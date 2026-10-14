Barcelona Dominate Second Half to Beat Galatasaray 4-1
(MENAFN) Barcelona overturned an early deficit to beat Galatasaray 4-1 at home Tuesday, on the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League.
Galatasaray struck first in the 28th minute, when Batrakov fired in from the edge of the box after a pass from Leao. Five minutes later, a header by Baris Alper Yilmaz looked to have doubled the lead, but a VAR review ruled it out for offside.
Barcelona pulled level in the 43rd minute. Cancelo picked up the ball following a move involving Yamal and Olmo and drove it into the far corner from the left side of the penalty area. The sides went into halftime at 1-1.
After the break, the visitors seized control. Fermin Lopez headed in a Yamal cross in the 50th minute to put Barcelona ahead. Three minutes later, Yamal was involved again, setting up Gordon for a close-range finish that made it 3-1.
Adeyemi sealed the result in the 65th minute. He collected a touch from Jesus on the edge of the area and fired into the far corner. Barcelona managed the closing stages, and Galatasaray found no route back into the match, leaving a three-goal margin.
Tuesday’s other results
Sabah 2-0 Slavia Prague
Lens 0-2 Sporting CP
Viking 3-3 Bayern Munich
Inter 3-4 Club Brugge
Arsenal 3-0 Lille
Villarreal 3-1 Napoli
RB Leipzig 1-0 PSV Eindhoven
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Manchester United
Galatasaray struck first in the 28th minute, when Batrakov fired in from the edge of the box after a pass from Leao. Five minutes later, a header by Baris Alper Yilmaz looked to have doubled the lead, but a VAR review ruled it out for offside.
Barcelona pulled level in the 43rd minute. Cancelo picked up the ball following a move involving Yamal and Olmo and drove it into the far corner from the left side of the penalty area. The sides went into halftime at 1-1.
After the break, the visitors seized control. Fermin Lopez headed in a Yamal cross in the 50th minute to put Barcelona ahead. Three minutes later, Yamal was involved again, setting up Gordon for a close-range finish that made it 3-1.
Adeyemi sealed the result in the 65th minute. He collected a touch from Jesus on the edge of the area and fired into the far corner. Barcelona managed the closing stages, and Galatasaray found no route back into the match, leaving a three-goal margin.
Tuesday’s other results
Sabah 2-0 Slavia Prague
Lens 0-2 Sporting CP
Viking 3-3 Bayern Munich
Inter 3-4 Club Brugge
Arsenal 3-0 Lille
Villarreal 3-1 Napoli
RB Leipzig 1-0 PSV Eindhoven
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Manchester United
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