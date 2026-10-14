Hurricane Simon Downgrades as Dangerous Weather Persists Off Mexico Coast
(MENAFN) Hurricane Simon dropped to Category One strength off Mexico’s Pacific coastline on Tuesday, while authorities cautioned that heavy rain, powerful winds and hazardous waves could continue affecting western parts of the country.
Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination reported the storm’s reduced intensity in an online update and urged people in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant as dangerous weather conditions persisted.
Simon was packing sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour), with gusts reaching 185 kph, according to official figures.
The storm’s center was positioned over the Pacific Ocean west of Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco and south-southwest of Mazatlan in Sinaloa.
Despite the downgrade, officials warned that Simon could still bring intense rainfall, strong winds and high waves to sections of Mexico’s western coastline.
The National Meteorological Service predicted heavy to very heavy precipitation across several western states, including Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima and Sinaloa, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.
Coastal areas of Jalisco and neighboring Colima faced potentially dangerous sea conditions, while rain bands could also affect Nayarit, located north of Jalisco.
Authorities continued monitoring Sinaloa, farther north along the Pacific coast, as the hurricane moved northwestward.
Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination reported the storm’s reduced intensity in an online update and urged people in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant as dangerous weather conditions persisted.
Simon was packing sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour), with gusts reaching 185 kph, according to official figures.
The storm’s center was positioned over the Pacific Ocean west of Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco and south-southwest of Mazatlan in Sinaloa.
Despite the downgrade, officials warned that Simon could still bring intense rainfall, strong winds and high waves to sections of Mexico’s western coastline.
The National Meteorological Service predicted heavy to very heavy precipitation across several western states, including Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima and Sinaloa, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.
Coastal areas of Jalisco and neighboring Colima faced potentially dangerous sea conditions, while rain bands could also affect Nayarit, located north of Jalisco.
Authorities continued monitoring Sinaloa, farther north along the Pacific coast, as the hurricane moved northwestward.
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