different route. Rather than claiming a blanket approval, FoamTech supplies against individual project specifications that call for compliance with EN 45545, the European fire-safety standard for railway vehicles. That includes interior applications on rolling stock built by CRRC, the Chinese rolling-stock manufacturer, where the hazard level is set by the vehicle programme rather than by the foam supplier. Material is tested and documented to the hazard level named in the customer's specification, and the supporting test evidence travels with the delivery documentation.

Test documentation held

Independent test evidence held by the company includes:

UL 94 V-0 rated formulations; a UL Recognized Component listing (File No. E540769 ) for FT-MF grey board at 1.0 mm and 3.0 mm; ASTM E84 Class A (FSI 10 / SDI 25) for grey acoustic foam; EN 13501-1 Class B-s1, d0 for building applications; RoHS and REACH compliance documentation, provided to specifiers on request; acoustic absorption (NRC) figures reported by thickness, with the test method stated on each report.

Carbon footprint verified

Separately from fire performance, the carbon footprint of the company's melamine foam has been verified to ISO 14067:2018 by TÜV SÜD, the German testing and certification group. The verification covers data from October 2024 to September 2025 and was carried out to a reasonable-assurance level, with an unqualified statement of conformity. The verified figure is 86.18 kg CO2e per 2560 × 1300 × 430 mm block, from cradle to gate - that is, raw material and manufacturing stages.

Standards work

FoamTech is listed among the drafting units of Chinese national and industry standards for plastics and thermal insulation, including QB/T 8216-2026 (cleaning melamine foam), and participates in current revision work on test methods for foam combustion behaviour and water-vapour transmission in building materials.

About FoamTech

FoamTech (Zhejiang) New Materials Co., Ltd. is a melamine foam manufacturer registered in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, China (legal entity registered 2020-12-29; group operations since 2014). The company produces melamine foam blocks, sheets, acoustic panels, thermal insulation, hydrophobic grades and cleaning sponges, and supplies converted and die-cut parts. It holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949 and AS9100D, has completed a BSCI social-compliance audit, operates a FAMA Authorized Facility in Yiwu, and has an annual melamine foam production capacity of 300,000 m3. Website:

Media contact

Kiko Fan, Overseas Manager

FoamTech (Zhejiang) New Materials Co., Ltd.

[email protected] | melaminefoamtech

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